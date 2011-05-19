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Philips AventPoignées d'apprentissage pour tasse

SCF142/00

3
| (5) Avis
Pour apprendre à boire tout seul
Les poignées évolutives sont adaptables aux biberons et tasses Philips Avent, pour apprendre à boire tout seul. Les poignées sont faciles à mettre en place et à retirer, ce qui permet d'utiliser les tasses avec ou sans poignées. Disponibles en vert et en orange.
Voir tous les avantages
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SCF676/01

Poignées de tasse amovibles

Pour apprendre à boire tout seul

Forme ergonomique

Pour le confort des petites mains

Faciles à installer

Il est possible d'utiliser les tasses avec ou sans poignées

Compatible avec les biberons et tasses Philips Avent

Tous les biberons et toutes les tasses Philips Avent sont compatibles à l'exception des biberons en verre et des tasses pour les plus grands / tasses My First Big Kid. Vous pouvez ainsi associer différents accessoires pour créer la tasse idéale, adaptée aux besoins de votre enfant.

Spécificités Techniques

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Consulter la FAQ, les modes d'emploi, les informations de sécurité et les conseils

Notation globale

Ces évaluations sont gérées par Bazaarvoice et sont conformes à la politique d'authenticité de Bazaarvoice, appuyée par une technologie anti-fraude et l'analyse humaine. Vous trouverez des informations plus détaillées à l'adresse
Les avis des clients exprimés sous forme d'évaluations de produits et d'étoiles sont utiles aux autres. Ils vous permettent d'en savoir plus sur le produit et vous aident à prendre une décision d'achat. Toute cliente et tout client ayant acheté un produit en ligne ou en magasin peut soumettre un avis

3.0

sur 6

5

Avis

4
2

19/05/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good purchase

Disappointed initially that you cannot choose a colour for the product which I feel is important, as I received pink handles when I have a boy. These were sent back and I was then able to choose which colour when I was contacted by a customer service rep. Still would definately recommend the product and service!

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis a été rédigé pour SCF142/00 Trainer handles for cup

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis a été rédigé pour SCF142/00 Trainer handles for cup

28/03/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Mijn kleine meid is er ontzettend blij mee

Ik heb deze oefenhandvatten gekocht voor mijn 4.5 maand oude dochter die uit all wil zelf haar flesje wou vast houden. Wat ze nu ook doet. Het fijne aan deze handvatten is dat samen met de andere producten ze het kan gebruiken tot dat ze overgaat op echte bekers. Zo hoef ik niet een hele kast uit te ruimen voor allerlei verschillende bekers en toebehoren maar kan ik een schapje inrichten met een compleet systeem

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis a été rédigé pour SCF142/00 Oefenhandvatten voor beker

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis a été rédigé pour SCF142/00 Oefenhandvatten voor beker

30/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

There needs to be a colour option!!!

Bought these handles and love them however I received pink handles and I have a boy, the only place to buy these seems to be amazon and there are no option on colour, just says "colour may vary" with a picture of orange and green handle so although it says colour may vary you think they will be at least unisex colours.... I feel this is miss advertising. Once i received the product i actually read the reviews on amazon and this seems to be a common problem. Please sort this out as i will not be buying this particular product again until there is a colour option which is annoying as the product itself is great and useful. I look forward to some feedback on this matter.

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis a été rédigé pour SCF142/00 Trainer handles for cup

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis a été rédigé pour SCF142/00 Trainer handles for cup

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