EPIQ Premium ultrasound system

EPIQ 5

Premium ultrasound system

EPIQ 5 features our most powerful architecture ever applied to ultrasound imaging - touching all aspects of acoustic acquisition and processing, allowing you to truly experience ultrasound’s evolution to a more definitive modality.

Advanced workflow for superb ergonomics, amazing mobility

EPIQ 5 has completely reinvented the premium ultrasound user experience. Ease of use, workflow, ergonomics, and mobility. We’ve revolutionized how you interact with an ultrasound system from every standpoint, and kept it beautifully intuitive and very quiet.
Anatomical Intelligence turns images into answers

EPIQ 5 architecture supports our Philips exclusive Anatomical Intelligence Ultrasound (AIUS), designed to elevate the ultrasound system from a passive to an actively adaptive device. With proven quantification, exams are easy to perform, more reproducible, and deliver new levels of clinical information. AIUS ranges from automating repetitive steps to full, computer-driven analysis with minimal user interaction - all using anatomic intelligence and all providing the results you need.
Amazing mobility helps you do studies everywhere

The EPIQ 5 is the lightest in its class; it's easily transported on both carpet and tile. Place it in sleep mode, move it and boot up in seconds. The monitor folds down to reduce overall system height for transport, and the integrated cable hooks and catch tray are ideal for mobile studies
Library quiet for small examination rooms

EPIQ 5 is almost silent when running A noise test determined that EPIQ 5 runs at 37-41 dB, which is equivalent to the sound of a library. This is extremely welcome in small scanning/examination rooms.
Excellent ergonomics may help reduce repetitive stress injuries

EPIQ's extended-range control panel and monitor can be articulated for proper ergonomic alignment whether sitting or standing. The large 21" wide screen monitor facilitates easy viewing in virtually any environment. EPIQ 7 has four transducer connectors with ambient lighting for ease in transducer selection during an exam.
Multimodality DICOM is integrated for easy reviewing

View DICOM images such as CT, NM, MRI, mammography, and ultrasound on your EPIQ system. Easily compare past and current studies without the use of an external reading station, and even review these Multimodality images while live imaging. Capture side-by-side comparison images as part of the exam documentation.

