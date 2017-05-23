Page d'accueil
Ne serait-ce pas une bonne chose si le technicien était directement intégré à votre système ? Nous avons créé un nouvel outil, le Remote Center, qui rend cet idéal très proche de la réalité.

Les avantages d'un diagnostic à distance

Les avantages d’un diagnostic à distance

Le diagnostic à distance et les fonctions de réparation permettent à Philips d’établir une connexion à votre système, d’identifier rapidement les problèmes et, la plupart du temps, de les régler en ligne. Lorsque l’intervention d’un technicien sur place est nécessaire, il connaît à l’avance les composants défectueux grâce au diagnostic à distance, et peut donc réagir et procéder aux réparations plus rapidement. Philips peut par ailleurs contrôler les performances de vos systèmes en continu, en déduire des tendances et éviter qu’ils ne tombent en panne.
Plusieurs protections des données sensibles

Plusieurs protections des données sensibles

Nous prenons des mesures techniques et organisationnelles pour garantir la protection optimale des données des patients et la sécurité des systèmes. Ces mesures sont appliquées à l’ensemble des activités des Remote Services, à commencer par une connexion à distance à un système. Elles permettent de résoudre le problème signalé par un utilisateur, que ce soit par la maintenance en réseau proactive ou en faisant intervenir sur place l’un de nos techniciens.
Identification accélérée des problèmes

Identification accélérée des problèmes

Les Remote Services Philips assurent une disponibilité et une efficacité optimales de vos systèmes médicaux. Vous traitez un plus grand nombre de patients grâce à la disponibilité accrue du système. Les problèmes sont bien souvent identifiés et résolus avant même d’avoir appelé le service clients.
Notre concept de sécurité

Notre concept de sécurité

Vos systèmes ne sont connectés au réseau que là où est nécessaire. Nous évitons ainsi les interfaces vulnérables, et l’accès à votre système est limité chez nous à un petit nombre de collaborateurs. Nous pouvons par ailleurs accéder à distance aux données sensibles, uniquement en cas de besoin et si vous nous y avez autorisés.

