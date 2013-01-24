Page d'accueil
Informatique clinique Contrats de services RightFit

Informatique clinique

Contrats de services RightFit

Nous souhaitons proposer des solutions dans lesquelles vous vous retrouvez. Elles reposent sur des accords de services couvrant vos souhaits et objectifs spécifiques.

Caractéristiques
Contrats de services RightFit – Informatique clinique

Afin de pouvoir cibler avec précision vos attentes en matière de maintenance idéale, nous vous proposons des contrats sur mesure, qui répondent aux exigences spécifiques de vos équipements médicaux. Cette approche, la philosophie de Philips en matière de maintenance, est possible grâce à RightFit.
RightFit Protection Extended

En informatique, logiciels et matériel sont indissociables. Ainsi, cette variante de contrat étendue comprend les mises à jour aux versions les plus récentes de vos programmes. Il est envisageable d’inclure dans l’étendue des prestations la maintenance du matériel. Nous vous proposons des licences logicielles pour des mises à niveau, la réparation de matériel sur site ainsi que la couverture des pièces détachées.
RightFit Protection

Nous souhaitons aligner le prix de la sécurité à vos objectifs économiques. Si vous le souhaitez, le service de téléassistance est à votre disposition 24 heures sur 24. Nous vous offrons une téléassistance efficace, des temps de réponse initiaux rapides (2 à 24 heures), des licences logicielles pour des mises à jour et des correctifs, ainsi qu’une couverture en option des pièces détachées.
RightFit Uptime Extended

Nous proposons davantage de disponibilité et d’assistance, des délais de réponse réduits et de plus larges créneaux horaires pour un service de support professionnel. Cette variante vous garantit un fonctionnement sans incident de votre informatique clinique. Nous vous garantissons une disponibilité maximale de votre système à 99,6 %, des temps de réponse initiaux plus rapides, une surveillance de système active et un quota de formations aux applications.
RightFit Uptime

Cette variante de contrat inclut une disponibilité importante de votre solution et la couverture des tous les frais. Nos experts sont à votre écoute et nos ingénieurs de service se tiennent à votre disposition sur site. Nous vous garantissons une disponibilité de votre système pouvant atteindre 99,3 %, un temps de réponse initial rapide ainsi qu’un paramétrage adapté des logiciels et une plus large sélection de services sur site.

