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Philips AventWeiche Trinkschnäbel

SCF146/02

4.6
| (5) Bewertungen | 100% empfehlen dieses Produkt.
Weicher Trinkschnabel
Die Philips Avent Becher mit weichen Trinkschnäbeln eignen sich für empfindliches Zahnfleisch und sind ideal für den Übergang vom Stillen oder von der Flasche zu einem richtigen Trinkbecher – für leichtes, tropffreies Trinken und einfaches Reinigen.
Alle Vorteile anzeigen
Kompatible Produkte
Glasflaschenhülle

Glasflaschenhülle

SCF675/01

Glasflaschenhülle

Glasflaschenhülle

SCF676/01

Kinderleicht tropffrei trinken

Weicher Trinkschnabel

  • ab dem 6. Monat

  • Weiß

  • Doppelpack

Kompatibel mit Philips Avent Flaschen und Bechern

Alle Philips Avent Flaschen und Becher sind kompatibel, mit Ausnahme der Glasflaschen und der Erwachsenen-Trinklernbecher/Mein erster Becher für große Kinder. So können Sie Produkte zum perfekten Becher für die individuelle Entwicklung Ihres Kindes zusammenstellen.

Patentiertes tropffreies Ventil

Einfaches Trinken, einfache Reinigung

Weicher Trinkschnabel

Weicher Trinkschnabel

Für empfindliches Zahnfleisch

Technische Daten

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Hier finden Sie häufig gestellte Fragen (FAQs), Bedienungsanleitungen, Sicherheitshinweise und Tipps

Bewertungen

Diese Bewertungen werden von Bazaarvoice verwaltet und entsprechen der Bazaarvoice-Authentizitätsrichtlinie, die durch Technologien zur Betrugsbekämpfung und menschliche Analysen unterstützt wird. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter
Kundenmeinungen in Form von Produkt- und Sternebewertungen sind für alle Kunden von Nutzen. Sie ermöglichen es Ihnen, mehr über das Produkt zu erfahren und eine Kaufentscheidung zu treffen. Jeder Kunde, der ein Produkt online oder im Geschäft gekauft hat, kann eine Bewertung einreichen

4.6

von 5

5

Bewertungen

100%

empfehlen dieses Produkt.

3
2
1

20/06/2014

France

France

Colère!

Il est indéniable que ce produit est excellent, très pratique lorsqu'on a des enfants tout-petits. Mais voilà, j'ai le malheur d'avoir perdu la valve anti-fuites. Je ne dois pas être la seule... pourtant, AVENT PHILIPS ne vend ses becs souples que par 2 et pour (presque) le prix d'une nouvelle tasse! Cela me met particulièrement en colère. Ma tasse est maintenant inutilisable et je suis obligée de jeter l'ancienne et d'en acheter une nouvelle?? Je trouve cela inadmissible. Il est temps que cette logique cesse!

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF146/02 Soft spouts verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF146/02 Soft spouts verfasst

22/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Ideal first spout

We got this spout to go on the bottles we had been using with teats that our DD seemed to spend more time messing around with than drinking from. On the first try she spent most of the time chewing on it with the odd drink, on the second go she drank the whole bottle and hasn't stopped since. I think this is the ideal first spout as it is soft on her mouth and a very easy to use and fit.

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF146/02 Soft spouts verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF146/02 Soft spouts verfasst

26/11/2010

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great thing! Comfortable to use, easy to clean and what is main - no mess around when the full bottle drops on the floor or fulls on side in your bag.

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF146/02 Soft spouts verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF146/02 Soft spouts verfasst

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