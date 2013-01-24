Page d'accueil
Azurion 7 et son détecteur 20''

Optez pour une salle d’opération hybride en toute confiance grâce à l’Azurion 7 et son détecteur 20''. Cette solution de radiologie interventionnelle nouvelle génération vous permet de réaliser des procédures ouvertes et mini invasives dans une seule et même salle. L’excellence clinique et l’innovation des processus de travail vous permettent d’assurer une prise en charge remarquable des patients et d’améliorer votre efficacité opérationnelle.

Caractéristiques
Visualisation avec guidage temps réel par l’imagerie
Développez vos capacités afin de réaliser des procédures difficiles en toute confiance grâce aux innovations de Philips en matière de guidage temps réel par l’imagerie. Celles-ci comprennent StentBoost, iFR Roadmap et nos solutions de guidage Navigator. Toutes ces solutions de procédure avancées sont parfaitement intégrées au système Azurion série 7 afin de s’adapter aux processus cliniques.
Meilleure visibilité
Grâce au détecteur 20” nouvelle génération, vos procédures vasculaires bénéficient d’une excellente qualité d’image. Sa couverture anatomique plus large vous permet de réaliser un grand nombre d’interventions. Notre chaîne de traitement des images de grande qualité vous offre une visualisation détaillée des petits vaisseaux ainsi qu’une image extrêmement nette. Ce système prend également en charge l’imagerie de la tête jusqu’aux orteils et assure un accès au patient depuis tous les côtés.
Gain de temps
Ce système est spécialement conçu pour offrir un gain du temps dans les salles multi-usage à forte activité. Les membres d’une équipe peuvent travailler sur toutes les activités – sur une ou plusieurs consoles dans la salle de commande et d’examen – sans devoir interrompre leurs collègues. Au cours d’examens radiologiques, le personnel dans la salle de commande peut ainsi consulter les images précédentes du patient, préparer le prochain examen ou finir de rédiger un rapport sur un autre patient.
Simplification de la configuration et de l’utilisation
Pour simplifier et standardiser la configuration des systèmes pour tous les examens et utilisateurs, le système utilise des ProcedureCards pouvant être entièrement personnalisées. Par exemple, le système sélectionne automatiquement la ou les ProcedureCards pertinentes en fonction du code SIR/SIH/SIC de la procédure. Des préréglages (comme les protocoles par défaut les plus fréquemment utilisés et les paramètres définis par l’utilisateur) permettent également d’améliorer la cohérence des examens.
Contrôler toutes les tâches depuis la table
FlexVision Pro peut afficher des données obtenues avant la procédure, des images multimodalité provenant de PACS et d’autres sources, ainsi que des applications interventionnelles*. Vous pouvez facilement contrôler toutes ces données grâce à une souris sans fil. Réalisez des captures d’écran des sources vidéo affichées et stockez-les dans le dossier patient en un seul clic. Tout ce dont vous avez besoin se trouve à portée de main dans l’environnement stérile.
Travailler rapidement et facilement
Rapide et réactif, le système Azurion série 7 est conçu pour rendre les procédures fluides. Il anticipe vos besoins et vous accompagne en permanence lors des examens. L’arrière-plan noir de l’interface utilisateur et les icônes rétro-éclairées des commandes améliorent la visibilité et le guidage au cours de ces derniers. Utilisez les mêmes gestes que sur une tablette pour simplifier les tâches, et l’interface utilisateur standardisée de l’Azurion pour réduire la formation nécessaire.
Rationalisez les processus de travail
FlexSpot* vous permet de consulter, contrôler et manipuler efficacement toutes les applications depuis une seule zone de la salle de commande. Cette console intégrée épurée est équipée d’un ou de deux écrans grand format 27” ainsi que d’une souris et d’un clavier. Elle vous permet de gérer plusieurs sources externes, de configurer les présentations des écrans et d’accéder aux applications disponibles. Ajoutez autant de consoles FlexSpot que nécessaire.
Gestion efficace de la dose
Le système Azurion série 7 inclut également ClarityIQ, notre nouvelle technologie d’imagerie radiologique qui a su prouver sa capacité à réduire de manière significative la dose pour l’ensemble des applications cliniques, des patients et des opérateurs. Elle est intégrée à notre gamme complète de solutions DoseWise, qui vous permettent de maîtriser la prise en charge des patients, la sécurité du personnel et la conformité aux normes.
Améliorer la communication
Une communication claire et réciproque, tout particulièrement lors des phases essentielles d’une procédure, permet d’améliorer la sécurité en réduisant le nombre d’erreurs et en assurant une intervention rapide. Ce système garantit une communication claire, un large pointeur souris étant visible sur votre image en temps réel dans la salle d’examen et de commande, ce qui réduit le risque de malentendu et le nombre de déplacements en dehors de l’environnement stérile.
Augmenter le retour sur investissement
Pour vous aider à exploiter pleinement vos ressources et à bénéficier d’un retour sur investissement élevé, nous proposons des solutions de financement innovantes, des offres de services flexibles et un réseau d’assistance professionnelle de plus de 7 000 ingénieurs de maintenance. Notre large gamme de programmes de consultation et de formation vous permet d’améliorer davantage l’efficacité de vos processus de prise en charge.
Pérenniser son laboratoire
Le concept de mise à niveau et de développement a été intégré à l’infrastructure du système Azurion. Cette plateforme matérielle et logicielle standardisée offre un accès à une nouvelle génération de technologies et d’applications médicales connectées. Alors que de nouvelles contraintes apparaissent et que vos besoins évoluent, vous pouvez facilement intégrer des fonctionnalités supplémentaires et des applications d’autres constructeurs.
Optimisation du quotidien
Se tenir informé des dernières nouveautés dans le secteur de la santé, sans même devoir se soucier constamment du bon fonctionnement de vos systèmes, s’avère déjà être un véritable défi. Les services à distance Philips sont destinés à vous aider à maintenir les performances optimales de votre équipement, à assurer une prise en charge continue des patients et à résoudre les problèmes techniques complexes avant qu’ils n’influent sur leurs soins.
Amélioration de l’utilisation de votre laboratoire
Pour vous aider à gérer un grand nombre d’examens, tout en réduisant les coûts, nos consultants en processus de travail peuvent évaluer vos performances actuelles et identifier les possibilités d’optimisation de l’utilisation de votre laboratoire. Cette approche permet à nos clients d’améliorer leurs opérations de manière pertinente et durable.
  • * Option disponible sur l’Azurion série 7

