Closer collaboration among clinical care team members. Balancing workloads. Making the most of the time you have. And so much more. Philips IntelliSpace PACS provides powerful enhanced clinical workflow features.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The My Dashboard window streamlines access to Advanced Workflow Solution and provides at-a-glance visibility to personalized data based on each user's role.
Communication management || Enhanced communication
Communication management enhances productivity
Improve your throughput with Communication management, a powerful, contextually integrated communication tool for IntelliSpace PACS users. It fosters collaboration, helps reduce interruptions, and increases radiologist productivity. Includes chat, mail, and broadcast messaging.
Assignment Worklist || Efficient workflow
Assignment Worklist streamlines interpretation
This application enhances efficiency by streamlining reading in large distributed institutions and by providing reading allocation management. It also supports the reading workflow of academic institutions. Residents or Fellows can do the preliminary interpretation, and attending physicians can give final approval.
ED-RAD Reconciliation management || Enhanced communication
This feature is designed to improve communication and workflow between radiologists and emergency department physicians. It leverages fully automated workflow to strengthen collaboration, improve efficiency, and facilitate patient care and ACR reporting.
This application allows you to do peer reviews in the IntelliSpace PACS 4.4 viewing environment. This streamlines radiologist workflow, supports screening/reconciliation, and facilitates ACR reporting to enhance compliance with the ACR-mandated peer-review process.
Critical Findings management || Enhanced communication
Critical Findings management for timely communication
Leverage a fully automated workflow to improve efficiency, facilitate patient care, and document findings communication and ACR reporting. Critical Findings management allows timely and effective communication of findings to physicians.
