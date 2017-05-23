Termes recherchés

FR
DE

Respironics V60

Non-invasive ventilator

Because every breath matters and each one is different, patients need a ventilator that follows their breathing pattern, whatever their acuity. The Philips Respironics V60 uses auto-adaptive technology to provide patient synchrony and therapy acceptance. Improved signal processing technology is finely tuned for both adult and pediatric patients.

Contactez nous
Caractéristiques
Auto-Trak || Marketing leading hospital NIV

Advanced NIV with Auto-Trak

Provides auto-adaptive leak compensation, inspiratory triggering, and expiratory cycling to deliver optimal synchrony in the face of constantly changing leaks and patient demand-alleviating constant bedside supervision and manual adjustments.

Advanced NIV with Auto-Trak

Provides auto-adaptive leak compensation, inspiratory triggering, and expiratory cycling to deliver optimal synchrony in the face of constantly changing leaks and patient demand-alleviating constant bedside supervision and manual adjustments.

Advanced NIV with Auto-Trak

Provides auto-adaptive leak compensation, inspiratory triggering, and expiratory cycling to deliver optimal synchrony in the face of constantly changing leaks and patient demand-alleviating constant bedside supervision and manual adjustments.
Pre-defined mask settings || Efficient workflow

Pre-defined mask settings save time

The Philips Respironics V60 supports the success of NIV by increasing the speed and ease of treatment initiation. Its pre-defined settings for Philips Respironics hospital masks help you save time. You select the setting, and the V60 automatically calibrates flow characteristics for better monitoring and therapy.

Pre-defined mask settings save time

The Philips Respironics V60 supports the success of NIV by increasing the speed and ease of treatment initiation. Its pre-defined settings for Philips Respironics hospital masks help you save time. You select the setting, and the V60 automatically calibrates flow characteristics for better monitoring and therapy.

Pre-defined mask settings save time

The Philips Respironics V60 supports the success of NIV by increasing the speed and ease of treatment initiation. Its pre-defined settings for Philips Respironics hospital masks help you save time. You select the setting, and the V60 automatically calibrates flow characteristics for better monitoring and therapy.
CPAP with C-Flex || Excellent therapy

CPAP with C-Flex for greater patient comfort

CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) with C-flex offers three levels of flow-based expiratory pressure relief. This option leads to improved sleep quality and patient comfort, adding greater flexibility and improved treatment acceptance.

CPAP with C-Flex for greater patient comfort

CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) with C-flex offers three levels of flow-based expiratory pressure relief. This option leads to improved sleep quality and patient comfort, adding greater flexibility and improved treatment acceptance.

CPAP with C-Flex for greater patient comfort

CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) with C-flex offers three levels of flow-based expiratory pressure relief. This option leads to improved sleep quality and patient comfort, adding greater flexibility and improved treatment acceptance.
Multiple treatment modes || Marketing leading hospital NIV

Multiple treatment modes for a wide range of patients

The Philips Respironics V60 helps you meet the needs of a broader patient population. Designed to include pediatric use and equipped with several modes, the V60 allows you to meet the specific needs of your patients.

Multiple treatment modes for a wide range of patients

The Philips Respironics V60 helps you meet the needs of a broader patient population. Designed to include pediatric use and equipped with several modes, the V60 allows you to meet the specific needs of your patients.

Multiple treatment modes for a wide range of patients

The Philips Respironics V60 helps you meet the needs of a broader patient population. Designed to include pediatric use and equipped with several modes, the V60 allows you to meet the specific needs of your patients.
Expansive color touchscreen || Efficient workflow

Expansive color touchscreen for easy operation

The Philips Respironics V60 has a high-resolution color touchscreen. The high level of visual detail makes operation easy and facilitates waveform interpretation.

Expansive color touchscreen for easy operation

The Philips Respironics V60 has a high-resolution color touchscreen. The high level of visual detail makes operation easy and facilitates waveform interpretation.

Expansive color touchscreen for easy operation

The Philips Respironics V60 has a high-resolution color touchscreen. The high level of visual detail makes operation easy and facilitates waveform interpretation.
PCV || Excellent therapy

PCV increases control

PCV can be used when greater control of the patient's breathing pattern is required.

PCV increases control

PCV can be used when greater control of the patient's breathing pattern is required.

PCV increases control

PCV can be used when greater control of the patient's breathing pattern is required.
AVAPS || Marketing leading hospital NIV

AVAPS

AVAPS (Average Volume Assured Pressure Support) maintains a target tidal volume in a pressure limited mode. It provides extra assurance similar to a volume limited mode with the safety of a pressure limited mode.

AVAPS

AVAPS (Average Volume Assured Pressure Support) maintains a target tidal volume in a pressure limited mode. It provides extra assurance similar to a volume limited mode with the safety of a pressure limited mode.

AVAPS

AVAPS (Average Volume Assured Pressure Support) maintains a target tidal volume in a pressure limited mode. It provides extra assurance similar to a volume limited mode with the safety of a pressure limited mode.
Standby mode || Efficient workflow

Standby mode supports patient/clinician interaction

Focus on your patients without being interrupted by nuisance alarms by switching the V60 to standby mode.

Standby mode supports patient/clinician interaction

Focus on your patients without being interrupted by nuisance alarms by switching the V60 to standby mode.

Standby mode supports patient/clinician interaction

Focus on your patients without being interrupted by nuisance alarms by switching the V60 to standby mode.
PPV || Excellent therapy

PPV for variable breathing patterns

PPV (Proportional Pressure Ventilation) delivers pressure and flow in proportion to the patient's effort, allowing the patient to more efficiently adjust their breathing to meet their changing requirements.

PPV for variable breathing patterns

PPV (Proportional Pressure Ventilation) delivers pressure and flow in proportion to the patient's effort, allowing the patient to more efficiently adjust their breathing to meet their changing requirements.

PPV for variable breathing patterns

PPV (Proportional Pressure Ventilation) delivers pressure and flow in proportion to the patient's effort, allowing the patient to more efficiently adjust their breathing to meet their changing requirements.
Internal 6-hour battery || Efficient workflow

Transport flexibility

Internal 6-hour battery enables intra-hospital transport

Transport flexibility

Internal 6-hour battery enables intra-hospital transport

Transport flexibility

Internal 6-hour battery enables intra-hospital transport
Auto-Trak Plus || Excellent therapy

Auto-Trak Plus for custom treatment criteria

Auto-Trak Plus, an option available in the S/T, PC, AVAPS, and PPV modes, is for the subset of patients who may benefit from a customized titration of triggering and cycling criteria. In certain patients with extremely weak efforts or in others with low compliance, Auto-Trak Plus lets clinicians make finely-tuned adjustments to the base Auto-Trak algorithm to achieve patient ventilator synchrony.

Auto-Trak Plus for custom treatment criteria

Auto-Trak Plus, an option available in the S/T, PC, AVAPS, and PPV modes, is for the subset of patients who may benefit from a customized titration of triggering and cycling criteria. In certain patients with extremely weak efforts or in others with low compliance, Auto-Trak Plus lets clinicians make finely-tuned adjustments to the base Auto-Trak algorithm to achieve patient ventilator synchrony.

Auto-Trak Plus for custom treatment criteria

Auto-Trak Plus, an option available in the S/T, PC, AVAPS, and PPV modes, is for the subset of patients who may benefit from a customized titration of triggering and cycling criteria. In certain patients with extremely weak efforts or in others with low compliance, Auto-Trak Plus lets clinicians make finely-tuned adjustments to the base Auto-Trak algorithm to achieve patient ventilator synchrony.
Data communication capabilities || Efficient workflow

Enhanced communications

Data communication capabilities support hospital connectivity

Enhanced communications

Data communication capabilities support hospital connectivity

Enhanced communications

Data communication capabilities support hospital connectivity
Respi-Link || Efficient workflow

Respi-Link* for efficient upgrades

Through this remote connection tool, you can perform efficient system diagnostics and easily apply upgrades via internet.

Respi-Link* for efficient upgrades

Through this remote connection tool, you can perform efficient system diagnostics and easily apply upgrades via internet.

Respi-Link* for efficient upgrades

Through this remote connection tool, you can perform efficient system diagnostics and easily apply upgrades via internet.
  • Auto-Trak || Marketing leading hospital NIV
  • Pre-defined mask settings || Efficient workflow
  • CPAP with C-Flex || Excellent therapy
  • Multiple treatment modes || Marketing leading hospital NIV
Voir toutes les caractéristiques
Auto-Trak || Marketing leading hospital NIV

Advanced NIV with Auto-Trak

Provides auto-adaptive leak compensation, inspiratory triggering, and expiratory cycling to deliver optimal synchrony in the face of constantly changing leaks and patient demand-alleviating constant bedside supervision and manual adjustments.

Advanced NIV with Auto-Trak

Provides auto-adaptive leak compensation, inspiratory triggering, and expiratory cycling to deliver optimal synchrony in the face of constantly changing leaks and patient demand-alleviating constant bedside supervision and manual adjustments.

Advanced NIV with Auto-Trak

Provides auto-adaptive leak compensation, inspiratory triggering, and expiratory cycling to deliver optimal synchrony in the face of constantly changing leaks and patient demand-alleviating constant bedside supervision and manual adjustments.
Pre-defined mask settings || Efficient workflow

Pre-defined mask settings save time

The Philips Respironics V60 supports the success of NIV by increasing the speed and ease of treatment initiation. Its pre-defined settings for Philips Respironics hospital masks help you save time. You select the setting, and the V60 automatically calibrates flow characteristics for better monitoring and therapy.

Pre-defined mask settings save time

The Philips Respironics V60 supports the success of NIV by increasing the speed and ease of treatment initiation. Its pre-defined settings for Philips Respironics hospital masks help you save time. You select the setting, and the V60 automatically calibrates flow characteristics for better monitoring and therapy.

Pre-defined mask settings save time

The Philips Respironics V60 supports the success of NIV by increasing the speed and ease of treatment initiation. Its pre-defined settings for Philips Respironics hospital masks help you save time. You select the setting, and the V60 automatically calibrates flow characteristics for better monitoring and therapy.
CPAP with C-Flex || Excellent therapy

CPAP with C-Flex for greater patient comfort

CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) with C-flex offers three levels of flow-based expiratory pressure relief. This option leads to improved sleep quality and patient comfort, adding greater flexibility and improved treatment acceptance.

CPAP with C-Flex for greater patient comfort

CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) with C-flex offers three levels of flow-based expiratory pressure relief. This option leads to improved sleep quality and patient comfort, adding greater flexibility and improved treatment acceptance.

CPAP with C-Flex for greater patient comfort

CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) with C-flex offers three levels of flow-based expiratory pressure relief. This option leads to improved sleep quality and patient comfort, adding greater flexibility and improved treatment acceptance.
Multiple treatment modes || Marketing leading hospital NIV

Multiple treatment modes for a wide range of patients

The Philips Respironics V60 helps you meet the needs of a broader patient population. Designed to include pediatric use and equipped with several modes, the V60 allows you to meet the specific needs of your patients.

Multiple treatment modes for a wide range of patients

The Philips Respironics V60 helps you meet the needs of a broader patient population. Designed to include pediatric use and equipped with several modes, the V60 allows you to meet the specific needs of your patients.

Multiple treatment modes for a wide range of patients

The Philips Respironics V60 helps you meet the needs of a broader patient population. Designed to include pediatric use and equipped with several modes, the V60 allows you to meet the specific needs of your patients.
Expansive color touchscreen || Efficient workflow

Expansive color touchscreen for easy operation

The Philips Respironics V60 has a high-resolution color touchscreen. The high level of visual detail makes operation easy and facilitates waveform interpretation.

Expansive color touchscreen for easy operation

The Philips Respironics V60 has a high-resolution color touchscreen. The high level of visual detail makes operation easy and facilitates waveform interpretation.

Expansive color touchscreen for easy operation

The Philips Respironics V60 has a high-resolution color touchscreen. The high level of visual detail makes operation easy and facilitates waveform interpretation.
PCV || Excellent therapy

PCV increases control

PCV can be used when greater control of the patient's breathing pattern is required.

PCV increases control

PCV can be used when greater control of the patient's breathing pattern is required.

PCV increases control

PCV can be used when greater control of the patient's breathing pattern is required.
AVAPS || Marketing leading hospital NIV

AVAPS

AVAPS (Average Volume Assured Pressure Support) maintains a target tidal volume in a pressure limited mode. It provides extra assurance similar to a volume limited mode with the safety of a pressure limited mode.

AVAPS

AVAPS (Average Volume Assured Pressure Support) maintains a target tidal volume in a pressure limited mode. It provides extra assurance similar to a volume limited mode with the safety of a pressure limited mode.

AVAPS

AVAPS (Average Volume Assured Pressure Support) maintains a target tidal volume in a pressure limited mode. It provides extra assurance similar to a volume limited mode with the safety of a pressure limited mode.
Standby mode || Efficient workflow

Standby mode supports patient/clinician interaction

Focus on your patients without being interrupted by nuisance alarms by switching the V60 to standby mode.

Standby mode supports patient/clinician interaction

Focus on your patients without being interrupted by nuisance alarms by switching the V60 to standby mode.

Standby mode supports patient/clinician interaction

Focus on your patients without being interrupted by nuisance alarms by switching the V60 to standby mode.
PPV || Excellent therapy

PPV for variable breathing patterns

PPV (Proportional Pressure Ventilation) delivers pressure and flow in proportion to the patient's effort, allowing the patient to more efficiently adjust their breathing to meet their changing requirements.

PPV for variable breathing patterns

PPV (Proportional Pressure Ventilation) delivers pressure and flow in proportion to the patient's effort, allowing the patient to more efficiently adjust their breathing to meet their changing requirements.

PPV for variable breathing patterns

PPV (Proportional Pressure Ventilation) delivers pressure and flow in proportion to the patient's effort, allowing the patient to more efficiently adjust their breathing to meet their changing requirements.
Internal 6-hour battery || Efficient workflow

Transport flexibility

Internal 6-hour battery enables intra-hospital transport

Transport flexibility

Internal 6-hour battery enables intra-hospital transport

Transport flexibility

Internal 6-hour battery enables intra-hospital transport
Auto-Trak Plus || Excellent therapy

Auto-Trak Plus for custom treatment criteria

Auto-Trak Plus, an option available in the S/T, PC, AVAPS, and PPV modes, is for the subset of patients who may benefit from a customized titration of triggering and cycling criteria. In certain patients with extremely weak efforts or in others with low compliance, Auto-Trak Plus lets clinicians make finely-tuned adjustments to the base Auto-Trak algorithm to achieve patient ventilator synchrony.

Auto-Trak Plus for custom treatment criteria

Auto-Trak Plus, an option available in the S/T, PC, AVAPS, and PPV modes, is for the subset of patients who may benefit from a customized titration of triggering and cycling criteria. In certain patients with extremely weak efforts or in others with low compliance, Auto-Trak Plus lets clinicians make finely-tuned adjustments to the base Auto-Trak algorithm to achieve patient ventilator synchrony.

Auto-Trak Plus for custom treatment criteria

Auto-Trak Plus, an option available in the S/T, PC, AVAPS, and PPV modes, is for the subset of patients who may benefit from a customized titration of triggering and cycling criteria. In certain patients with extremely weak efforts or in others with low compliance, Auto-Trak Plus lets clinicians make finely-tuned adjustments to the base Auto-Trak algorithm to achieve patient ventilator synchrony.
Data communication capabilities || Efficient workflow

Enhanced communications

Data communication capabilities support hospital connectivity

Enhanced communications

Data communication capabilities support hospital connectivity

Enhanced communications

Data communication capabilities support hospital connectivity
Respi-Link || Efficient workflow

Respi-Link* for efficient upgrades

Through this remote connection tool, you can perform efficient system diagnostics and easily apply upgrades via internet.

Respi-Link* for efficient upgrades

Through this remote connection tool, you can perform efficient system diagnostics and easily apply upgrades via internet.

Respi-Link* for efficient upgrades

Through this remote connection tool, you can perform efficient system diagnostics and easily apply upgrades via internet.

Documentation

Fiche technique (1)

Fiche technique

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Fiche technique (1)

Fiche technique

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Voir toute la documentation

Fiche technique (1)

Fiche technique

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Fiche technique

Patient types
Patient types
Suitability
  • Pediatric (≥ 20 kg) and Adult
General
General
Oxygen inlet pressure range
  • 276 to 600 kPa (40 to 87 psig)
Weight with optional battery
  • 10.9 kg (24 lb)
Weight without optional battery
  • 10.0 kg (22 lb)
Dimensions
  • 33.7 cm H x 39.4 cm W x 42.9 cm D (13.3"H x 15.5" W x 16.5" D)
Settings
Settings
C-Flex
  • Off, 1 to 3
IPAP
  • 4 to 40 cm H₂O
CPAP
  • 4 to 25 cm H₂O
EPAP
  • 4 to 25 cm H₂O
Max P (PPV maximum pressure limit)
  • 5 to 40 cm H₂O
Max P (AVAPS maximum IPAP)
  • 6 to 40 cm H₂O
Inspiratory time
  • 0.30 to 3.00 s.
Min P (AVAPS minimum IPAP)
  • 5 to 30 cm H₂O
Oxygen percentage
  • 21 to 100 %
Ramp time
  • Off, 5 to 45 minute(s)
Respiratory rate
  • 4 to 60 beats per minute
Rise time
  • 1 to 5
Triggering and cycling
  • Auto-adaptive (Auto-Trak) or Auto-Trak Plus (optional). Trigger: normal, +1 to +7. Cycle: -2, -1, normal, +1 to +6
AVAPS target tidal volume
  • 200 to 2000 ml BTPS
Max E
  • 0 to 100 cm H2O/l
Max R
  • 0 to 50 cm H2O/l/s
PPV%
  • 0 to 100 %
Max V (PPV maximum volume limit)
  • 200 to 3500 ml
Patient Data
Patient Data
Breath phase/trigger indicator
  • Spontaneous, Timed, Exhale
PIP
  • 0 to 50 cm H₂O
Patient/total leak
  • 0 to 200 l/min BTPS
Patient Trigger
  • 0 to 100 %
Respiratory Rate
  • 0 to 90 beats per minute
Ti/Ttot
  • 0 to 91 %
Minute volume
  • 0 to 99.0 l/min BTPS
Tidal volume
  • 0 to 3000 ml BTPS
Waveform window
Waveform window
Pressure waveform
  • 0 - 50 cm H₂O
Flow waveform
  • 240-2401 /min BTPS
Volume waveform
  • 0 - 3,500 ml BTPS
Alarm adjustable range
Alarm adjustable range
Hi Rate (hi respiratory rate alarm)
  • 5 - 90 beats per minute
Lo Rate (low respiratory rate alarm)
  • 1 - 89 beats per minute
Hi Vr (high tidal volume alarm)
  • 200 - 3,500 ml
Lo Vr (low tidal volume alarm)
  • OFF - 1,500 ml
HIP (high inspiratory pressure alarm)
  • 5 - 50 cm H₂O
LIP (low inspiratory pressure alarm)
  • OFF, 1 - 40 cm H₂O
Lo VE (low minute ventilation alarm)
  • OFF, 0.1 - 991 /min
LIP T (low inspiratory pressure delay time)
  • 5 - 60 s.
Electrical
Electrical
AC voltage
  • 100 to 240 VAC
AC frequency
  • 50 to 60 Hz
AC power
  • 300 V·A
Battery operating time
  • 6 hours in normal conditions
Patient types
Patient types
Suitability
  • Pediatric (≥ 20 kg) and Adult
General
General
Oxygen inlet pressure range
  • 276 to 600 kPa (40 to 87 psig)
Weight with optional battery
  • 10.9 kg (24 lb)
Voir toutes les caractéristiques
Patient types
Patient types
Suitability
  • Pediatric (≥ 20 kg) and Adult
General
General
Oxygen inlet pressure range
  • 276 to 600 kPa (40 to 87 psig)
Weight with optional battery
  • 10.9 kg (24 lb)
Weight without optional battery
  • 10.0 kg (22 lb)
Dimensions
  • 33.7 cm H x 39.4 cm W x 42.9 cm D (13.3"H x 15.5" W x 16.5" D)
Settings
Settings
C-Flex
  • Off, 1 to 3
IPAP
  • 4 to 40 cm H₂O
CPAP
  • 4 to 25 cm H₂O
EPAP
  • 4 to 25 cm H₂O
Max P (PPV maximum pressure limit)
  • 5 to 40 cm H₂O
Max P (AVAPS maximum IPAP)
  • 6 to 40 cm H₂O
Inspiratory time
  • 0.30 to 3.00 s.
Min P (AVAPS minimum IPAP)
  • 5 to 30 cm H₂O
Oxygen percentage
  • 21 to 100 %
Ramp time
  • Off, 5 to 45 minute(s)
Respiratory rate
  • 4 to 60 beats per minute
Rise time
  • 1 to 5
Triggering and cycling
  • Auto-adaptive (Auto-Trak) or Auto-Trak Plus (optional). Trigger: normal, +1 to +7. Cycle: -2, -1, normal, +1 to +6
AVAPS target tidal volume
  • 200 to 2000 ml BTPS
Max E
  • 0 to 100 cm H2O/l
Max R
  • 0 to 50 cm H2O/l/s
PPV%
  • 0 to 100 %
Max V (PPV maximum volume limit)
  • 200 to 3500 ml
Patient Data
Patient Data
Breath phase/trigger indicator
  • Spontaneous, Timed, Exhale
PIP
  • 0 to 50 cm H₂O
Patient/total leak
  • 0 to 200 l/min BTPS
Patient Trigger
  • 0 to 100 %
Respiratory Rate
  • 0 to 90 beats per minute
Ti/Ttot
  • 0 to 91 %
Minute volume
  • 0 to 99.0 l/min BTPS
Tidal volume
  • 0 to 3000 ml BTPS
Waveform window
Waveform window
Pressure waveform
  • 0 - 50 cm H₂O
Flow waveform
  • 240-2401 /min BTPS
Volume waveform
  • 0 - 3,500 ml BTPS
Alarm adjustable range
Alarm adjustable range
Hi Rate (hi respiratory rate alarm)
  • 5 - 90 beats per minute
Lo Rate (low respiratory rate alarm)
  • 1 - 89 beats per minute
Hi Vr (high tidal volume alarm)
  • 200 - 3,500 ml
Lo Vr (low tidal volume alarm)
  • OFF - 1,500 ml
HIP (high inspiratory pressure alarm)
  • 5 - 50 cm H₂O
LIP (low inspiratory pressure alarm)
  • OFF, 1 - 40 cm H₂O
Lo VE (low minute ventilation alarm)
  • OFF, 0.1 - 991 /min
LIP T (low inspiratory pressure delay time)
  • 5 - 60 s.
Electrical
Electrical
AC voltage
  • 100 to 240 VAC
AC frequency
  • 50 to 60 Hz
AC power
  • 300 V·A
Battery operating time
  • 6 hours in normal conditions
  • *Not available in all markets
  • Le ventilateur V60 est un dispositif médical de classe IIb, fabriqué par Philips Healthcare et dont l’évaluation de la conformité a été réalisée par l'organisme certifié British Standard Institution. Il est utilisé pour l’assistance respiratoire des patients nécessitant une ventilation mécanique. Les examens réalisés avec ces systèmes sont pris en charge par les organismes d’assurance maladie dans certaines situations. Lisez attentivement le manuel d’utilisation. Ce dispositif médical est un produit de santé réglementé qui porte, au titre de cette réglementation, le marquage CE. Décembre 2017

En cliquant sur le lien, vous quitterez le site Web officiel de Royal Philips (« Philips »). Tous les liens vers des sites Web tiers pouvant apparaître sur ce site sont fournis uniquement pour votre commodité et ne représentent en aucun cas une affiliation ou une approbation des informations fournies sur ces sites Web liés. Philips ne fait aucune déclaration ou garantie d'aucune sorte concernant les sites Web tiers ou les informations qu'ils contiennent.

Je comprends

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

En cliquant sur le lien, vous quitterez le site Web officiel de Royal Philips (« Philips »). Tous les liens vers des sites Web tiers pouvant apparaître sur ce site sont fournis uniquement pour votre commodité et ne représentent en aucun cas une affiliation ou une approbation des informations fournies sur ces sites Web liés. Philips ne fait aucune déclaration ou garantie d'aucune sorte concernant les sites Web tiers ou les informations qu'ils contiennent.

Je comprends

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. Tous droits réservés.

Notre site s'affiche mieux sur la dernière version d'Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome ou Firefox.