Payez plus tard avec Klarna
Livraison gratuite des CHF40
Payez plus tard avec Klarna
Livraison gratuite des CHF40
Arrêté
SCF142/00
Pour le confort des petites mains
Il est possible d'utiliser les tasses avec ou sans poignées
Tous les biberons et toutes les tasses Philips Avent sont compatibles à l'exception des biberons en verre et des tasses pour les plus grands / tasses My First Big Kid. Vous pouvez ainsi associer différents accessoires pour créer la tasse idéale, adaptée aux besoins de votre enfant.
3.0
sur 6
5
Avis
Morgan83
19/05/2011
United Kingdom
Good purchase
Disappointed initially that you cannot choose a colour for the product which I feel is important, as I received pink handles when I have a boy. These were sent back and I was then able to choose which colour when I was contacted by a customer service rep. Still would definately recommend the product and service!
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour SCF142/00 Trainer handles for cup
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour SCF142/00 Trainer handles for cup
caltha
28/03/2011
Nederland
Mijn kleine meid is er ontzettend blij mee
Ik heb deze oefenhandvatten gekocht voor mijn 4.5 maand oude dochter die uit all wil zelf haar flesje wou vast houden. Wat ze nu ook doet. Het fijne aan deze handvatten is dat samen met de andere producten ze het kan gebruiken tot dat ze overgaat op echte bekers. Zo hoef ik niet een hele kast uit te ruimen voor allerlei verschillende bekers en toebehoren maar kan ik een schapje inrichten met een compleet systeem
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour SCF142/00 Oefenhandvatten voor beker
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour SCF142/00 Oefenhandvatten voor beker
Vicki87
30/04/2013
United Kingdom
There needs to be a colour option!!!
Bought these handles and love them however I received pink handles and I have a boy, the only place to buy these seems to be amazon and there are no option on colour, just says "colour may vary" with a picture of orange and green handle so although it says colour may vary you think they will be at least unisex colours.... I feel this is miss advertising. Once i received the product i actually read the reviews on amazon and this seems to be a common problem. Please sort this out as i will not be buying this particular product again until there is a colour option which is annoying as the product itself is great and useful. I look forward to some feedback on this matter.
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour SCF142/00 Trainer handles for cup
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour SCF142/00 Trainer handles for cup