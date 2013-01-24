Page d'accueil
Tomodensitométrie Contrats de services RightFit

Tomodensitométrie

Contrats de services RightFit

Nous souhaitons proposer des solutions dans lesquelles vous vous retrouvez. Elles reposent sur des accords de services couvrant vos souhaits et objectifs spécifiques.

Caractéristiques
Contrats de services RightFit - Tomod... || KBA1

Contrats de services RightFit - Tomodensitométrie

Afin de vous fournir la meilleure assistance possible concernant votre tomodensitomètre sur toute la durée de vie du produit, nous vous proposons une sélection de quatre contrats RightFit modulables.Sont incluses, dans toutes les variantes de contrat, l’assistance téléphonique, la téléassistance ainsi que les mises à jour logicielles et matérielles.
RightFit Value || KBA2

RightFit Value

En vue d’une gestion rationnelle de votre système, nous vous offrons avec le contrat RightFit Value des opérations de maintenance préventive ainsi que la couverture des durées d’intervention et de transport sous la forme d’un compte de valeur ou d’une couverture intégrale, au choix.
RightFit Select || KBA3

RightFit Select

En vue d’une remise en état de votre système à moindre coût, vous décidez de l’extension personnalisée de la couverture des garanties proposées par votre contrat RightFit Select. Alors que ce dernier inclut systématiquement les opérations de maintenance préventive, vous fixez selon vos besoins le montant de votre compte de valeur ou du plafond de couverture au titre de la durée d’intervention et/ou des pièces détachées. De plus, vous disposez de nombreuses possibilités d’extension.
RightFit Uptime || KBA4

RightFit Uptime

Le contrat RightFit Uptime constitue la variante vous garantissant une disponibilité de votre système maximale allant jusqu’à 97 %. Il inclut, en plus des opérations de maintenance préventive, une couverture intégrale des durées d’intervention et de transport comprises entre 8 et 18 heures, ainsi que les modalités préférées de livraison des pièces détachées standard. De même, cette variante de contrat propose de nombreuses possibilités d’extension.
RightFit Primary || KBA1

RightFit Primary

Cette variante, synonyme de disponibilité de système importante et de flexibilité élevée, vous permet de bénéficier d’un temps de réponse court ainsi que de nombreux autres avantages. Ainsi, outre les opérations de maintenance préventive, toutes les durées d’intervention et de transport, ainsi que les pièces détachées spécifiques sont incluses. Nous vous garantissons une disponibilité du système de 95 % et vous offrons diverses possibilités d’extension à votre contrat RightFit Primary.

