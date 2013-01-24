Page d'accueil
Ultrasons Contrats de services RightFit

Ultrasons

Contrats de services RightFit

Nous souhaitons proposer des solutions dans lesquelles vous vous retrouvez. Elles reposent sur des accords de services couvrant vos souhaits et objectifs spécifiques.

Contrats de services RightFit - Ultrasons

Afin de pouvoir cibler avec précision vos attentes en matière de maintenance idéale, nous vous proposons des contrats sur mesure, qui répondent aux exigences spécifiques de vos équipements médicaux. Cette approche, la philosophie de Philips en matière de maintenance, est possible grâce à RightFit.
RightFit Value

Cette variante est le support idéal pour l’entretien économique de votre système dans la mesure où vous définissez le cadre des prestations.• Opérations de maintenance à titre préventif exclusivement• Services de base avec pièces détachées standard• Couverture des pièces détachées standard + compte de valeur pour les périodes de fonctionnement et de transportMises à jour majeures pour la sécurité et assistance téléphonique incluses.
RightFit Select

Si vous optez pour le contrat RightFit Select, vous bénéficiez de solutions flexibles en matière de garantie de prestations. Votre contrat inclut :• Opérations de maintenance préventive• Mises à jour logicielles et matérielles• Assistance téléphonique• TéléassistanceVous avez également la possibilité en supplément d’étendre les prestations de votre contrat.
RightFit Primary

Ce contrat vous offre, outre des délais de réponse courts, d’autres avantages :• Pièces détachées standard et spécifiques incluses• Mode de livraison préféré des pièces détachées• Opérations de maintenance préventive• Mises à jour logicielles et matérielles• Assistance téléphonique• Disponibilité du système : 96 %• TéléassistanceVous avez également la possibilité en supplément d’étendre les prestations de votre contrat.
RightFit Support

Le contrat RightFit Support vous permet non seulement de bénéficier de votre expertise interne, mais également des prestations de services suivantes :• Pièces détachées standard incluses ou disponibles avec une réduction de 10 %• Mises à jour logicielles et matérielles• Assistance téléphonique• Bloc pour des pièces détachées spécifiques (en option)• Couverture intégrale des pièces détachées spécifiques (en option)

