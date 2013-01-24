Termes recherchés
Le système Philips ClearVue 850 est équipé de puissantes capacités d’imagerie échographique et améliore l’efficacité de votre service.
Demande de contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Fonctions sophistiquées améliorant la confiance clinique : élastographie
Débit sanguin haute résolution : FloVue
Processus de travail améliorant la visualisation et quantification : plug-in QLAB
Conception moderne pour plus d’ergonomie et d’utilité
Simple
Intuitif
Simplicité d’utilisation
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand