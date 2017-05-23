Auto-Trak Plus for custom treatment criteria

Auto-Trak Plus, an option available in the S/T, PC, AVAPS, and PPV modes, is for the subset of patients who may benefit from a customized titration of triggering and cycling criteria. In certain patients with extremely weak efforts or in others with low compliance, Auto-Trak Plus lets clinicians make finely-tuned adjustments to the base Auto-Trak algorithm to achieve patient ventilator synchrony.