Termes recherchés
Grâce aux systèmes de radiologie numérique associant fonctionnalités et efficience, vos patients bénéficient d’examens cliniques rapides et facilités. Votre établissement bénéficie de toute la qualité, en offrant un service d’imagerie basé sur la technologie éprouvée Philips.
Demande de contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Voir le produit
Voir le produit
Voir le produit
Voir le produit
Voir le produit
Des solutions productives
Intuitivité de l’interface Eleva
Capteur plan léger, portable sans fil
Gain de temps et d’énergie
Une qualité d’image élevée et homogène
Salle “Efficiency room” DuraDiagnost
Salle “Value Room” DuraDiagnost
Voir le produit
Voir le produit
Voir le produit
Voir le produit
Voir le produit
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand