Termes recherchés

FR
DE

Heartstart AED Trainer 2

Défibrillateur de formation HeartStart Trainer 2

Trouver des produits similaires

Défibrillateur de formation HeartStart Trainer 2

Contactez nous
Caractéristiques
Clear, calm directions

Voice prompts for clear, calm directions

Guidance is delivered through each step of the training scenario, with the same voice prompts as the FR3 AED. Like the FR3 AED, the AED Trainer 3 can be customized and updated. Configure the CPR metronome or choose default language as desired.

Voice prompts for clear, calm directions

Guidance is delivered through each step of the training scenario, with the same voice prompts as the FR3 AED. Like the FR3 AED, the AED Trainer 3 can be customized and updated. Configure the CPR metronome or choose default language as desired.

Voice prompts for clear, calm directions

Guidance is delivered through each step of the training scenario, with the same voice prompts as the FR3 AED. Like the FR3 AED, the AED Trainer 3 can be customized and updated. Configure the CPR metronome or choose default language as desired.
  • Clear, calm directions
Voir toutes les caractéristiques
Clear, calm directions

Voice prompts for clear, calm directions

Guidance is delivered through each step of the training scenario, with the same voice prompts as the FR3 AED. Like the FR3 AED, the AED Trainer 3 can be customized and updated. Configure the CPR metronome or choose default language as desired.

Voice prompts for clear, calm directions

Guidance is delivered through each step of the training scenario, with the same voice prompts as the FR3 AED. Like the FR3 AED, the AED Trainer 3 can be customized and updated. Configure the CPR metronome or choose default language as desired.

Voice prompts for clear, calm directions

Guidance is delivered through each step of the training scenario, with the same voice prompts as the FR3 AED. Like the FR3 AED, the AED Trainer 3 can be customized and updated. Configure the CPR metronome or choose default language as desired.

En cliquant sur le lien, vous quitterez le site Web officiel de Royal Philips (« Philips »). Tous les liens vers des sites Web tiers pouvant apparaître sur ce site sont fournis uniquement pour votre commodité et ne représentent en aucun cas une affiliation ou une approbation des informations fournies sur ces sites Web liés. Philips ne fait aucune déclaration ou garantie d'aucune sorte concernant les sites Web tiers ou les informations qu'ils contiennent.

Je comprends

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

En cliquant sur le lien, vous quitterez le site Web officiel de Royal Philips (« Philips »). Tous les liens vers des sites Web tiers pouvant apparaître sur ce site sont fournis uniquement pour votre commodité et ne représentent en aucun cas une affiliation ou une approbation des informations fournies sur ces sites Web liés. Philips ne fait aucune déclaration ou garantie d'aucune sorte concernant les sites Web tiers ou les informations qu'ils contiennent.

Je comprends

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. Tous droits réservés.

Notre site s'affiche mieux sur la dernière version d'Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome ou Firefox.