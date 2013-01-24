Optez pour une salle d’opération hybride en toute confiance grâce à l’Azurion 7 et son détecteur 20''. Cette solution de radiologie interventionnelle nouvelle génération vous permet de réaliser des procédures ouvertes et mini invasives dans une seule et même salle. L’excellence clinique et l’innovation des processus de travail vous permettent d’assurer une prise en charge remarquable des patients et d’améliorer votre efficacité opérationnelle.