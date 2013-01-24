Page d'accueil
Heel Snuggler Shaped infant heel warmer

Heel Snuggler

Shaped infant heel warmer

The Heel Snuggler is Philips only infant heel warmer designed to conform to the infant's heel while staying firmly in place.

Caractéristiques
Butterfly design || Comfortable and secure

Butterfly design for a snug and comfortable fit

The unique design is shaped like a butterfly with two soft, perforated straps for a comfortable and secure fit that is easy to remove. This design provides consistent warming of the entire sole and heel of the foot prior to a heel stick procedure.

