Grâce au capteur portable sans fil, la radiologie numérique devient encore plus flexible. Vous pouvez utiliser le même capteur dans les salles capteur-plan Philips, les salles DRF ou avec des unités numériques mobiles, ce qui vous permet d’optimiser vos coûts.
Conception robuste pour une longue durée de vie
Capteur compatible pour une gestion intelligente des ressources
Capteur sans fil pour plus de liberté
Capteur compatible afin d’optimiser son utilisation
L’interface utilisateur Eleva simplifie les processus de travail
Traitement des images avec UNIQUE pour une qualité d’image homogène
