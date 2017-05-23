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Respironics PerformaTrak

Full face mask

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The PerformaTrak full face mask uses dual-density forehead pads for patient comfort and mask stability. Its dependable fit gives patients an easy and sensible full face mask option.

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Caractéristiques
Digital Auto-Trak compatible
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance.

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance.

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance.
Pour en savoir plus
Digital Auto-Trak compatible
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance.
Comfortable seal

Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure

The PerformaTrak full face mask can minimize facial pressure while maintaining a good seal, even on the sensitive nasal bridge. The mask force can be adjusted at the bridge of the patient's nose, for a comfortable fit.

Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure

The PerformaTrak full face mask can minimize facial pressure while maintaining a good seal, even on the sensitive nasal bridge. The mask force can be adjusted at the bridge of the patient's nose, for a comfortable fit.

Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure

The PerformaTrak full face mask can minimize facial pressure while maintaining a good seal, even on the sensitive nasal bridge. The mask force can be adjusted at the bridge of the patient's nose, for a comfortable fit.
Dual-density forehead pads

Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability

PerforaTrak features dual-density foam forehead pads for patient comfort and mask stability.

Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability

PerforaTrak features dual-density foam forehead pads for patient comfort and mask stability.

Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability

PerforaTrak features dual-density foam forehead pads for patient comfort and mask stability.
Grab tabs

Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment

Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment.

Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment

Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment.

Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment

Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment.
Optional sealing pads

Optional sealing pads minimize air leaks

The optional pads help create a better seal, minimizing air leaks and localized skin breakdown from nasogastric tubes.

Optional sealing pads minimize air leaks

The optional pads help create a better seal, minimizing air leaks and localized skin breakdown from nasogastric tubes.

Optional sealing pads minimize air leaks

The optional pads help create a better seal, minimizing air leaks and localized skin breakdown from nasogastric tubes.
Swivel clips

Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal

Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal.

Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal

Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal.

Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal

Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal.
Low-cost replacement headgear

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles.

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles.

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles.
  • Digital Auto-Trak compatible
  • Comfortable seal
  • Dual-density forehead pads
  • Grab tabs
Voir toutes les caractéristiques
Digital Auto-Trak compatible
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance.

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance.

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance.
Pour en savoir plus
Digital Auto-Trak compatible
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance.
Comfortable seal

Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure

The PerformaTrak full face mask can minimize facial pressure while maintaining a good seal, even on the sensitive nasal bridge. The mask force can be adjusted at the bridge of the patient's nose, for a comfortable fit.

Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure

The PerformaTrak full face mask can minimize facial pressure while maintaining a good seal, even on the sensitive nasal bridge. The mask force can be adjusted at the bridge of the patient's nose, for a comfortable fit.

Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure

The PerformaTrak full face mask can minimize facial pressure while maintaining a good seal, even on the sensitive nasal bridge. The mask force can be adjusted at the bridge of the patient's nose, for a comfortable fit.
Dual-density forehead pads

Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability

PerforaTrak features dual-density foam forehead pads for patient comfort and mask stability.

Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability

PerforaTrak features dual-density foam forehead pads for patient comfort and mask stability.

Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability

PerforaTrak features dual-density foam forehead pads for patient comfort and mask stability.
Grab tabs

Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment

Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment.

Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment

Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment.

Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment

Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment.
Optional sealing pads

Optional sealing pads minimize air leaks

The optional pads help create a better seal, minimizing air leaks and localized skin breakdown from nasogastric tubes.

Optional sealing pads minimize air leaks

The optional pads help create a better seal, minimizing air leaks and localized skin breakdown from nasogastric tubes.

Optional sealing pads minimize air leaks

The optional pads help create a better seal, minimizing air leaks and localized skin breakdown from nasogastric tubes.
Swivel clips

Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal

Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal.

Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal

Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal.

Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal

Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal.
Low-cost replacement headgear

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles.

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles.

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles.

Documentation

Brochure (3)

Brochure

Brochure (3)

Brochure

Voir toute la documentation

Brochure (3)

Brochure

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En cliquant sur le lien, vous quitterez le site Web officiel de Royal Philips (« Philips »). Tous les liens vers des sites Web tiers pouvant apparaître sur ce site sont fournis uniquement pour votre commodité et ne représentent en aucun cas une affiliation ou une approbation des informations fournies sur ces sites Web liés. Philips ne fait aucune déclaration ou garantie d'aucune sorte concernant les sites Web tiers ou les informations qu'ils contiennent.

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