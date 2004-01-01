En cliquant sur le lien, vous quitterez le site Web officiel de Royal Philips (« Philips »). Tous les liens vers des sites Web tiers pouvant apparaître sur ce site sont fournis uniquement pour votre commodité et ne représentent en aucun cas une affiliation ou une approbation des informations fournies sur ces sites Web liés. Philips ne fait aucune déclaration ou garantie d'aucune sorte concernant les sites Web tiers ou les informations qu'ils contiennent.
Guidance is delivered through each step of the training scenario, with the same voice prompts as the FR3 AED. Like the FR3 AED, the AED Trainer 3 can be customized and updated. Configure the CPR metronome or choose default language as desired.
Voice prompts for clear, calm directions
