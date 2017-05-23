Page d'accueil
DuraDiagnost Systèmes de radiologie numérique

DuraDiagnost

Systèmes de radiologie numérique

Grâce aux systèmes de radiologie numérique associant fonctionnalités et efficience, vos patients bénéficient d’examens cliniques rapides et facilités. Votre établissement bénéficie de toute la qualité, en offrant un service d’imagerie basé sur la technologie éprouvée Philips.

Caractéristiques
Des solutions productives
Des solutions productives

Des solutions productives

En tant que fournisseur de solutions DXR complètes, Philips dispose du système adapté à chaque besoin. Notre système DuraDiagnost s’intègre aisément à notre gamme en offrant des images de radiologie numérique d’excellente qualité par le biais du capteur plan dans des environnements optimum de travail.
Intuitivité de l’interface Eleva
Intuitivité de l’interface Eleva

Intuitivité de l’interface Eleva

Notre console Eleva unique a été mise au point avec des cliniciens pour répondre aux besoins des radiologues. Elle possède la même interface utilisateur harmonisée, présente sur tous les systèmes de radiologie numérique Premium de Philips. Les préréglages et profils utilisateur personnalisés permettent un degré meilleur d’automatisation du flux de travail. Les images sont disponibles à l’écran en quelques secondes seulement.
Capteur plan léger, portable sans fil
Capteur plan léger, portable sans fil

Capteur plan léger, portable sans fil

Obtenez des images homogènes et de haute qualité grâce au capteur-plan SkyPlate sans fil. Il utilise la technologie à l'iodure de césium (CsI) pour mettre en avant les fonctionnalités de la radiologie numérique Premium de Philips. Ce capteur plan léger est la nouvelle référence du secteur et peut être utilisé n’importe où, en mode fixe ou portable.
Gain de temps et d’énergie
Gain de temps et d’énergie

Gain de temps et d’énergie

Les composants équilibrés par contrepoids peuvent être facilement et rapidement déplacés dans une position particulière. La capacité de déplacement flexible et les poignées et commandes conçues de façon ergonomique offrent un gain de temps et d’énergie.
Une qualité d’image élevée et homogène
Une qualité d’image élevée et homogène

Une qualité d’image élevée et homogène

Le logiciel UNIQUE optimise chaque maillon de la chaîne d’imagerie. Il harmonise les niveaux de contraste, fait apparaître les détails les plus fins et ajuste les paramètres afin de fournir une large plage d’images, tout en conservant un aspect naturel, sans artéfact.
Salle “Efficiency room” DuraDiagnost
Salle “Efficiency room” DuraDiagnost

Salle “Efficiency room” DuraDiagnost

Accédez à un flux de travail efficace pour permettre d’obtenir un meilleur retour sur investissement. Le système bicapteur permet d’effectuer divers examens cliniques de patients dans une seule et même salle de radiologie numérique.
Salle “Value Room” DuraDiagnost
Salle “Value Room” DuraDiagnost

Salle “Value Room” DuraDiagnost

Une opportunité rentable pour vous de passer à la radiologie numérique. Essentiel à ce système, le SkyPlate est un capteur plan portable sans fil léger (2,8 kg), de la taille d’une cassette, qui peut être utilisé pour une large gamme d’examens cliniques.

