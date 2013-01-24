Le système de gestion, d’analyse et de création de rapports vous permet d’accéder à des images cardiaques multimodalité ainsi qu’à des outils performants de consultation des examens, d’analyse, de quantification et de création de rapports.
Plus vous avez d’informations à votre disposition, plus vous pouvez proposer à chacun de vos patientsune prise en charge personnalisée. Xcelera rassemble les données patient dans la même interface afin de vous donneraccès aux examens et rapports antérieurs et en cours provenant de différentesmodalités (échocardiographie, cathétérisme,électrophysiologie, radiologie cardiovasculaire, médecine nucléaire, scanner, IRM,électrocardiographie, etc.).
