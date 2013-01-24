Page d'accueil
Nous sommes là pour vous

Les héros des soins de santé, où qu'ils soient dans le monde, méritent notre soutien. Nous aimons y contribuer en adaptant nos solutions et en repoussant nos limites afin de combattre ensemble le COVID-19.

Assistance technique et clinique
Consommateurs:
Obtenir un produit et une assistance clientèle
Notre réponse:
Lisez les dernières actualités et communiqués de presse
Covid-19 video

Connecter les données, la technologie et les patients, en toute fluidité !

Connecter les données, la technologie et les patients, en toute fluidité !

 

La santé ne connaît pas de limites. Il devrait en être de même pour les soins.
Chez Philips, nous pensons que la qualité de vie peut toujours être améliorée.

Échangez avec nous sur les limites à repousser

En parler avec nous

La santé ne connaît pas de limites. Il devrait en être de même pour les soins.

Échangez avec nous sur les limites à repousser 

En parler avec nous
Video du Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute

Des solutions moins invasives. Des hospitalisations plus courtes.

L’institut Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute permet à ses patients de rentrer chez eux après quelques jours seulement.
Découvrez ici comment ils y parviennent
Vidéo de l’hôpital pour enfants de Phoenix

Plus de précision. Moins de gaspillage. 

Comment l’hôpital pour enfants de Phoenix a-t-il maîtrisé les difficultés du diagnostic pédiatrique ?

Découvrez ici leur histoire
Vidéo du Saratoga Hospital

Une meilleure prise en charge grâce à des alertes précoces.

Le Saratoga Hospital a équipé son personnel de la technologie qui fait la différence.

Pour découvrir comment, cliquez ici

Réduction de 22 % du temps de prise en charge des patients

Découvrez comment l’Augusta University Health a considérablement amélioré les processus de travail

Réduction de 20 % des délais d’attente pour les patients

Découvrez comment le réseau de santé du Westchester Medical Center a amélioré les processus cliniques
La santé ne connaît pas de limites. Il devrait en être de même pour les soins.
Spécialités cliniques de Philips santé

Découvrir nos solutions par spécialité

Innovation et recherche

Innovations récentes et projets en cours

L’innovation commence avec vous

Pour une optimisation du parcours de santé

L’échographie clinique prête quand vous l‘êtes

Avec Lumify, l’échographie de qualité devient accessible sur votre smartphone. Téléchargez l’application Lumify, branchez la sonde, et commencez à scanner.
En savoir plus
Philips santé auprès des mères et leurs nourrissons en Afrique. Progrès réalisés dans la recherche pour venir en aide aux mères et à leurs nourrissons en Afrique

Progrès réalisés dans la recherche pour venir en aide aux mères et à leurs nourrissons en Afrique

 

Regarder la vidéo

Apnée du sommeil : suis-je un sujet à risque ?

 

Découvrir les traitements et témoignages de patients

Accouchement et liberté de mouvement

Comfort One

 

Aujourd’hui, les femmes enceintes peuvent rester debout, s’asseoir, marcher, se changer, prendre une douche ou un bain relaxant pendant le travail. Elles restent néanmoins sous surveillance continue, que l’accouchement présente un risque ou non.

 

Moniteur fœtal sans fil

 
moniteur-sans-fil-maman-position-accouchement
Technologie sans fil afin que les futures mamans puissent choisir la position la plus confortable lors des contractions
Les études montrent que la durée du travail est considérablement réduite lorsque les femmes enceintes restent actives
femme enceinte moniteur fil
Battements du cœur de la mère ou du bébé ? Il est maintenant possible de faire la différence, même s’il s’agit de jumeaux ou de triplés

Actualités santé

En savoir plus

