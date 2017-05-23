Termes recherchés
The PerformaTrak full face mask uses dual-density forehead pads for patient comfort and mask stability. Its dependable fit gives patients an easy and sensible full face mask option.
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En cliquant sur le lien, vous quitterez le site Web officiel de Royal Philips (« Philips »). Tous les liens vers des sites Web tiers pouvant apparaître sur ce site sont fournis uniquement pour votre commodité et ne représentent en aucun cas une affiliation ou une approbation des informations fournies sur ces sites Web liés. Philips ne fait aucune déclaration ou garantie d'aucune sorte concernant les sites Web tiers ou les informations qu'ils contiennent.Je comprends
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure
Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure
Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure
Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability
Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability
Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability
Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment
Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment
Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment
Optional sealing pads minimize air leaks
Optional sealing pads minimize air leaks
Optional sealing pads minimize air leaks
Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal
Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal
Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal
Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles
Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles
Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure
Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure
Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure
Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability
Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability
Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability
Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment
Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment
Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment
Optional sealing pads minimize air leaks
Optional sealing pads minimize air leaks
Optional sealing pads minimize air leaks
Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal
Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal
Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal
Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles
Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles
Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles
En cliquant sur le lien, vous quitterez le site Web officiel de Royal Philips (« Philips »). Tous les liens vers des sites Web tiers pouvant apparaître sur ce site sont fournis uniquement pour votre commodité et ne représentent en aucun cas une affiliation ou une approbation des informations fournies sur ces sites Web liés. Philips ne fait aucune déclaration ou garantie d'aucune sorte concernant les sites Web tiers ou les informations qu'ils contiennent.Je comprends
En cliquant sur le lien, vous quitterez le site Web officiel de Royal Philips (« Philips »). Tous les liens vers des sites Web tiers pouvant apparaître sur ce site sont fournis uniquement pour votre commodité et ne représentent en aucun cas une affiliation ou une approbation des informations fournies sur ces sites Web liés. Philips ne fait aucune déclaration ou garantie d'aucune sorte concernant les sites Web tiers ou les informations qu'ils contiennent.Je comprends
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