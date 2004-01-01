The Philips Avalon CL wireless fetal monitoring solution helps reduce the amount of cables in your OB department and expands your intrapartum and antepartum measurement parameters including the measurement of fetal heart rate of triplets
No cables means moms have freedom to move
Monitor twins, triplets and mom, too
Part of a wireless OB department
Three types of transducers
No cables means moms have freedom to move
Monitor twins, triplets and mom, too
Part of a wireless OB department
Three types of transducers
Avalon FM fetal and maternal monitors are Philips first and only to offer automated coincidence detection (cross-channel verification) using Smart Pulse. It measures the fetal & maternal heart rates separately to enhance diagnostic confidence.
Avalon FM fetal and maternal monitors are Philips' first and only to offer automated coincidence detection (cross-channel verification) using Smart Pulse, measuring fetal & maternal heart rates separately to enhance diagnostic confidence.
Avalon FM series fetal and maternal monitors are Philips first and only to offer automated coincidence detection (cross-channel verification) using Smart Pulse to measure fetal & maternal heart rates separately, enhancing diagnostic confidence.
