ProtocolWatch Campagne Surviving Sepsis

Quand il est installé sur les moniteurs de chevet IntelliVue, ProtocolWatch simplifie la mise en œuvre de protocoles de traitement du sepsis fondés sur des données symptomatiques.

Campagne SSC “Surviving Sepsis Campai... || Conforme aux directives SSC

“Surviving Sepsis Campaign” (SSC) – Consignes basées sur des preuves

La campagne “Surviving Sepsis Campaign” (SSC) a été créée par la société ESICM (European Society of Intensive Care Medicine), l’ISF (International Sepsis Forum) et la société SCCM (Society of Critical Care Medicine). Sa mission consiste à réduire la mortalité due au sepsis en : sensibilisant les populations au sepsis, améliorant le diagnostic, favorisant le recours à un traitement approprié, formant les professionnels de santé, améliorant les soins post-Réanimation, formulant des recommandations en matière de soins et en facilitant la collecte de données à des fins d’audit et d’évaluation.
Détection automatique des symptômes || Simplifie le traitement du sep

Détection automatique des symptômes pour un maximum de transparence

Les symptômes du sepsis sont très variés et parfois similaires à ceux de nombreuses autres affections, ce qui en retarde souvent le diagnostic. ProtocolWatch simplifie le traitement du sepsis en comparant constamment les données de monitorage aux critères définis dans les protocoles de soins, pour une plus grande transparence. Lorsque les critères de sepsis sont réunis, ProtocolWatch invite les cliniciens à effectuer les analyses, observations ou interventions indiquées dans le protocole. ProtocolWatch génère également un journal qui peut être imprimé à des fins de documentation ou dans le cadre d’un contrôle qualité.
Fonctions de dépistage du sepsis sévè... || Aide à la prise en charge du s

Surveillance constante grâce aux fonctions de dépistage du sepsis sévère

Lors de l’exécution du Bouquet d’objectifs d’évaluation du sepsis en réanimation, ProtocolWatch affiche les recommandations thérapeutiques nécessaires à la prise en charge du sepsis, telles qu’énoncées par les directives SSC. Un chronomètre démarre parallèlement et les écrans des tendances Horizon présentent les mesures clés. Lorsque les cliniciens ont coché toutes les recommandations des directives SSC, le Bouquet d’objectifs de prise en charge du sepsis affiche la liste des recommandations de stabilisation énoncées par ce protocole. Lors de l’exécution du Bouquet d’objectifs du sepsis en réanimation, les tendances Horizon effectuent un suivi immédiat des paramètres hémodynamiques clés. Un chronomètre démarre lorsque le Bouquet s’exécute et ne s’arrête qu’une fois celui-ci terminé.

