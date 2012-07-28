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Eingestellt

PC-Headset

SHM1900/00

2.8

| (6) Bewertungen

Klare Gespräche, leichtes Design

Philips SHM1900 ist ein leichtes Over-Ear-Headset für den PC, das ultimativen Tragekomfort bietet.

Alle Vorteile anzeigen

Klare Gespräche, leichtes Design

  • Over-Ear

2-zu-1-Adapter funktioniert mit PC und Laptop

Wechseln Sie einfach zwischen PC und Laptop mithilfe des 2-zu-1-Adapters.

Ideal platziertes Mikrofon zur Sprachübertragung

Die einfach anzupassende Halterung sorgt dafür, dass das Mikrofon sich immer an der richtigen Stelle befindet, um Ihre Stimme aufnehmen zu können.

Over-Ear-Design für höchsten Komfort, Passform und Geräuschisolierung

Over-Ear-Design für höchsten Komfort und Passform. Das Over-Ear-Design dämmt auch Umgebungsgeräusche für ein besonders intensives Hörerlebnis.

Technische Daten

Support für dieses Produkt erhalten

Hier finden Sie häufig gestellte Fragen (FAQs), Bedienungsanleitungen, Sicherheitshinweise und Tipps

Bewertungen

Diese Bewertungen werden von Bazaarvoice verwaltet und entsprechen der Bazaarvoice-Authentizitätsrichtlinie, die durch Technologien zur Betrugsbekämpfung und menschliche Analysen unterstützt wird. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter
Kundenmeinungen in Form von Produkt- und Sternebewertungen sind für alle Kunden von Nutzen. Sie ermöglichen es Ihnen, mehr über das Produkt zu erfahren und eine Kaufentscheidung zu treffen. Jeder Kunde, der ein Produkt online oder im Geschäft gekauft hat, kann eine Bewertung einreichen

2.8

von 5

6

Bewertungen

4

28/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

cheap pc headphones

On buying this product i wasnt expecting much becuase of the low price but i was pleasently suprised to find that these heaphones where very good quality sound. Also the mirophone is of a good standard and very clear on my online chat program. Exelent product which i use on my pc every day and very comfertable great job philips will recommend to my frienrds

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SHM1900 PC Headset verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SHM1900 PC Headset verfasst

02/12/2020

Deutschland

Deutschland

Ganz okay

Ziemliches Standart Headset. Relativ angenemer Tragekomfort. Sound ist klar. Mikrofonqualität lässt zu wünschen übrig

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SHM1900 PC-Headset verfasst

Datum der Verwendung 2018-12-02

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SHM1900 PC-Headset verfasst

Datum der Verwendung 2018-12-02

11/10/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

They work but are quite hard to deal with

So, I got these as a gift a month ago and they work fine, my complaint is that they seem to only work as intended if the jack is at the right angle, if they are not they will only produce sound in the left speaker. they also seem to have a tendency to slip out a bit causing the noise to be muffled. I have a feeling that it could just be my laptop getting used to a new pair of headphones. I don't know about how well the mic works as I haven't had a chance to try it.

Diese Bewertung wurde für SHM1900 PC Headset verfasst

Diese Bewertung wurde für SHM1900 PC Headset verfasst

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