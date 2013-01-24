Page d'accueil
Améliorer votre productivité en radiologie numérique, avec des salles hautement performantes et flexibles pour un mode de prise en charge des urgences plus efficace. Choisissez la configuration la mieux adaptée à vos besoins, processus de travail ainsi qu’à votre budget.

Contraste équivalent grille

Lors d’examens de radiologie avec un capteur-plan sans grille, Philips SkyFlow génère des images présentant un contraste équivalent à la présence d’une grille. Cela atténue les effets du rayonnement diffusé lors des examens thoraciques sans grille réalisés au chevet du patient. SkyFlow est la première technologie d’algorithme permettant de réduire la quantité de rayonnement diffusé lors des examens thoraciques portables, sans nécessiter l’intervention d’un opérateur. Elle permet d’améliorer le contraste en fonction du rayonnement diffusé pour chaque patient.
Solution DigitalDiagnost Emergency Room

Si vos urgences sont encombrées de patients, de machines et de câbles, vous avez besoin d’une solution de radiologie numérique qui soit à la fois simple et performante. Équipez vos services d’urgences, de traumatologie et vos salles de surveillance interventionnelle (SSPI) d’un système Philips de radiologie numérique sans fil dédié aux interventions critiques. L’installation se résume à une suspension plafonnière automatisée et un capteur-plan SkyPlate. Vous disposez donc de plus de place pour l’équipement d’urgence et d’une plus grande liberté de mouvement autour du patient.
Salle DigitalDiagnost Chest Room

En général, un grand nombre de patients passent par votre salle de radiologie numérique Chest Room et il peut vous arriver d’utiliser cette salle comme solution de secours lorsque votre salle capteur-plan principale est occupée. Avec la salle de radiologie numérique DigitalDiagnost Chest Room, vous pouvez réaliser rapidement tout type d’examens thoraciques, y compris avec des patients alités ou en fauteuil roulant. Vous pouvez également y effectuer des examens du rachis, du crâne et des membres.
Capteur-plan léger, portable et sans fil

Le capteur-plan SkyPlate (petit ou du grand modèle) optimise les processus de travail au sein des salles capteur-plan ou du mobile à capteur-plan Philips. Ce capteur léger est la nouvelle référence du secteur et peut être utilisé n’importe où, en mode fixe ou portable.
Large spectre de compatibilité

Le capteur-plan SkyPlate est compatible avec un grand nombre d’appareils, ce qui vous permet de personnaliser son utilisation et de maîtriser efficacement votre budget. Le SkyPlate petit format est compatible avec une large gamme d’appareils spécialisés et peut être utilisé dans différentes salles de radiologie numérique ainsi qu’avec un mobile à capteur-plan. Le modèle grand format est quant à lui adapté aux acquisitions libres sur différentes zones. Vous pouvez également le placer sur un statif vertical ou dans le tiroir d’une table.
Interface Eleva : une plate-forme commune

L’interface Eleva Premium optimise les processus de travail et la communication réseau. Cette plate-forme commune, intuitive et facile à utiliser a été conçue pour rationaliser les processus au sein de votre service de radiologie. Elle met à votre disposition un certain nombre de paramètres intelligents en matière de fluoroscopie et d’exposition ou de traitement instantané des images.
Logiciel UNIQUE : un traitement efficace des images

Le logiciel de traitement des images UNIQUE (UNified Image QUality Enhancement) génère des images homogènes et de qualité pour toutes les régions anatomiques. Il optimise chaque étape de la chaîne d’imagerie en harmonisant les contrastes et en accentuant les détails.
Salle capteur-plan entièrement motorisée et automatisée

Dans une salle capteur-plan entièrement automatisée, vous pouvez positionner automatiquement le capteur et le tube à rayons X autour des patients afin de rationaliser les processus d’examen DigitalDiagnost. Pouvoir rester dans la salle entre chaque incidence est particulièrement appréciable pour les patients à mobilité réduite. Les fonctions de suivi, d’autocollimation et d’alignement automatique du tube et du capteur placent les patients, et non la technologie, au cœur du processus.
Salle DigitalDiagnost High Performance

Dans la salle DigitalDiagnost High Performance, vous pouvez facilement faire passer des examens à plus de 250 patients en une seule journée grâce à l’automatisation 5 axes de la suspension plafonnière et au statif vertical, qui peut être fixe ou mobile. Avec le statif vertical mobile, réalisez efficacement des examens en station debout, de profil, ou encore sous la table. La salle étant entièrement automatisée, vous pouvez rapidement alterner examens sur table et radiographies thoraciques sans repositionner le patient.
Salle DigitalDiagnost Flex Room

Dans la salle DigitalDiagnost Flex Room mono-capteur, équipée d’une suspension plafonnière automatique, d’un statif vertical mobile et d’une table en porte-à-faux avec système de pivotement, vous pouvez positionner librement le capteur-plan autour du patient. Cela réduit les manipulations visant à repositionner le patient et vous pouvez sélectionner, parmi un choix quasiment illimité, des réglages prédéfinis pour le tube à rayons X et le capteur monté sur le bras flexible du statif mobile afin de vous adapter à toute situation.
Salle DigitalDiagnost Value Room

La salle Philips Value Room, équipée d’un capteur-plan SkyPlate et de tiroirs SkyPlate, vous ouvre les portes de la radiologie numérique de pointe et peut également servir de salle capteur-plan supplémentaire. Découvrez les technologies de pointe Philips, comme UNIQUE, le fameux logiciel de traitement des images et Eleva, l’interface utilisateur intuitive. Le capteur-plan SkyPlate grand format peut être utilisé avec la table ou le statif vertical, chacun de ces éléments étant équipé d’un tiroir SkyPlate intégré, ou pour des acquisitions libres.

