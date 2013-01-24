The comfort and stability of PerformaTrak full face mask is now enhanced with CapStrap. Apply headgear first and then easily secure the mask to the patient's face. CapStrap headgear simplifies fitting, patient care, and mask reapplication.
CapStrap simplifies mask application and patient care
The CapStrap makes the initial fitting quick and easy and allows the mask to flip up. It makes routine patient care easy and provides a secure, comfortable fit.
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance.
The PerformaTrak full face mask minimizes facial pressure while maintaining a good seal, even on the sensitive nasal bridge. The mask force can be adjusted at the bridge of the patient's nose, for a comfortable fit that enhances ventilation therapy.
Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment.
Quickly switch between single- and dual-limb ventilator circuits. Simply switch out the elbows connecting to the ventilator tubing. The choice of standard elbow for dual-limb systems and the entrainment elbow for single-limb systems allows PerforMax to work with noninvasive ventilators.
PerformaTrak features dual-density foam forehead pads for patient comfort and mask stability. The soft silicone material allows a lightweight design, reducing pressure on the sensitive nasal bridge.
Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal.
The optional pads help create a better seal, minimizing air leaks and localized skin breakdown from nasogastric tubes.
Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles.
