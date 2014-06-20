Später bezahlen mit Klarna
Kostenloser Versand ab 40 CHF
Später bezahlen mit Klarna
Kostenloser Versand ab 40 CHF
Eingestellt
ab dem 6. Monat
Weiß
Doppelpack
Alle Philips Avent Flaschen und Becher sind kompatibel, mit Ausnahme der Glasflaschen und der Erwachsenen-Trinklernbecher/Mein erster Becher für große Kinder. So können Sie Produkte zum perfekten Becher für die individuelle Entwicklung Ihres Kindes zusammenstellen.
Einfaches Trinken, einfache Reinigung
Für empfindliches Zahnfleisch
4.6
von 5
5
Bewertungen
100%
empfehlen dieses Produkt.
Nattybridge
20/06/2014
France
Colère!
Il est indéniable que ce produit est excellent, très pratique lorsqu'on a des enfants tout-petits. Mais voilà, j'ai le malheur d'avoir perdu la valve anti-fuites. Je ne dois pas être la seule... pourtant, AVENT PHILIPS ne vend ses becs souples que par 2 et pour (presque) le prix d'une nouvelle tasse! Cela me met particulièrement en colère. Ma tasse est maintenant inutilisable et je suis obligée de jeter l'ancienne et d'en acheter une nouvelle?? Je trouve cela inadmissible. Il est temps que cette logique cesse!
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF146/02 Soft spouts verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF146/02 Soft spouts verfasst
AJOkay
22/07/2012
United Kingdom
Ideal first spout
We got this spout to go on the bottles we had been using with teats that our DD seemed to spend more time messing around with than drinking from. On the first try she spent most of the time chewing on it with the odd drink, on the second go she drank the whole bottle and hasn't stopped since. I think this is the ideal first spout as it is soft on her mouth and a very easy to use and fit.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF146/02 Soft spouts verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF146/02 Soft spouts verfasst
Morgan83
26/11/2010
United Kingdom
Great thing! Comfortable to use, easy to clean and what is main - no mess around when the full bottle drops on the floor or fulls on side in your bag.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF146/02 Soft spouts verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF146/02 Soft spouts verfasst