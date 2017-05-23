The Philips Respironics Total Face Mask is a comfortable alternative for patients who may not be able to obtain a good seal with a nasal or oro-nasal mask, experience skin breakdown due to pressure on sensitive areas, or who are claustrophobic.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Soft, flexible sealing layer creates an effective seal
Air pressure from the system inflates the flexible sealing layer. This minimizes leaks, provides optimal airflow through the nasal passages, and allows more natural, comfortable breathing for the patient.
Clear, lightweight faceplate
Clear, lightweight faceplate may ease claustrophobia
Made of clear plastic, the lightweight faceplate adds to the comfort of Total Face Mask. It does not obstruct the patient's vision, which may ease the feeling of claustrophobia that some patients experience.
Easy-to-use headgear
Easy-to-use headgear for secure, stable fit
The Philips Respironics Total Face Mask comes with comfortable, easy-to-use headgear. Sturdy cloth side straps and a mesh crown strap keep the mask evenly and securely in place and help to reduce mask leaks. Adjustable hook and loop tabs on the straps attach to hooks on the faceplate of the mask for stable placement. A quick-release cord enables fast removal.
Integral exhalation ports
Integral exhalation ports provide a continuous leak path
Integral exhalation ports provide a continuous leak path.
Entrainment valve
Entrainment valve for added confidence
An entrainment valve allows the patient to breathe room air if pressure is discontinued as in the case of power failure.
