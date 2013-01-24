Page d'accueil
Assistance et ressources cliniques pour la gestion du COVID-19


Accéder à l’assistance pour les produits, y compris aux informations sur le nettoyage et la désinfection, aux tutoriels vidéo et plus encore.
Soins intensifs et ressources de monitorage patient
Soins intensifs et nettoyage et désinfection du monitorage patient
Ressources d’imagerie diagnostique et instructions de nettoyage

Produits et services pour la gestion du COVID-19


Découvrir une gamme complète de produits et de solutions de services pour la gestion des patients du COVID-19.
Ventilation et respiration
Imagerie diagnostique
Monitorage patient et défibrillation

Previously aired COVID-19 webinars

You can still watch webinars which have previously aired.
COVID-19 Radiology Response: A view from the trenches
Edward Steiner MD, FACR
WellSpan Health/York Hospital of Pennsylvania
Gobal Punjabi, MD
Hennepin Healthcare, Minneapolis
Point of Care Ultrasound in the Emergency Department
Rachel Liu, MD, FACEP
Yale School of Medicine New Haven
Evolving Cardiac Dynamics with COVID-19 Patients: Experences from USA and Europe

Alexandra Goncalves, MD, PhD, MMSc

Medical Officer for Cardiology and Personal health, CMO Philips

Christomer Moore, MD
Associate Professor, Departement of Emergency Medicine Yale University School of Medicine
Luigi Badano, MD, PhD
Professor of Cardiology, University of Milan-Bicocca Italy
Lissa Sugeng, MD, MPH
Director of Yale Echolab Yale University School of Medicine
ASE Statement on Protection of Patients and Echocardiography Service Providers during the COVID-19 Pandemic: Your Questions Answered
Panelist include ASE President Madhav Swaminathan, MD, FASE, ASE President-Elect Judy Hung, MD, FASE, James Kirkpatrick, MD, FASE, Carol Mitchell, PhD, RDMS, RDCS, RVT, RT(r), ACS, FASE, Smadar Kort, MD, FASE, Cynthia Taub, MD, FASE, Lanqui Hua, ACS, APCA,RDCS (AE/PE/FE), FASE, Carlene McClanahan, RDCS(AE/PE), FASE and Paul Pottinger, MD, FACP, FIDSA.
Managing unnecessary alarms with patients in isolation

Jacob Turmell, DNP, RN, NP-C, ACNS-BC, CCRN-K

Alarm Management Thought Leader

The challenges of preventing ICU delirium with patients in isolation

Lauren Rodriguez, MSN, RN, CCRN

Workflow Optimization Thought Leader

Supporting NICU Families During Times of Separation

Christine Perez, PhD candidate, RN, BSN, CEIM, NTMNC

NICU Thought Leader

Philips Clinical Professional Services

Remote monitoring of isolation patients

Facilitated by:

Ray McLean, RN, BSN

Workflow Optimization Thought Leader

Guest Speakers:

Sarah McCalebb, RN, BSN, CEN
Lead Clinical Consultant

Pete Stribling, RN, MSN

National Senior Clinical Specialist

Lung Ultrasound Part 1 with Martin Altersberger MD, Thomas Binder MD, FESC
Lung Ultrasound Part 2 with Martin Altersberger MD, Thomas Binder MD, FESC
Martin Altersberger MD
Thomas Binder MD, FESC
Lung Ultrasound Webinar and Q&A on COVID-19 with DR. Sara Nikravan

Sara Nikravan, MD

Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology

Critical Care Medicine

Virginia Mason Medical Center

Infection control in the Emergency Department for COVID-19 with Dr. Arun Nagdev

Arun D. Nagdev, M.D.

Director of Emergency Ultrasound

Highland General Hospital

Alameda Health System

Associate Clinical Professor

Department of Emergency Medicine

University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine

Nuts and Bolts of Point-of-Care Echo: the 5E’s in COVID-19
Rachel Liu, MD, FACEP
Yale School of Medicine New Haven
Echocardiographic approach for assessment of patients with suspected myocarditis

Rick Meece, ACS, RDCS, RCS, RCIS, FASE

Advanced Imaging Specialist, Echocardiography

Perioperative and Structural Heart

