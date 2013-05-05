Später bezahlen mit Klarna
Kostenloser Versand ab 40 CHF
Später bezahlen mit Klarna
Kostenloser Versand ab 40 CHF
Eingestellt
SHQ3000/10
Ein sportlicher Begleiter
Diese Kopfhörer sind aus einem wasserdichten, antibakteriell behandelten Material und eignen sich hervorragend für Sportbegeisterte.
ActionFit
Orange und Grau
Dank des wasserdichten Materials können Sie die Kopfhörer unter fließendem Wasser abwaschen
Die wasserfeste Dichtung schützt Ihre Kopfhörer vor durch Schweiß verursachte Schäden
Anpassbare Ohrbügel für verbesserten Halt – speziell für sportliche Aktivitäten entwickelt
2.7
von 5
19
Bewertungen
Dyntan17
05/05/2013
United Kingdom
Wow what a bargain!
I was encouraged to buy these by an impartial salesperson who could have easily sold me a product twice or three times the price that I paid for these. I'm blown away by the quality and sound at this price point. The bonus being the strength and cleanliness coatings along with the neat fit. Although they have been bought as a running pair; I tried them out on a two hour car journey to chek the fit. I then changed the medium sized silicone ear pieces supplied and fitted when bought, for the smaller pieces that are also supplied, and used them for the two hour return journey. The smaller ones being a better fit for me. I can't wait to hit my next park run with these beauties. And while doing so I shall say a BIG thank you to the salesperson who mentioned that the Phillips product would be his first choice from the range available in the store
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones verfasst
Fulford
05/05/2013
United Kingdom
Wow what a bargain!
I was encouraged to buy these by an impartial salesperson who could have easily sold me a product twice or three times the price that I paid for these. I'm blown away by the quality and sound at this price point. The bonus being the strength and cleanliness coatings along with the neat fit. Although they have been bought as a running pair; I tried them out on a two hour car journey to chek the fit. I then changed the medium sized silicone ear pieces supplied and fitted when bought, for the smaller pieces that are also supplied, and used them for the two hour return journey. The smaller ones being a better fit for me. I can't wait to hit my next park run with these beauties. And while doing so I shall say a BIG thank you to the salesperson who mentioned that the Phillips product would be his first choice from the range available in the store
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones verfasst
vnauj
08/08/2012
España
Van perfectos
Se agarran perfectamente y el hecho que aguante el sudor el ideal.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für ActionFit SHQ3000 Auriculares deport., gancho para oreja verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für ActionFit SHQ3000 Auriculares deport., gancho para oreja verfasst