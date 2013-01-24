Personal Best redéfinit la notion de commodité, d’observance et de fiabilité. Grâce à son design portable, compact et léger, il est désormais très facile pour vos patients et vous-même de surveiller le débit de pointe, tout au long de la journée.
Options gamme faible et gamme complète assurant des relevés précis
Personal Best est disponible en deux gammes de débit de pointe : gamme complète (60 à 810 l/min) et gamme faible (50 à 390 l/min).
Poignée intégrée
La poignée intégrée permet aux patients d’utiliser correctement le Personal Best. Et quand l’appareil n’est pas utilisé, la poignée se transforme en boîtier de transport, pour une portabilité et une protection ultimes.
Stérilisable
Safety Mouthpiece || Safe for patients
This safety feature reduces the risk of cross-contamination during multi-patient screening, and the one-way valve prevents patients from inadvertently breathing in air through their meters during peak expiratory flow rate testing.
Contrôle qualité
Toutes les unités Personal Best font l’objet d’un contrôle qualité en usine avant expédition. Par ailleurs, la précision et la reproductibilité sont assurées pendant deux ans au minimum.
Trois zones définissables
Ce système intégré aide les patients à mieux observer leur programme de traitement. Ces repères à codage couleur peuvent être ajustés afin de définir les zones verte, jaune et rouge correspondant au débit de pointe optimal spécifique au patient.
Warranty || Easy to care for
Personal Best is backed by a one-year unconditional warranty. Any unit performing unsatisfactorily for any reason during this period will be replaced free of charge by Respironics.
NAEPP standards || Safe for patients
This peak flow meter meets or exceeds National Asthma Education and Prevention Program Technical Standards for peak flow meters, based on American Thoracic Society Standardization of Spirometry 1994 Update (26 Waveforms).
