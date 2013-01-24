Découvrez la puissance d’innovation de vos services vasculaires interventionnels grâce à l’Azurion 3 et son détecteur 15''. Vos équipes d’intervention profitent d’une cohérence et d’une efficacité exceptionnelles lors des diverses procédures neurologiques, endovasculaires, oncologiques et cardiaques. Passez à l’étape suivante en améliorant la prise en charge et en maîtrisant vos coûts.