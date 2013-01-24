Page d'accueil
Le système Philips ClearVue 850 est équipé de puissantes capacités d’imagerie échographique et améliore l’efficacité de votre service.

Caractéristiques
Fonctions sophistiquées améliorant la confiance clinique : élastographie

Informations cliniques sur la dureté tissulaire. ClearVue 850 prend en charge l’élastographie haute sensibilité de microdéformations tissulaires des seins, qui peut être utilisée pour évaluer la dureté tissulaire relative.
Débit sanguin haute résolution : FloVue

Paradigme amélioré de visualisation du débit sanguin. Basée sur les technologies propriétaires de traitement du signal de débit Philips, cette technique constitue une révolution inédite dans la visualisation du débit sanguin, non seulement dans les gros vaisseaux mais aussi dans les micro-vaisseaux.
Processus de travail améliorant la visualisation et quantification : plug-in QLAB

Outils avancés de quantification GI 3DQ directement sur l’échographe permettant d’afficher et de mesurer différents plans d’un volume 3D.
Conception moderne pour plus d’ergonomie et d’utilité

Grâce à la hauteur réglable du panneau de commande, l’utilisateur bénéficie d’un confort maximal en position assise ou lors d’examen d’imagerie à réaliser debout. L’utilisateur peut choisir entre un bras d’affichage entièrement articulé ou un bras à inclinaison et orientation pour placer le moniteur dans la position la plus confortable. Augmenté de 2,2 l, l’espace de stockage a été spécialement conçu pour ranger les produits utilisés au quotidien (serviettes en papier, flacon de gel, sonde, etc.).
Simple

La touche du mode avancé donne accès à une interface disponible grâce à un seul bouton, afin de lancer toutes les options de fonctionnalités avancées telles que l’élastographie, FloVue et AutoSCAN. La touche de lancement rapide des mesures OB permet d’accéder directement aux mesures OB les plus courantes.
Intuitif

AutoSCAN optimise de façon dynamique la qualité d’image au cours de l’examen d’imagerie, pour des résultats de grande qualité. Les fonctionnalités “Curved ROI” (ROI courbe) et “Auto Face Reveal” (extraction automatique de la face fœtale) fournissent 30 outils d’édition innovants, visant à améliorer la productivité en obstétrique. L’échocardiographie d’effort normalise l’affichage de l’examen d’effort cardiaque.
Simplicité d’utilisation

Basés sur des évaluations utilisateur complètes, les boutons sont regroupés de façon logique, pour un grand confort d’utilisation. Leur disposition et leur manipulation sont similaires sur tous les systèmes ClearVue, ce qui permet de se familiariser rapidement avec l’interface utilisateur.

