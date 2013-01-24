Page d'accueil
IntelliSpace Gestion des Données Obstétricales

IntelliSpace Périnatal

Gestion des Données Obstétricales

La solution Philips de gestion des données obstétricales, IntelliSpace Perinatal, a été conçue pour couvrir l’ensemble des soins obstétriques, de la première consultation prénatale à l’accouchement, en passant par les consultations de suivi post-partum.

Caractéristiques
Surveillance axée sur les patients et homogénéisation des dossiers patient

IntelliSpace Perinatal crée un dossier clinique contenant des informations complètes sur la mère et le nouveau-né. Les fonctions de surveillance affichent les informations transmises par les moniteurs de surveillance fœtale et de surveillance fœtale/maternelle, et génèrent des alarmes pour les événements critiques. Philips a travaillé en collaboration avec le service d’obstétrique et le laboratoire du département d’informatique du Massachusetts General Hospital¹ et s’est appuyé sur leurs connaissances, leur expertise et leurs années d’expérience pour développer IntelliSpace Perinatal.
Niveaux d’alarme, capacité de stockage et qualité des résultats cliniques

Les moniteurs de surveillance fœtale et maternelle Philips, les capteurs sans fil et le système d’information du service couvrent l’ensemble des soins obstétriques. Notre technologie a pour objectif d’améliorer l’efficacité du personnel soignant et de s’adapter à l’environnement du patient. Concernant le tracé fœtal, deux niveaux d’alarme (premier et deuxième) vous avertissent immédiatement en cas d’événement critique. Les alarmes IntelliSpace Perinatal se déclenchent également lorsque d’autres applications cliniques sont utilisées. Aucun PC dédié n’est requis.
Accès à l’ensemble des informations pour une plus grande efficacité

IntelliSpace Perinatal est accessible de presque n’importe où : depuis le chevet du patient, la salle d’accouchement, le poste central, la salle de repos des infirmières ou encore depuis le domicile ou le cabinet du médecin. Pouvoir accéder facilement à des informations bien organisées améliore votre efficacité, vous pouvez ainsi vous concentrer davantage sur les patients et délivrer des soins d’une qualité optimale.
Interfaçage visant à améliorer l’efficacité et réduire le nombre d’erreurs

Le lien AST HL7 assure le téléchargement des renseignements administratifs à partir du SIH et peut également indiquer les transferts et sorties effectués. IntelliSpace Perinatal peut être entièrement intégré à l’infrastructure de domaine Microsoft de l’hôpital et être associé à la fonction d’authentification de l’utilisateur via les services Microsoft Active Directory. L’exportation au format HL7 permet d’envoyer un ensemble configurable d’informations contenues dans les feuilles de surveillance, telles que les paramètres vitaux, les paramètres de fréquence cardiaque fœtale, les alertes et les notes, vers des systèmes de saisie tiers.
Design flexible pour une plus grande efficacité

Le système est évolutif : il peut être configuré comme un simple système de test de réactivité fœtale (TRF), une solution de surveillance centralisée au sein d’un service ou une solution de surveillance médicale complète dédiée à un service et permettant de saisir, au chevet de chaque patient, les données fœtales, maternelles et néonatales.
Accès à distance pour une plus grande réactivité

Le personnel médical autorisé peut accéder en lecture/écriture aux données stockées sur IntelliSpace Perinatal depuis n’importe quel PC relié au réseau LAN de l’hôpital (service d’obstétrique ou cabinet du médecin) ou à distance par le biais d’une connexion sécurisée.
Exécution en parallèle d’autres applications pour une simplicité d’utilisation

IntelliSpace Perinatal fonctionne en parallèle d’applications tierces et peut prendre la forme d’une icône lorsque d’autres applications sont utilisées. L’icône, toujours visible, enregistre les alertes et envoie des rappels concernant les tâches urgentes.
Forte accessibilité pour un fonctionnement optimal

L’option haute accessibilité d’IntelliSpace Perinatal fonctionne à partir d’un serveur de secours qui prend le relai pour assurer les fonctions de collecte des données, de surveillance, d’alerte et de saisie en cas d’indisponibilité du serveur principal.
Sécurité des données et protection des informations sensibles

Grâce à ses nombreuses fonctionnalités intégrées, IntelliSpace Perinatal assure la conformité de votre établissement avec la réglementation en matière de confidentialité et de sécurité. L’application comprend une fonction standard d’authentification de l’utilisateur et des données, ainsi qu’une fonction d’authentification de l’utilisateur via le service Microsoft® Active Directory. Les fichiers d’audit répertorient les dossiers patient ayant été consultés et les noms des utilisateurs, ainsi que les modifications de configuration clinique. IntelliSpace Perinatal dispose également d’un système de stockage sécurisé et de récupération d'urgence. De plus, il attribue des pseudonymes aux patients et crée des rapports réguliers.
Certification de l’Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology et conformit

La solution flexible Philips de gestion du DPI, IntelliSpace Perinatal, a été certifiée par l’Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology, conformément aux critères de certification applicables adoptés par le ministère de la Santé et des Services Sociaux aux États-Unis. Cette certification ne constitue pas une approbation du Ministère de la Santé et des Services Sociaux des États-Unis.
  • 1Hôpital affilié à la Harvard Medical School.
  • Windows est une marque déposée de Microsoft Corporation aux États-Unis et dans d’autres pays.

