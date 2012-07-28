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Kostenloser Versand ab 40 CHF
Eingestellt
SHM1900/00
Klare Gespräche, leichtes Design
Philips SHM1900 ist ein leichtes Over-Ear-Headset für den PC, das ultimativen Tragekomfort bietet.
Over-Ear
Wechseln Sie einfach zwischen PC und Laptop mithilfe des 2-zu-1-Adapters.
Die einfach anzupassende Halterung sorgt dafür, dass das Mikrofon sich immer an der richtigen Stelle befindet, um Ihre Stimme aufnehmen zu können.
Over-Ear-Design für höchsten Komfort und Passform. Das Over-Ear-Design dämmt auch Umgebungsgeräusche für ein besonders intensives Hörerlebnis.
2.8
von 5
6
Bewertungen
davefaw
28/07/2012
United Kingdom
cheap pc headphones
On buying this product i wasnt expecting much becuase of the low price but i was pleasently suprised to find that these heaphones where very good quality sound. Also the mirophone is of a good standard and very clear on my online chat program. Exelent product which i use on my pc every day and very comfertable great job philips will recommend to my frienrds
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SHM1900 PC Headset verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SHM1900 PC Headset verfasst
MisteryOfMe
02/12/2020
Deutschland
Ganz okay
Ziemliches Standart Headset. Relativ angenemer Tragekomfort. Sound ist klar. Mikrofonqualität lässt zu wünschen übrig
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SHM1900 PC-Headset verfasst
Datum der Verwendung 2018-12-02
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SHM1900 PC-Headset verfasst
Datum der Verwendung 2018-12-02
SadhuryC
11/10/2017
United Kingdom
They work but are quite hard to deal with
So, I got these as a gift a month ago and they work fine, my complaint is that they seem to only work as intended if the jack is at the right angle, if they are not they will only produce sound in the left speaker. they also seem to have a tendency to slip out a bit causing the noise to be muffled. I have a feeling that it could just be my laptop getting used to a new pair of headphones. I don't know about how well the mic works as I haven't had a chance to try it.
Diese Bewertung wurde für SHM1900 PC Headset verfasst
Diese Bewertung wurde für SHM1900 PC Headset verfasst