Sweet-Ease Sucrose cup holder

Sweet-Ease Sweet-Heart Cup

Sucrose cup holder

The Sweet-Heart holder is designed to snugly hold the Sweet-Ease cup and prevent it from tipping. The Sweet-Ease cup allows a pacifier to be dipped into the cup filled with a sucrose solution.

Cell foam || Easy to clean

Cell foam can be easily disinfected

The Sweet-Heart holder is made from closed cell foam that can be easily cleaned and disinfected using standard hospital solutions.

