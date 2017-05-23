Because every breath matters and each one is different, patients need a ventilator that follows their breathing pattern, whatever their acuity. The Philips Respironics V60 uses auto-adaptive technology to provide patient synchrony and therapy acceptance. Improved signal processing technology is finely tuned for both adult and pediatric patients.
En cliquant sur le lien, vous quitterez le site Web officiel de Royal Philips (« Philips »). Tous les liens vers des sites Web tiers pouvant apparaître sur ce site sont fournis uniquement pour votre commodité et ne représentent en aucun cas une affiliation ou une approbation des informations fournies sur ces sites Web liés. Philips ne fait aucune déclaration ou garantie d'aucune sorte concernant les sites Web tiers ou les informations qu'ils contiennent.
Provides auto-adaptive leak compensation, inspiratory triggering, and expiratory cycling to deliver optimal synchrony in the face of constantly changing leaks and patient demand-alleviating constant bedside supervision and manual adjustments.
Advanced NIV with Auto-Trak
Provides auto-adaptive leak compensation, inspiratory triggering, and expiratory cycling to deliver optimal synchrony in the face of constantly changing leaks and patient demand-alleviating constant bedside supervision and manual adjustments.
Advanced NIV with Auto-Trak
Provides auto-adaptive leak compensation, inspiratory triggering, and expiratory cycling to deliver optimal synchrony in the face of constantly changing leaks and patient demand-alleviating constant bedside supervision and manual adjustments.
Pre-defined mask settings || Efficient workflow
Pre-defined mask settings save time
The Philips Respironics V60 supports the success of NIV by increasing the speed and ease of treatment initiation. Its pre-defined settings for Philips Respironics hospital masks help you save time. You select the setting, and the V60 automatically calibrates flow characteristics for better monitoring and therapy.
Pre-defined mask settings save time
The Philips Respironics V60 supports the success of NIV by increasing the speed and ease of treatment initiation. Its pre-defined settings for Philips Respironics hospital masks help you save time. You select the setting, and the V60 automatically calibrates flow characteristics for better monitoring and therapy.
Pre-defined mask settings save time
The Philips Respironics V60 supports the success of NIV by increasing the speed and ease of treatment initiation. Its pre-defined settings for Philips Respironics hospital masks help you save time. You select the setting, and the V60 automatically calibrates flow characteristics for better monitoring and therapy.
CPAP with C-Flex || Excellent therapy
CPAP with C-Flex for greater patient comfort
CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) with C-flex offers three levels of flow-based expiratory pressure relief. This option leads to improved sleep quality and patient comfort, adding greater flexibility and improved treatment acceptance.
CPAP with C-Flex for greater patient comfort
CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) with C-flex offers three levels of flow-based expiratory pressure relief. This option leads to improved sleep quality and patient comfort, adding greater flexibility and improved treatment acceptance.
CPAP with C-Flex for greater patient comfort
CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) with C-flex offers three levels of flow-based expiratory pressure relief. This option leads to improved sleep quality and patient comfort, adding greater flexibility and improved treatment acceptance.
Multiple treatment modes || Marketing leading hospital NIV
Multiple treatment modes for a wide range of patients
The Philips Respironics V60 helps you meet the needs of a broader patient population. Designed to include pediatric use and equipped with several modes, the V60 allows you to meet the specific needs of your patients.
Multiple treatment modes for a wide range of patients
The Philips Respironics V60 helps you meet the needs of a broader patient population. Designed to include pediatric use and equipped with several modes, the V60 allows you to meet the specific needs of your patients.
Multiple treatment modes for a wide range of patients
The Philips Respironics V60 helps you meet the needs of a broader patient population. Designed to include pediatric use and equipped with several modes, the V60 allows you to meet the specific needs of your patients.
Expansive color touchscreen || Efficient workflow
Expansive color touchscreen for easy operation
The Philips Respironics V60 has a high-resolution color touchscreen. The high level of visual detail makes operation easy and facilitates waveform interpretation.
Expansive color touchscreen for easy operation
The Philips Respironics V60 has a high-resolution color touchscreen. The high level of visual detail makes operation easy and facilitates waveform interpretation.
Expansive color touchscreen for easy operation
The Philips Respironics V60 has a high-resolution color touchscreen. The high level of visual detail makes operation easy and facilitates waveform interpretation.
PCV || Excellent therapy
PCV increases control
PCV can be used when greater control of the patient's breathing pattern is required.
PCV increases control
PCV can be used when greater control of the patient's breathing pattern is required.
PCV increases control
PCV can be used when greater control of the patient's breathing pattern is required.
AVAPS || Marketing leading hospital NIV
AVAPS
AVAPS (Average Volume Assured Pressure Support) maintains a target tidal volume in a pressure limited mode. It provides extra assurance similar to a volume limited mode with the safety of a pressure limited mode.
AVAPS
AVAPS (Average Volume Assured Pressure Support) maintains a target tidal volume in a pressure limited mode. It provides extra assurance similar to a volume limited mode with the safety of a pressure limited mode.
AVAPS
AVAPS (Average Volume Assured Pressure Support) maintains a target tidal volume in a pressure limited mode. It provides extra assurance similar to a volume limited mode with the safety of a pressure limited mode.
Focus on your patients without being interrupted by nuisance alarms by switching the V60 to standby mode.
PPV || Excellent therapy
PPV for variable breathing patterns
PPV (Proportional Pressure Ventilation) delivers pressure and flow in proportion to the patient's effort, allowing the patient to more efficiently adjust their breathing to meet their changing requirements.
PPV for variable breathing patterns
PPV (Proportional Pressure Ventilation) delivers pressure and flow in proportion to the patient's effort, allowing the patient to more efficiently adjust their breathing to meet their changing requirements.
PPV for variable breathing patterns
PPV (Proportional Pressure Ventilation) delivers pressure and flow in proportion to the patient's effort, allowing the patient to more efficiently adjust their breathing to meet their changing requirements.
Internal 6-hour battery || Efficient workflow
Transport flexibility
Internal 6-hour battery enables intra-hospital transport
Transport flexibility
Internal 6-hour battery enables intra-hospital transport
Transport flexibility
Internal 6-hour battery enables intra-hospital transport
Auto-Trak Plus || Excellent therapy
Auto-Trak Plus for custom treatment criteria
Auto-Trak Plus, an option available in the S/T, PC, AVAPS, and PPV modes, is for the subset of patients who may benefit from a customized titration of triggering and cycling criteria. In certain patients with extremely weak efforts or in others with low compliance, Auto-Trak Plus lets clinicians make finely-tuned adjustments to the base Auto-Trak algorithm to achieve patient ventilator synchrony.
Auto-Trak Plus for custom treatment criteria
Auto-Trak Plus, an option available in the S/T, PC, AVAPS, and PPV modes, is for the subset of patients who may benefit from a customized titration of triggering and cycling criteria. In certain patients with extremely weak efforts or in others with low compliance, Auto-Trak Plus lets clinicians make finely-tuned adjustments to the base Auto-Trak algorithm to achieve patient ventilator synchrony.
Auto-Trak Plus for custom treatment criteria
Auto-Trak Plus, an option available in the S/T, PC, AVAPS, and PPV modes, is for the subset of patients who may benefit from a customized titration of triggering and cycling criteria. In certain patients with extremely weak efforts or in others with low compliance, Auto-Trak Plus lets clinicians make finely-tuned adjustments to the base Auto-Trak algorithm to achieve patient ventilator synchrony.
Data communication capabilities || Efficient workflow
Enhanced communications
Data communication capabilities support hospital connectivity
Enhanced communications
Data communication capabilities support hospital connectivity
Enhanced communications
Data communication capabilities support hospital connectivity
Respi-Link || Efficient workflow
Respi-Link* for efficient upgrades
Through this remote connection tool, you can perform efficient system diagnostics and easily apply upgrades via internet.
Respi-Link* for efficient upgrades
Through this remote connection tool, you can perform efficient system diagnostics and easily apply upgrades via internet.
Respi-Link* for efficient upgrades
Through this remote connection tool, you can perform efficient system diagnostics and easily apply upgrades via internet.
Auto-Trak || Marketing leading hospital NIV
Pre-defined mask settings || Efficient workflow
CPAP with C-Flex || Excellent therapy
Multiple treatment modes || Marketing leading hospital NIV
Provides auto-adaptive leak compensation, inspiratory triggering, and expiratory cycling to deliver optimal synchrony in the face of constantly changing leaks and patient demand-alleviating constant bedside supervision and manual adjustments.
Advanced NIV with Auto-Trak
Provides auto-adaptive leak compensation, inspiratory triggering, and expiratory cycling to deliver optimal synchrony in the face of constantly changing leaks and patient demand-alleviating constant bedside supervision and manual adjustments.
Advanced NIV with Auto-Trak
Provides auto-adaptive leak compensation, inspiratory triggering, and expiratory cycling to deliver optimal synchrony in the face of constantly changing leaks and patient demand-alleviating constant bedside supervision and manual adjustments.
Pre-defined mask settings || Efficient workflow
Pre-defined mask settings save time
The Philips Respironics V60 supports the success of NIV by increasing the speed and ease of treatment initiation. Its pre-defined settings for Philips Respironics hospital masks help you save time. You select the setting, and the V60 automatically calibrates flow characteristics for better monitoring and therapy.
Pre-defined mask settings save time
The Philips Respironics V60 supports the success of NIV by increasing the speed and ease of treatment initiation. Its pre-defined settings for Philips Respironics hospital masks help you save time. You select the setting, and the V60 automatically calibrates flow characteristics for better monitoring and therapy.
Pre-defined mask settings save time
The Philips Respironics V60 supports the success of NIV by increasing the speed and ease of treatment initiation. Its pre-defined settings for Philips Respironics hospital masks help you save time. You select the setting, and the V60 automatically calibrates flow characteristics for better monitoring and therapy.
CPAP with C-Flex || Excellent therapy
CPAP with C-Flex for greater patient comfort
CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) with C-flex offers three levels of flow-based expiratory pressure relief. This option leads to improved sleep quality and patient comfort, adding greater flexibility and improved treatment acceptance.
CPAP with C-Flex for greater patient comfort
CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) with C-flex offers three levels of flow-based expiratory pressure relief. This option leads to improved sleep quality and patient comfort, adding greater flexibility and improved treatment acceptance.
CPAP with C-Flex for greater patient comfort
CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) with C-flex offers three levels of flow-based expiratory pressure relief. This option leads to improved sleep quality and patient comfort, adding greater flexibility and improved treatment acceptance.
Multiple treatment modes || Marketing leading hospital NIV
Multiple treatment modes for a wide range of patients
The Philips Respironics V60 helps you meet the needs of a broader patient population. Designed to include pediatric use and equipped with several modes, the V60 allows you to meet the specific needs of your patients.
Multiple treatment modes for a wide range of patients
The Philips Respironics V60 helps you meet the needs of a broader patient population. Designed to include pediatric use and equipped with several modes, the V60 allows you to meet the specific needs of your patients.
Multiple treatment modes for a wide range of patients
The Philips Respironics V60 helps you meet the needs of a broader patient population. Designed to include pediatric use and equipped with several modes, the V60 allows you to meet the specific needs of your patients.
Expansive color touchscreen || Efficient workflow
Expansive color touchscreen for easy operation
The Philips Respironics V60 has a high-resolution color touchscreen. The high level of visual detail makes operation easy and facilitates waveform interpretation.
Expansive color touchscreen for easy operation
The Philips Respironics V60 has a high-resolution color touchscreen. The high level of visual detail makes operation easy and facilitates waveform interpretation.
Expansive color touchscreen for easy operation
The Philips Respironics V60 has a high-resolution color touchscreen. The high level of visual detail makes operation easy and facilitates waveform interpretation.
PCV || Excellent therapy
PCV increases control
PCV can be used when greater control of the patient's breathing pattern is required.
PCV increases control
PCV can be used when greater control of the patient's breathing pattern is required.
PCV increases control
PCV can be used when greater control of the patient's breathing pattern is required.
AVAPS || Marketing leading hospital NIV
AVAPS
AVAPS (Average Volume Assured Pressure Support) maintains a target tidal volume in a pressure limited mode. It provides extra assurance similar to a volume limited mode with the safety of a pressure limited mode.
AVAPS
AVAPS (Average Volume Assured Pressure Support) maintains a target tidal volume in a pressure limited mode. It provides extra assurance similar to a volume limited mode with the safety of a pressure limited mode.
AVAPS
AVAPS (Average Volume Assured Pressure Support) maintains a target tidal volume in a pressure limited mode. It provides extra assurance similar to a volume limited mode with the safety of a pressure limited mode.
Focus on your patients without being interrupted by nuisance alarms by switching the V60 to standby mode.
PPV || Excellent therapy
PPV for variable breathing patterns
PPV (Proportional Pressure Ventilation) delivers pressure and flow in proportion to the patient's effort, allowing the patient to more efficiently adjust their breathing to meet their changing requirements.
PPV for variable breathing patterns
PPV (Proportional Pressure Ventilation) delivers pressure and flow in proportion to the patient's effort, allowing the patient to more efficiently adjust their breathing to meet their changing requirements.
PPV for variable breathing patterns
PPV (Proportional Pressure Ventilation) delivers pressure and flow in proportion to the patient's effort, allowing the patient to more efficiently adjust their breathing to meet their changing requirements.
Internal 6-hour battery || Efficient workflow
Transport flexibility
Internal 6-hour battery enables intra-hospital transport
Transport flexibility
Internal 6-hour battery enables intra-hospital transport
Transport flexibility
Internal 6-hour battery enables intra-hospital transport
Auto-Trak Plus || Excellent therapy
Auto-Trak Plus for custom treatment criteria
Auto-Trak Plus, an option available in the S/T, PC, AVAPS, and PPV modes, is for the subset of patients who may benefit from a customized titration of triggering and cycling criteria. In certain patients with extremely weak efforts or in others with low compliance, Auto-Trak Plus lets clinicians make finely-tuned adjustments to the base Auto-Trak algorithm to achieve patient ventilator synchrony.
Auto-Trak Plus for custom treatment criteria
Auto-Trak Plus, an option available in the S/T, PC, AVAPS, and PPV modes, is for the subset of patients who may benefit from a customized titration of triggering and cycling criteria. In certain patients with extremely weak efforts or in others with low compliance, Auto-Trak Plus lets clinicians make finely-tuned adjustments to the base Auto-Trak algorithm to achieve patient ventilator synchrony.
Auto-Trak Plus for custom treatment criteria
Auto-Trak Plus, an option available in the S/T, PC, AVAPS, and PPV modes, is for the subset of patients who may benefit from a customized titration of triggering and cycling criteria. In certain patients with extremely weak efforts or in others with low compliance, Auto-Trak Plus lets clinicians make finely-tuned adjustments to the base Auto-Trak algorithm to achieve patient ventilator synchrony.
Data communication capabilities || Efficient workflow
Enhanced communications
Data communication capabilities support hospital connectivity
Enhanced communications
Data communication capabilities support hospital connectivity
Enhanced communications
Data communication capabilities support hospital connectivity
Respi-Link || Efficient workflow
Respi-Link* for efficient upgrades
Through this remote connection tool, you can perform efficient system diagnostics and easily apply upgrades via internet.
Respi-Link* for efficient upgrades
Through this remote connection tool, you can perform efficient system diagnostics and easily apply upgrades via internet.
Respi-Link* for efficient upgrades
Through this remote connection tool, you can perform efficient system diagnostics and easily apply upgrades via internet.
33.7 cm H x 39.4 cm W x 42.9 cm D (13.3"H x 15.5" W x 16.5" D)
Settings
Settings
C-Flex
Off, 1 to 3
IPAP
4 to 40
cm H₂O
CPAP
4 to 25
cm H₂O
EPAP
4 to 25
cm H₂O
Max P (PPV maximum pressure limit)
5 to 40
cm H₂O
Max P (AVAPS maximum IPAP)
6 to 40
cm H₂O
Inspiratory time
0.30 to 3.00
s.
Min P (AVAPS minimum IPAP)
5 to 30
cm H₂O
Oxygen percentage
21 to 100
%
Ramp time
Off, 5 to 45
minute(s)
Respiratory rate
4 to 60
beats per minute
Rise time
1 to 5
Triggering and cycling
Auto-adaptive (Auto-Trak) or Auto-Trak Plus (optional). Trigger: normal, +1 to +7. Cycle: -2, -1, normal, +1 to +6
AVAPS target tidal volume
200 to 2000
ml BTPS
Max E
0 to 100 cm H2O/l
Max R
0 to 50 cm H2O/l/s
PPV%
0 to 100
%
Max V (PPV maximum volume limit)
200 to 3500
ml
Patient Data
Patient Data
Breath phase/trigger indicator
Spontaneous, Timed, Exhale
PIP
0 to 50
cm H₂O
Patient/total leak
0 to 200
l/min BTPS
Patient Trigger
0 to 100
%
Respiratory Rate
0 to 90
beats per minute
Ti/Ttot
0 to 91
%
Minute volume
0 to 99.0
l/min BTPS
Tidal volume
0 to 3000
ml BTPS
Waveform window
Waveform window
Pressure waveform
0 - 50
cm H₂O
Flow waveform
240-2401
/min BTPS
Volume waveform
0 - 3,500
ml BTPS
Alarm adjustable range
Alarm adjustable range
Hi Rate (hi respiratory rate alarm)
5 - 90
beats per minute
Lo Rate (low respiratory rate alarm)
1 - 89
beats per minute
Hi Vr (high tidal volume alarm)
200 - 3,500
ml
Lo Vr (low tidal volume alarm)
OFF - 1,500
ml
HIP (high inspiratory pressure alarm)
5 - 50
cm H₂O
LIP (low inspiratory pressure alarm)
OFF, 1 - 40
cm H₂O
Lo VE (low minute ventilation alarm)
OFF, 0.1 - 991 /min
LIP T (low inspiratory pressure delay time)
5 - 60
s.
Electrical
Electrical
AC voltage
100 to 240 VAC
AC frequency
50 to 60
Hz
AC power
300
V·A
Battery operating time
6 hours in normal conditions
*Not available in all markets
Le ventilateur V60 est un dispositif médical de classe IIb, fabriqué par Philips Healthcare et dont l’évaluation de la conformité a été réalisée par l'organisme certifié British Standard Institution. Il est utilisé pour l’assistance respiratoire des patients nécessitant une ventilation mécanique. Les examens réalisés avec ces systèmes sont pris en charge par les organismes d’assurance maladie dans certaines situations. Lisez attentivement le manuel d’utilisation. Ce dispositif médical est un produit de santé réglementé qui porte, au titre de cette réglementation, le marquage CE. Décembre 2017
En cliquant sur le lien, vous quitterez le site Web officiel de Royal Philips (« Philips »). Tous les liens vers des sites Web tiers pouvant apparaître sur ce site sont fournis uniquement pour votre commodité et ne représentent en aucun cas une affiliation ou une approbation des informations fournies sur ces sites Web liés. Philips ne fait aucune déclaration ou garantie d'aucune sorte concernant les sites Web tiers ou les informations qu'ils contiennent.
En cliquant sur le lien, vous quitterez le site Web officiel de Royal Philips (« Philips »). Tous les liens vers des sites Web tiers pouvant apparaître sur ce site sont fournis uniquement pour votre commodité et ne représentent en aucun cas une affiliation ou une approbation des informations fournies sur ces sites Web liés. Philips ne fait aucune déclaration ou garantie d'aucune sorte concernant les sites Web tiers ou les informations qu'ils contiennent.