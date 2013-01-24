Page d'accueil
Azurion 7 et son détecteur 12&#039;&#039; Allier performances et meilleure prise en charge grâce au système Azurion

Azurion 7 et son détecteur 12''

Allier performances et meilleure prise en charge grâce au système Azurion

Découvrez un nouveau monde de performances cardiaques et vasculaires interventionnelles grâce à l’Azurion série 7 et son détecteur 12''. Cette solution de radiologie interventionnelle nouvelle génération permet d’assurer une prise en charge remarquable des patients et d’améliorer votre efficacité opérationnelle en profitant des innovations des processus de travail.

Visualisation avec guidage temps réel par l’imagerie

Les cliniciens peuvent profiter des innovations Philips en matière de guidage temps réel par l’imagerie afin de déterminer en toute confiance le traitement le mieux adapté. Celles-ci comprennent StentBoost, iFR Roadmap, nos solutions de guidage Navigator et plus encore – toutes parfaitement intégrées à l’Azurion série 7 afin de s’adapter aux processus cliniques.
Visualisation accrue des coronaires

Le nouveau capteur-plan 12” offre une haute résolution d’image sur un large champ d’acquisition (FOV). Vous pouvez visualiser la valve aortique et une bonne partie de la crosse aortique ou l’arbre coronaire entier en une seule vue. Son design compact permet d’utiliser une gamme complète d’angles d’incidence, notamment la vue en araignée.
Fonctionnement flexible pour plus de productivité

Ce système est spécialement conçu pour offrir un gain du temps. Les membres d’une équipe peuvent travailler sur toutes les activités – sur une ou plusieurs consoles dans la salle de commande et d’examen – sans devoir interrompre leurs collègues. Au cours d’examens fluoroscopiques/radiologiques, le personnel dans la salle de commande peut ainsi consulter les images précédentes du patient, préparer le prochain examen ou finir de rédiger un rapport sur un autre patient.
Standardisation de la configuration et de l’utilisation

Le système utilise des ProcedureCards pour simplifier et standardiser la configuration des systèmes pour tous les examens, des procédures de routine aux procédures mixtes. Par exemple, le système sélectionne automatiquement la ou les ProcedureCards pertinentes en fonction du code SIR/SIH/SIC de la procédure planifiée. Des préréglages (comme les protocoles par défaut les plus fréquemment utilisés et les paramètres définis par l’utilisateur) permettent également d’améliorer la cohérence des examens.
Contrôler toutes les tâches depuis la table

Lorsque vous réalisez divers examens dans votre laboratoire, un contrôle efficace des applications et des systèmes assure une prise en charge productive et normalisée. FlexVision Pro permet de gérer de manière intuitive toutes les applications depuis la table afin d’optimiser votre efficacité et de réduire le nombre de vos déplacements en dehors de l’environnement stérile. Utilisez une souris sans fil ou notre module à écran tactile* pour accéder à des PACS ou profiter pleinement d’outils interventionnels.
Pour un quotidien simplifié

Facilitez et accélérez vos procédures. L’arrière-plan noir de l’interface utilisateur et les icônes rétro-éclairées des commandes sont conçus pour rendre les procédures fluides. Effectuez un balayage d’une pression sur le module à écran tactile*. Glissez-déposez des applications et basculez facilement d’un utilisateur à l’autre. Utilisez l’interface utilisateur standardisée du système Azurion pour réduire la formation nécessaire.
Rationalisez les processus de travail

FlexSpot* vous permet de consulter, contrôler et manipuler efficacement toutes les applications depuis une seule zone de la salle de commande. Cette console intégrée épurée est équipée d’un ou de deux écrans grand format 27” ainsi que d’une souris et d’un clavier. Elle vous permet de gérer plusieurs sources externes, de configurer les présentations des écrans et d’accéder aux applications disponibles. Ajoutez autant de consoles FlexSpot que nécessaire.
Gestion efficace de la dose

Le système Azurion série 7 inclut également ClarityIQ, notre nouvelle technologie d’imagerie radiologique qui a su prouver sa capacité à réduire de manière significative la dose pour l’ensemble des applications cliniques, des patients et des opérateurs. Elle est intégrée à notre gamme complète de solutions DoseWise, qui vous permettent de maîtriser la prise en charge des patients, la sécurité du personnel et la conformité aux normes.
Améliorer la communication

Une communication claire et réciproque, tout particulièrement lors des phases essentielles d’une procédure, permet d’améliorer la sécurité en réduisant le nombre d’erreurs et en assurant une intervention rapide. Ce système garantit une communication claire, un large pointeur souris étant visible sur votre image en temps réel dans la salle d’examen et de commande, ce qui réduit le risque de malentendu et le nombre de déplacements en dehors de l’environnement stérile.
Augmenter le retour sur investissement

Nous proposons des solutions de financement innovantes, des offres de services flexibles et un réseau d’assistance professionnelle de plus de 7 000 ingénieurs de maintenance afin de vous aider à exploiter pleinement vos ressources et à bénéficier d’un retour sur investissement élevé. Notre large gamme de programmes de consultation et de formation vous permet d’améliorer davantage l’efficacité de vos processus de prise en charge.
Profiter d’avantages durables

Le concept de mise à niveau et de développement a été intégré à l’infrastructure du système Azurion. Cette plateforme matérielle et logicielle standardisée offre un accès à une nouvelle génération de technologies et d’applications médicales connectées. Alors que de nouvelles contraintes apparaissent et que vos besoins évoluent, vous pouvez facilement intégrer des fonctionnalités supplémentaires et des applications d’autres constructeurs.
Optimisation du quotidien

Se tenir informé des dernières nouveautés dans le secteur de la santé, sans même devoir se soucier constamment du bon fonctionnement de vos systèmes, s’avère déjà être un véritable défi. Les services à distance Philips sont destinés à vous aider à maintenir les performances optimales de votre équipement, à assurer une prise en charge continue des patients et à résoudre les problèmes techniques complexes avant qu’ils n’influent sur leurs soins.
Amélioration de l’utilisation de votre laboratoire

Pour vous aider à gérer un grand nombre d’examens, tout en réduisant les coûts, nos consultants en processus de travail peuvent évaluer vos performances actuelles et identifier les possibilités d’optimisation de l’utilisation de votre laboratoire. Cette approche permet à nos clients d’améliorer leurs opérations de manière pertinente et durable.
  • * Option disponible sur l’Azurion série 7

