HD5 Ultrasound system

HD5

Ultrasound system

The Philips HD5 ultrasound system helps you offer the high-quality care your patients need. The HD5 is a full-feature color ultrasound that offers exceptional image quality and a wide range of capabilities – all at an affordable price.

Caractéristiques
Superior performance at an affordable price

HD5 delivers impressive capabilities at a surprisingly affordable price. It offers 256 (8-bit) gray shades in 2D, has a broadband digital beamformer, a wide dynamic range and digital focal tuning. HD5 features iSCAN one-button image optimization, multiple transducer ports and the choice of 4 imaging transducers. With easy data recording, study guide tutorials and an optional off-line QLAB quantification software, the HD5 helps you deliver quality care.
Ergonomic design allows you to focus on your patient

With a sleek and modern design, HD5 offers easy maneuverability and has a small footprint to fit in limited space. Its simple design and superior ergonomics allow you to stay focused on the patient.
High quality customer support to help you succeed

Philips is committed to your success and delivers high quality customer support necessary to increase the value of your purchase. We offer flexible financing solutions through Philips Medical Capital, award-winning customer service ranked #1 globally, clinical and technical education (online and hands-on). We also provide proactive system monitoring technology by remote desktop, system utilization reports and security support through Philips Product Security.
A range of imaging modes help you see what you need to see

The HD5 system offers a wide selection of imaging modes: Philips Microfine 2D focusing, Philips Color Power Angio (CPA), Directional Color Power Angio, M-mode, Anatomical M-mode, Color M-mode, Pulsed Wave Doppler, High PRF Pulsed Wave Doppler, Continuous Wave Doppler, 3D, color compare mode, dual mode, duplex mode for simultaneous 2D and Doppler, triplex mode for simultaneous 2D, Doppler, and color/CPA, 2D optimization signal processing, Tissue Harmonic Imaging (THI), Intelligent Doppler, reconstructed zoom with pan (read zoom), Philips high-definition zoom (write zoom), trapezoidal imaging, Adaptive Doppler and Adaptive color Doppler.
Study manager for easier, structured reporting

The HD5’s study manager functionality allows you to digitally acquire, review and edit complete patient studies, and save them in multiple study archive formats (palette color, RGB, YBR). You can use DICOM 3.0 to print and store your studies, and include a Modality Work list. The study manager works in conjunction with radiology/cardiology information systems and can automatically enter patient demographics. The study manager features a structured reporting format, and has the option to export study reports as DICOM images.
Advanced connectivity to help you manage your data

The HD5 system provides excellent connectivity and data management options, with 320GB on-board memory storage, DVD RW, and direct digital storage of system configuration backup (including user-defined preset and OB trending data) to USB flash drive. The HD5 allows you to export AVI clips and BMP images to compact disk for PC viewing, and supports one 10/100/1000 Mbps Ethernet interface.

