Améliorez vos capacités en cardiologie interventionnelle grâce à l’Azurion 3 et son détecteur 12”. Cette salle hautement avancée permet aux équipes d’intervention de réaliser des procédures cardiaques difficiles en profitant d’une cohérence et d’une efficacité exceptionnelles. Elle représente une toute nouvelle occasion d’améliorer les soins et vos résultats financiers.
Visualisation améliorée
Productivité accrue
Gestion efficace de la dose
Visualisation avec guidage temps réel par l’imagerie
Simplification de la configuration et de l’utilisation
Travailler rapidement et facilement
Amélioration de l’utilisation de votre laboratoire
Optimisation du quotidien
Évolution des services dans le temps
Potentiel pleinement exploité
