En cliquant sur le lien, vous quitterez le site Web officiel de Royal Philips (« Philips »). Tous les liens vers des sites Web tiers pouvant apparaître sur ce site sont fournis uniquement pour votre commodité et ne représentent en aucun cas une affiliation ou une approbation des informations fournies sur ces sites Web liés. Philips ne fait aucune déclaration ou garantie d'aucune sorte concernant les sites Web tiers ou les informations qu'ils contiennent.
Easy‐to‐use guided tool to provide a comprehensive list of MV and its supporting anatomical measurements and calculations. Requires a volume from Live 3D TEE. Easy‐to‐interpret model in eight guided steps. More basic measurements regarding annulus and leaflet can be acquired in just four steps.
Mitral Valve NavigatorA.I. (MVNA.I.)
Easy‐to‐use guided tool to provide a comprehensive list of MV and its supporting anatomical measurements and calculations. Requires a volume from Live 3D TEE. Easy‐to‐interpret model in eight guided steps. More basic measurements regarding annulus and leaflet can be acquired in just four steps.
Mitral Valve NavigatorA.I. (MVNA.I.)
Easy‐to‐use guided tool to provide a comprehensive list of MV and its supporting anatomical measurements and calculations. Requires a volume from Live 3D TEE. Easy‐to‐interpret model in eight guided steps. More basic measurements regarding annulus and leaflet can be acquired in just four steps.
Cardiac 3D Quantification (3DQ) || Advanced image visualization
Cardiac 3D Quantification (3DQ)
View, slice, and display 3D volumes and measure distance and areas from 2D MPR views to get biplane LV volume, ejection fraction (EF), and LV mass calculations. Manipulate 2D planes for more accurate biplane 2D EF with no foreshortening.
Cardiac 3D Quantification (3DQ)
View, slice, and display 3D volumes and measure distance and areas from 2D MPR views to get biplane LV volume, ejection fraction (EF), and LV mass calculations. Manipulate 2D planes for more accurate biplane 2D EF with no foreshortening.
Cardiac 3D Quantification (3DQ)
View, slice, and display 3D volumes and measure distance and areas from 2D MPR views to get biplane LV volume, ejection fraction (EF), and LV mass calculations. Manipulate 2D planes for more accurate biplane 2D EF with no foreshortening.
Insight for clinical decisions || Diagnostic confidence
Insight for clinical decisions
How do you measure confidence? For clinicians around the world, the answer is QLAB. QLAB is a collection of advanced clinical tools that are fast, easy to use, and provide you with results that are reproducible and consistent, bringing confidence to every study. QLAB is designed to make it easy to get the data you need to drive decisions that can result in quality patient care and efficiencies. View and interrogate data on‐cart and off‐cart to enhance department workflow.
Insight for clinical decisions
How do you measure confidence? For clinicians around the world, the answer is QLAB. QLAB is a collection of advanced clinical tools that are fast, easy to use, and provide you with results that are reproducible and consistent, bringing confidence to every study. QLAB is designed to make it easy to get the data you need to drive decisions that can result in quality patient care and efficiencies. View and interrogate data on‐cart and off‐cart to enhance department workflow.
Insight for clinical decisions
How do you measure confidence? For clinicians around the world, the answer is QLAB. QLAB is a collection of advanced clinical tools that are fast, easy to use, and provide you with results that are reproducible and consistent, bringing confidence to every study. QLAB is designed to make it easy to get the data you need to drive decisions that can result in quality patient care and efficiencies. View and interrogate data on‐cart and off‐cart to enhance department workflow.
CMQ Stress || Efficient workflow
CMQ Stress
Based on 2D speckle tracking technology, provides a method for assessing global, regional, and local cardiac function at rest and peak exercise. Fast and easy‐to‐use interface designed specifically for stress echo exams.
CMQ Stress
Based on 2D speckle tracking technology, provides a method for assessing global, regional, and local cardiac function at rest and peak exercise. Fast and easy‐to‐use interface designed specifically for stress echo exams.
CMQ Stress
Based on 2D speckle tracking technology, provides a method for assessing global, regional, and local cardiac function at rest and peak exercise. Fast and easy‐to‐use interface designed specifically for stress echo exams.
Provides functional data from color tissue Doppler velocities Derive displacement, strain, and strain rate
Strain Quantification (SQ)
Provides functional data from color tissue Doppler velocities Derive displacement, strain, and strain rate
Strain Quantification (SQ)
Provides functional data from color tissue Doppler velocities Derive displacement, strain, and strain rate
Power and Intelligence || Diagnostic confidence
Power and Intelligence
QLAB 10 adds exceptional power and intelligence to advanced quantification
• New user interface
• New Q‐Apps that utilize anatomical intelligence
• Exam worklist instead of an image‐based interface for ease of use
• Patient study management, image review, and advanced
visualization and quantification
Power and Intelligence
QLAB 10 adds exceptional power and intelligence to advanced quantification
• New user interface
• New Q‐Apps that utilize anatomical intelligence
• Exam worklist instead of an image‐based interface for ease of use
• Patient study management, image review, and advanced
visualization and quantification
Power and Intelligence
QLAB 10 adds exceptional power and intelligence to advanced quantification
• New user interface
• New Q‐Apps that utilize anatomical intelligence
• Exam worklist instead of an image‐based interface for ease of use
• Patient study management, image review, and advanced
visualization and quantification
Vascular Plaque Quantification to quantify atherosclerosis
Use 3D technology to visualize and quantify the overall volume of atherosclerotic plaque in the carotid artery. This Q-app automatically measures plaque burden or how much plaque is present throughout the captured volume. Measures the percent area of vessel reduction and other characteristics of plaque composition.
Vascular Plaque Quantification to quantify atherosclerosis
Use 3D technology to visualize and quantify the overall volume of atherosclerotic plaque in the carotid artery. This Q-app automatically measures plaque burden or how much plaque is present throughout the captured volume. Measures the percent area of vessel reduction and other characteristics of plaque composition.
Vascular Plaque Quantification to quantify atherosclerosis
Use 3D technology to visualize and quantify the overall volume of atherosclerotic plaque in the carotid artery. This Q-app automatically measures plaque burden or how much plaque is present throughout the captured volume. Measures the percent area of vessel reduction and other characteristics of plaque composition.
Based upon 2D speckle tracking. Automatically places a ROI based upon the selected anatomical view and generates measurements of both global and regional myocardial functions. Provides a table, 17‐segment bull's‐eye, and a variety of waveform displays. LV ejection fraction (EF), end systolic volume (ESV), and end diastolic volume (EDV) also provided. Fast and easy way to acquire both EF and GLS at the same time on the images acquired.
Based upon 2D speckle tracking. Automatically places a ROI based upon the selected anatomical view and generates measurements of both global and regional myocardial functions. Provides a table, 17‐segment bull's‐eye, and a variety of waveform displays. LV ejection fraction (EF), end systolic volume (ESV), and end diastolic volume (EDV) also provided. Fast and easy way to acquire both EF and GLS at the same time on the images acquired.
Based upon 2D speckle tracking. Automatically places a ROI based upon the selected anatomical view and generates measurements of both global and regional myocardial functions. Provides a table, 17‐segment bull's‐eye, and a variety of waveform displays. LV ejection fraction (EF), end systolic volume (ESV), and end diastolic volume (EDV) also provided. Fast and easy way to acquire both EF and GLS at the same time on the images acquired.
Automatic border detection of LV. Rapid access to proven 2D EF and volumes. Choose between the Biplane Simpson’s method/TMAD (using annulus motion). The ideal tool of every h l b
Advanced Cardiac 3D Quantification (3... || Diagnostic confidence
Advanced Cardiac 3D Quantification (3DQQA)
Measures LV endocardial volumes, stroke volume (SV), and true 3D ejection fraction (EF) using semi‐automated border detection in 3D space. Offers timing assessment for each of 17 minimal regional volumes and determines a synchronicity index for all volume segments or a user‐selectable group of volume segments. Semi‐automated Q‐App to measure global 3D ejection fraction with no geometric assumption. Also provides simultaneous timing information for heart failure assessment.
Advanced Cardiac 3D Quantification (3DQQA)
Measures LV endocardial volumes, stroke volume (SV), and true 3D ejection fraction (EF) using semi‐automated border detection in 3D space. Offers timing assessment for each of 17 minimal regional volumes and determines a synchronicity index for all volume segments or a user‐selectable group of volume segments. Semi‐automated Q‐App to measure global 3D ejection fraction with no geometric assumption. Also provides simultaneous timing information for heart failure assessment.
Advanced Cardiac 3D Quantification (3DQQA)
Measures LV endocardial volumes, stroke volume (SV), and true 3D ejection fraction (EF) using semi‐automated border detection in 3D space. Offers timing assessment for each of 17 minimal regional volumes and determines a synchronicity index for all volume segments or a user‐selectable group of volume segments. Semi‐automated Q‐App to measure global 3D ejection fraction with no geometric assumption. Also provides simultaneous timing information for heart failure assessment.
Region of Interest (ROI) || Diagnostic confidence
Region of Interest (ROI)
Echo contrast and color images Extract acoustic data from images.
Region of Interest (ROI)
Echo contrast and color images Extract acoustic data from images.
Region of Interest (ROI)
Echo contrast and color images Extract acoustic data from images.
Easy‐to‐use guided tool to provide a comprehensive list of MV and its supporting anatomical measurements and calculations. Requires a volume from Live 3D TEE. Easy‐to‐interpret model in eight guided steps. More basic measurements regarding annulus and leaflet can be acquired in just four steps.
Mitral Valve NavigatorA.I. (MVNA.I.)
Easy‐to‐use guided tool to provide a comprehensive list of MV and its supporting anatomical measurements and calculations. Requires a volume from Live 3D TEE. Easy‐to‐interpret model in eight guided steps. More basic measurements regarding annulus and leaflet can be acquired in just four steps.
Mitral Valve NavigatorA.I. (MVNA.I.)
Easy‐to‐use guided tool to provide a comprehensive list of MV and its supporting anatomical measurements and calculations. Requires a volume from Live 3D TEE. Easy‐to‐interpret model in eight guided steps. More basic measurements regarding annulus and leaflet can be acquired in just four steps.
Cardiac 3D Quantification (3DQ) || Advanced image visualization
Cardiac 3D Quantification (3DQ)
View, slice, and display 3D volumes and measure distance and areas from 2D MPR views to get biplane LV volume, ejection fraction (EF), and LV mass calculations. Manipulate 2D planes for more accurate biplane 2D EF with no foreshortening.
Cardiac 3D Quantification (3DQ)
View, slice, and display 3D volumes and measure distance and areas from 2D MPR views to get biplane LV volume, ejection fraction (EF), and LV mass calculations. Manipulate 2D planes for more accurate biplane 2D EF with no foreshortening.
Cardiac 3D Quantification (3DQ)
View, slice, and display 3D volumes and measure distance and areas from 2D MPR views to get biplane LV volume, ejection fraction (EF), and LV mass calculations. Manipulate 2D planes for more accurate biplane 2D EF with no foreshortening.
Insight for clinical decisions || Diagnostic confidence
Insight for clinical decisions
How do you measure confidence? For clinicians around the world, the answer is QLAB. QLAB is a collection of advanced clinical tools that are fast, easy to use, and provide you with results that are reproducible and consistent, bringing confidence to every study. QLAB is designed to make it easy to get the data you need to drive decisions that can result in quality patient care and efficiencies. View and interrogate data on‐cart and off‐cart to enhance department workflow.
Insight for clinical decisions
How do you measure confidence? For clinicians around the world, the answer is QLAB. QLAB is a collection of advanced clinical tools that are fast, easy to use, and provide you with results that are reproducible and consistent, bringing confidence to every study. QLAB is designed to make it easy to get the data you need to drive decisions that can result in quality patient care and efficiencies. View and interrogate data on‐cart and off‐cart to enhance department workflow.
Insight for clinical decisions
How do you measure confidence? For clinicians around the world, the answer is QLAB. QLAB is a collection of advanced clinical tools that are fast, easy to use, and provide you with results that are reproducible and consistent, bringing confidence to every study. QLAB is designed to make it easy to get the data you need to drive decisions that can result in quality patient care and efficiencies. View and interrogate data on‐cart and off‐cart to enhance department workflow.
CMQ Stress || Efficient workflow
CMQ Stress
Based on 2D speckle tracking technology, provides a method for assessing global, regional, and local cardiac function at rest and peak exercise. Fast and easy‐to‐use interface designed specifically for stress echo exams.
CMQ Stress
Based on 2D speckle tracking technology, provides a method for assessing global, regional, and local cardiac function at rest and peak exercise. Fast and easy‐to‐use interface designed specifically for stress echo exams.
CMQ Stress
Based on 2D speckle tracking technology, provides a method for assessing global, regional, and local cardiac function at rest and peak exercise. Fast and easy‐to‐use interface designed specifically for stress echo exams.
Provides functional data from color tissue Doppler velocities Derive displacement, strain, and strain rate
Strain Quantification (SQ)
Provides functional data from color tissue Doppler velocities Derive displacement, strain, and strain rate
Strain Quantification (SQ)
Provides functional data from color tissue Doppler velocities Derive displacement, strain, and strain rate
Power and Intelligence || Diagnostic confidence
Power and Intelligence
QLAB 10 adds exceptional power and intelligence to advanced quantification
• New user interface
• New Q‐Apps that utilize anatomical intelligence
• Exam worklist instead of an image‐based interface for ease of use
• Patient study management, image review, and advanced
visualization and quantification
Power and Intelligence
QLAB 10 adds exceptional power and intelligence to advanced quantification
• New user interface
• New Q‐Apps that utilize anatomical intelligence
• Exam worklist instead of an image‐based interface for ease of use
• Patient study management, image review, and advanced
visualization and quantification
Power and Intelligence
QLAB 10 adds exceptional power and intelligence to advanced quantification
• New user interface
• New Q‐Apps that utilize anatomical intelligence
• Exam worklist instead of an image‐based interface for ease of use
• Patient study management, image review, and advanced
visualization and quantification
Vascular Plaque Quantification to quantify atherosclerosis
Use 3D technology to visualize and quantify the overall volume of atherosclerotic plaque in the carotid artery. This Q-app automatically measures plaque burden or how much plaque is present throughout the captured volume. Measures the percent area of vessel reduction and other characteristics of plaque composition.
Vascular Plaque Quantification to quantify atherosclerosis
Use 3D technology to visualize and quantify the overall volume of atherosclerotic plaque in the carotid artery. This Q-app automatically measures plaque burden or how much plaque is present throughout the captured volume. Measures the percent area of vessel reduction and other characteristics of plaque composition.
Vascular Plaque Quantification to quantify atherosclerosis
Use 3D technology to visualize and quantify the overall volume of atherosclerotic plaque in the carotid artery. This Q-app automatically measures plaque burden or how much plaque is present throughout the captured volume. Measures the percent area of vessel reduction and other characteristics of plaque composition.
Based upon 2D speckle tracking. Automatically places a ROI based upon the selected anatomical view and generates measurements of both global and regional myocardial functions. Provides a table, 17‐segment bull's‐eye, and a variety of waveform displays. LV ejection fraction (EF), end systolic volume (ESV), and end diastolic volume (EDV) also provided. Fast and easy way to acquire both EF and GLS at the same time on the images acquired.
Based upon 2D speckle tracking. Automatically places a ROI based upon the selected anatomical view and generates measurements of both global and regional myocardial functions. Provides a table, 17‐segment bull's‐eye, and a variety of waveform displays. LV ejection fraction (EF), end systolic volume (ESV), and end diastolic volume (EDV) also provided. Fast and easy way to acquire both EF and GLS at the same time on the images acquired.
Based upon 2D speckle tracking. Automatically places a ROI based upon the selected anatomical view and generates measurements of both global and regional myocardial functions. Provides a table, 17‐segment bull's‐eye, and a variety of waveform displays. LV ejection fraction (EF), end systolic volume (ESV), and end diastolic volume (EDV) also provided. Fast and easy way to acquire both EF and GLS at the same time on the images acquired.
Automatic border detection of LV. Rapid access to proven 2D EF and volumes. Choose between the Biplane Simpson’s method/TMAD (using annulus motion). The ideal tool of every h l b
Advanced Cardiac 3D Quantification (3... || Diagnostic confidence
Advanced Cardiac 3D Quantification (3DQQA)
Measures LV endocardial volumes, stroke volume (SV), and true 3D ejection fraction (EF) using semi‐automated border detection in 3D space. Offers timing assessment for each of 17 minimal regional volumes and determines a synchronicity index for all volume segments or a user‐selectable group of volume segments. Semi‐automated Q‐App to measure global 3D ejection fraction with no geometric assumption. Also provides simultaneous timing information for heart failure assessment.
Advanced Cardiac 3D Quantification (3DQQA)
Measures LV endocardial volumes, stroke volume (SV), and true 3D ejection fraction (EF) using semi‐automated border detection in 3D space. Offers timing assessment for each of 17 minimal regional volumes and determines a synchronicity index for all volume segments or a user‐selectable group of volume segments. Semi‐automated Q‐App to measure global 3D ejection fraction with no geometric assumption. Also provides simultaneous timing information for heart failure assessment.
Advanced Cardiac 3D Quantification (3DQQA)
Measures LV endocardial volumes, stroke volume (SV), and true 3D ejection fraction (EF) using semi‐automated border detection in 3D space. Offers timing assessment for each of 17 minimal regional volumes and determines a synchronicity index for all volume segments or a user‐selectable group of volume segments. Semi‐automated Q‐App to measure global 3D ejection fraction with no geometric assumption. Also provides simultaneous timing information for heart failure assessment.
Region of Interest (ROI) || Diagnostic confidence
Region of Interest (ROI)
Echo contrast and color images Extract acoustic data from images.
Region of Interest (ROI)
Echo contrast and color images Extract acoustic data from images.
Region of Interest (ROI)
Echo contrast and color images Extract acoustic data from images.
En cliquant sur le lien, vous quitterez le site Web officiel de Royal Philips (« Philips »). Tous les liens vers des sites Web tiers pouvant apparaître sur ce site sont fournis uniquement pour votre commodité et ne représentent en aucun cas une affiliation ou une approbation des informations fournies sur ces sites Web liés. Philips ne fait aucune déclaration ou garantie d'aucune sorte concernant les sites Web tiers ou les informations qu'ils contiennent.
En cliquant sur le lien, vous quitterez le site Web officiel de Royal Philips (« Philips »). Tous les liens vers des sites Web tiers pouvant apparaître sur ce site sont fournis uniquement pour votre commodité et ne représentent en aucun cas une affiliation ou une approbation des informations fournies sur ces sites Web liés. Philips ne fait aucune déclaration ou garantie d'aucune sorte concernant les sites Web tiers ou les informations qu'ils contiennent.