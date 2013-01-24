Page d'accueil
Grâce au capteur portable sans fil, la radiologie numérique devient encore plus flexible. Vous pouvez utiliser le même capteur dans les salles capteur-plan Philips, les salles DRF ou avec des unités numériques mobiles, ce qui vous permet d’optimiser vos coûts.

Caractéristiques
Conception robuste

Conception robuste pour une longue durée de vie

Grâce à sa conception particulièrement robuste, le capteur portable sans fil peut être utilisé lors d’examens thoraciques dans le lit des patients en surpoids pesant jusqu’à 135 kg et lors d’examens avec patient en charge pesant jusqu’à 100 kg (le poids supporté peut augmenter à l’aide d’accessoires). Enfin, le capteur sans fil résiste à une chute de 70 cm. De plus, il est protégé contre la pénétration de liquides et se nettoie facilement.
Système clinique polyvalent

Capteur compatible pour une gestion intelligente des ressources

Disposer d’un capteur portable sans fil Philips qui soit compatible avec les systèmes DigitalDiagnost, EasyDiagnost Eleva DRF et MobileDiagnost wDR est avantageux d’un point de vue économique. Il réduit votre investissement initial tout en augmentant la flexibilité au sein de votre service. Vous disposez en outre d’une solution de secours pour assurer la continuité du temps d’utilisation. C’est un point de départ intéressant pour l’ajout de capteurs supplémentaires à votre service au fur et à mesure que ce dernier se développe.
Des processus de travail effic

Capteur sans fil pour plus de liberté

Une fois sorti du tiroir, le capteur portable sans fil est une solution optimale pour réaliser des acquisitions libres en orthopédie, traumatologie et de routine auprès du patient. Il peut en effet être placé sur une table, un lit, un chariot ou un fauteuil roulant. Grâce à ce dispositif sans fil, vous augmentez la portée de vos services d’imagerie.
Système clinique polyvalent

Capteur compatible afin d’optimiser son utilisation

Placez le capteur portable sans fil dans le tiroir du statif vertical ou de la table. Vos salles DigitalDiagnost et EasyDiagnost Eleva DRF deviennent ainsi polyvalentes, ce qui optimise leur utilisation.
Des processus de travail effic

L’interface utilisateur Eleva simplifie les processus de travail

L’écran tactile et l’affichage intuitif de l’interface utilisateur Eleva sont adaptés aux établissements très fréquentés ayant une importante charge de travail. Les préréglages et profils utilisateur personnalisés automatisent davantage les processus de travail et les images sont ainsi affichées en seulement six secondes. Grâce aux images cliniques miniatures et à la manipulation intuitive des images, les examens peuvent rapidement être finalisés.
Des processus de travail effic

Traitement des images avec UNIQUE pour une qualité d’image homogène

Logiciel de traitement des images UNIQUE permet d’obtenir des images homogènes et de grande qualité pour toutes les régions anatomiques. De l’acquisition d’images à la consultation, en passant par l’impression, le logiciel UNIQUE optimise chaque étape de la chaîne d’imagerie afin de générer des images cliniques de qualité, mais aussi rationaliser et accélérer les procédures.

