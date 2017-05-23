Termes recherchés
The Philips Respironics Total Face Mask is a comfortable alternative for patients who may not be able to obtain a good seal with a nasal or oro-nasal mask, experience skin breakdown due to pressure on sensitive areas, or who are claustrophobic.
Demande de contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Soft, flexible sealing layer creates an effective seal
Clear, lightweight faceplate may ease claustrophobia
Easy-to-use headgear for secure, stable fit
Integral exhalation ports provide a continuous leak path
Entrainment valve for added confidence
Pressure pickoff port facilitates monitoring
Soft, flexible sealing layer creates an effective seal
Clear, lightweight faceplate may ease claustrophobia
Easy-to-use headgear for secure, stable fit
Integral exhalation ports provide a continuous leak path
Entrainment valve for added confidence
Pressure pickoff port facilitates monitoring
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand