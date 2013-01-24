Page d'accueil
QLAB Quantification software

QLAB Women´s Health

Quantification software

QLAB is designed to make it easy to get the data necessary to drive decisions that can result in quality patient care and efficiencies. View and interrogate data on-cart and off-cart to enhance department workflow efficiencies.

Caractéristiques
Women's health 3DQ || Advanced image visualization

Women's health 3DQ for advanced viewing and quantification

3D tools that support the viewing and quantification of 3D data sets. QLAB allows you to view, crop, rotate, access, and use all vision controls, and perform everyday measurements on 3D ultrasound data sets.
Elastography Analysis (EA) || Diagnostic confidence

Elastography Analysis (EA) provides decision support

This Q-app provides strain elastography analysis of tissue deformation based on an elastogram and provides decision support for tissue stiffness.
MicroVascular Imaging (MVI) || Advanced image visualization

MicroVascular Imaging (MVI) enhances vessel conspicuity

Maps contrast agent progression and enhances vessel conspicuity.
Intima Media Thickness (IMT) || Diagnostic confidence

Intima Media Thickness (IMT)

This plugin provides easy and consistent measurement of intimamedia thickness in carotids and other superficial vessels.
Women's Health Quantification || Advanced image visualization

Women's Health Quantification aids in contrast analysis

Aids in the review and analysis of contrast wash-in/wash-out intensities, expressing that data in an easy-to-interpret, color-coded format.
Vascular Plaque Quantification || Diagnostic confidence

Vascular Plaque Quantification to quantify atherosclerosis

Use 3D technology to visualize and quantify the overall volume of atherosclerotic plaque in the carotid artery. This Q-app automatically measures plaque burden or how much plaque is present throughout the captured volume. Measures the percent area of vessel reduction and other characteristics of plaque composition.
Fetal Heart Navigation || Diagnostic confidence

Fetal Heart Navigation helps evaluate the fetal heart

Provides a semi-automated protocol using 3D datasets to evaluate the fetal heart. Automates the initial ductal arch view and guides the novice user in obtaining views recommended in the ISUOG Fetal Cardiac Screening Guidelines.
Region of Interest (ROI) || Diagnostic confidence

Region of Interest (ROI)

Designed for both contrast and 2D imaging to increase the consistency and reliability of acoustic measurements.

