    Tagfahrlicht-Lösungen

      Philips Fahrzeugbeleuchtung – Ihre erste Wahl für den Straßenverkehr

       

      • Wegbereiter in der Fahrzeugbeleuchtungsbranche seit 1914
      • Erfinder der Xenon HID-Lampen
      • Wird von großen Automobilherstellern empfohlen
      LED DayLight 9

      LED Daylight

      LED DayLightGuide

      daylight-guide
      Leistungsstarke LUXEON®-LED

      Neue verbesserte Optik mit 9 LED-Punkten
      Montage in verschiedenen Winkeln möglich für einen größeren Blickwinkel
      Intelligentes Clipsystem
      Kompatibel mit Hybrid-, Elektro- und Start-/Stopp-Fahrzeugen
      Montage auf Stoßdämpfern im Winkel bis zu +/-40°
      Wasser- und steinschlagfest
      Hochwertiges Aluminium-Gehäuse


      Homologierte Technologie
      Leistungsstarke LUXEON®-LED der neuen Generation
      Besonders breiter Strahl
      Tag und Nacht eingeschaltet (gedimmt)
      Simple-Click-Einbau
      Wasser- und steinschlagfest
      Hochwertiges Aluminium-Gehäuse


      Homologierte Technologie
      selector-tool

      Finden Sie die richtige Lampe für Ihr Auto

       

       

      Zum Auswahltool gehen

       

      Erfahren Sie mehr

      Fahrzeugsupport

      Fahrzeugsupport

      Benötigen Sie Philips Ersatz-Scheinwerferlampen für ihr Auto?
      Händler

      Händler

      Kaufen Sie Philips Fahrzeugprodukte online oder in einer Werkstatt/Geschäft in Ihrer Nähe
      Philips Produkt authentifizierung

      Wissenswertes zum Thema "Fahrzeugbeleuchtung"

      Finden Sie in unseren Artikeln mehr über unsere Philips Technologien, Innovationen und Lösungen im Bereich Fahrzeugbeleuchtung heraus

