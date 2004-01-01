Termes recherchés

The Philips Avalon CL wireless fetal monitoring solution helps reduce the amount of cables in your OB department and expands your intrapartum and antepartum measurement parameters including the measurement of fetal heart rate of triplets

No cables means moms have freedom to move
Avalon CL can enhance the experience for the laboring mom without sacrificing essential fetal monitoring needs required by the clinician. It allows moms to move freely during labor and offers them flexible birthing options. And without cable clutter to deal with, clinicians can concentrate on making patients’ time in the hospital as enjoyable as possible.

Monitor twins, triplets and mom, too
Avalon CL allows for standard measurment plus continuous wireless monitoring of fetal heart rate of twins and triplets, along with maternal NiBP and SpO2. Our patented Smart Pulse technology can detect heart rate coincidence by automatically comparing the maternal pulse and multiple fetal heart rates to make sure separation is maintained.

Part of a wireless OB department
Avalon CL, part of our obstetrical and fetal monitoring and information management portfolio, works easily with our Avalon fetal monitors. The cableless transducers transmit fetal and maternal vital signs information to a fetal monitor via the base station. From there, patient information can be transferred to our IntelliSpace Perinatal information management system.

Three types of transducers
Three types of cableless transducers are available. An ultrasound transducer measures fetal heart rate and fetal movement. The Toco+MP transducer measures uterine activity, maternal pulse, and either maternal ECG, fetal ECG, or IUP. And the ECG/IUP transducer measures either maternal ECG, fetal ECG, or intrauterine pressure (IUP).

  • No cables means moms have freedom to move
  • Monitor twins, triplets and mom, too
  • Part of a wireless OB department
  • Three types of transducers
Monitor twins, triplets and mom, too
Avalon CL allows for standard measurment plus continuous wireless monitoring of fetal heart rate of twins and triplets, along with maternal NiBP and SpO2. Our patented Smart Pulse technology can detect heart rate coincidence by automatically comparing the maternal pulse and multiple fetal heart rates to make sure separation is maintained.

Part of a wireless OB department
Avalon CL, part of our obstetrical and fetal monitoring and information management portfolio, works easily with our Avalon fetal monitors. The cableless transducers transmit fetal and maternal vital signs information to a fetal monitor via the base station. From there, patient information can be transferred to our IntelliSpace Perinatal information management system.

Three types of transducers
Three types of cableless transducers are available. An ultrasound transducer measures fetal heart rate and fetal movement. The Toco+MP transducer measures uterine activity, maternal pulse, and either maternal ECG, fetal ECG, or IUP. And the ECG/IUP transducer measures either maternal ECG, fetal ECG, or intrauterine pressure (IUP).

  • Les capteurs possèdent un indice de protection IP68 pour la surveillance en milieu aquatique à 1 m de profondeur, pendant une période de 5 heures maximum.
  • Gupta JK, Nikodem VC. Woman’s position during second stage. Cochrane Library (2000)
  • A. Lawrence, L. Lewis, GJ Hofmeyr, T. Dowswell, C. Styles, “Maternal positions and mobility during first stage labour.” Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews (2009): Issue 2. Art. No. CD003934
  • Flynn et al., “Ambulating in labour,“ Br Med J. (1978) Aug 26, 2 (6137):591-3
  • Disponibilité variable selon les pays. Veuillez vous renseigner auprès de votre ingénieur commercial Philips pour connaître les disponibilités de nos produits.

