Später bezahlen mit Klarna
Kostenloser Versand ab 40 CHF
Später bezahlen mit Klarna
Kostenloser Versand ab 40 CHF
PSG8300/80
Bis zu 210 g/min Dauerdampf und Dampfstoß von 850 g
Garantiert keine Brandflecken auf jeglicher Art von Kleidung dank OptimalTEMP
Intelligenter automatischer Dampfstoß mit Bewegungssensor
1 Std. Bügeln mit großem 1,4-Liter-Wasserbehälter
Easy De-Calc-System für einfache Wartung
TurboPower-Motor für ein verbessertes Bügelerlebnis – kraftvoller Dampfausstoß ohne Wartezeit. Der TurboPower-Motor reduziert feuchte Stellen auf deiner Kleidung beim Bügeln*, sodass du sie direkt anziehen kannst – ganz ohne Wartezeit.
Die OptimalTEMP Technologie garantiert, dass alle bügelbaren Stoffe unabhängig von der gewählten Dampfeinstellung ohne Brandflecken gebügelt werden. Bügle alle Kleidungsstücke von einer Seidenbluse bis zu einem Baumwollhemd ganz entspannt. Wir garantieren, dass deine Dampfbügelstation niemals Brandflecken an bügelbaren Stoffen verursacht.
Der Smart AI Bewegungssensor erkennt, wenn du bügelst – und gibt automatisch kraftvollen Dampf ab. Genieße müheloses und schnelles Bügeln, während das Bügeleisen die Dampfarbeit für dich übernimmt.
4.5
von 5
4
Bewertungen
SashaR
25/06/2026
United Kingdom
Teil der Aktion
Amazing steam generator worth it .
I have used different iron fint last couple of years including that standing steam iron but none of them have been great for me so far as some need refueling and some doesn't remove the crease from the shirts or pents.Then I decided to buy the Philips generator iron and it has been amazing so far. I have used this to iron pents, shirts, bedsheet and all of them have been great with this amazing iron as you got a tank with it so no need to fill it after every single iron and the good thing about it that it got ready in seconds which is pretty good and the result of its ironing is amazing if you iron cotton clothes you will see the difference that the hardest crease can go of easily just after single iron. The size of the iron is a bit bulky as it comes with a tank and connected to it which but due to this you do not need to refill it shortly and you get continuous steam.
Diese Bewertung wurde für PerfectCare Steam Generator 8000 Series PSG8300/80 Garment care verfasst
Diese Bewertung wurde für PerfectCare Steam Generator 8000 Series PSG8300/80 Garment care verfasst
RachelR
14/06/2026
United Kingdom
Teil der Aktion
Game changer, plug and play intelligent iron!
This iron is a game changer! My old iron was a pain, I was constantly changing heat and steam settings and wasting time waiting for the adjustments. This iron is literally plug and play, no complicated setup required. It’s so clever, it knows when it’s being used and delivers the perfect heat and steam for whatever I’m ironing! No more faffing about! It’s super simple, just fill the tank, click it on, press power and wait for the beep to say it’s ready! Then just iron! I’m constantly leaving my iron face down on the board in between garments and had burnt the cover with the old iron, none of that with one! I love how easy it is to carry with its handle and lock button to safely keep the iron stowed. It is on the larger side compared to a standard iron, but I’d take the size and quality of this over a standard iron any day, the benefits it’s given me has made it worth the money! My ironing time has reduced since using this iron, I honestly can’t fault it! Ironing isn’t quite the chore it used to be now!
Diese Bewertung wurde für PerfectCare Steam Generator 8000 Series PSG8300/80 Garment care verfasst
Diese Bewertung wurde für PerfectCare Steam Generator 8000 Series PSG8300/80 Garment care verfasst
AnthonyP
23/06/2026
United Kingdom
Teil der Aktion
Absolutely Amazing
￼I have been using the Phillips PerfectCare 8000 extensively for the past month, and it has genuinely transformed my ironing routine. As someone who felt instant dread tackling a pile of ironing, this steam generator feels like a serious upgrade. The build quality is excellent, with a sleek black and gold colour scheme that gives it a very premium appearance. It looks beautiful perched on my shelf, and storing it is effortless. The appliance heats up swiftly, and the powerful steam output is far superior to anything I have used before. The OptimalTEMP technology is a complete game changer – I no longer need to fiddle with temperature settings or worry about scorching delicate fabrics. What has impressed me most is the AI Motion feature, which adapts to my ironing speed. It delivers the perfect amount of steam whether I am moving quickly or taking my time on tricky areas such as shirt collars. The only downside that I can see is that the unit is quite large and bulky so not as easy to use for things like curtains. ￼ Overall, the Phillips PerfectCare 8000 has elevated ironing from a chore into an almost enjoyable routine, and I would highly recommend it to anyone looking to upgrade their ironing experience.￼
Diese Bewertung wurde für PerfectCare Steam Generator 8000 Series PSG8300/80 Garment care verfasst
Diese Bewertung wurde für PerfectCare Steam Generator 8000 Series PSG8300/80 Garment care verfasst
Dauerdampf (Norm IEC60311) im Vergleich zu anderen Dampfbügelstationen; Juni 2025.
im Vergleich zum PSG8000S
Im Vergleich zum MAX-Modus
Von einem externen Institut auf folgende Bakterien bei 1 Minute Dampfzeit geprüft: Escherichia coli 8739, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231