CozyCare Bunting Thermal wrap

CozyCare Bunting

Thermal wrap

Cozycare Buntings are used to reduce heat loss and provide containment in the delivery room, nursery, during transport, during feeding, or at home.

Quality materials || Warm, convenient design

Quality materials help maintain body temperature

Cozycare Buntings are made of a soft 100% polyester, non-allergenic, non-toxic, flame retardant, non-woven material with a layer of DuPont Thermolite® that helps baby maintain temperature.

