      Philips Fahrzeugbeleuchtung – Ihre erste Wahl für den Straßenverkehr

       

      • Wegbereiter in der Fahrzeugbeleuchtungsbranche seit 1914
      • Erfinder der Xenon HID-Lampen
      • Wird von großen Automobilherstellern empfohlen
      X-tremeVision Gen2

      Bis zu 150% mehr Sicht**
      X-tremeVision Gen2
      Erhältlich in:
      D1S, D2S, D2R, D3S, D4S
      Zum Katalog

      WhiteVision Gen2
       

      Gleichmäßiger weißer LED-Effekt
      WhiteVision Gen2
      Erhältlich in:
      D1S, D2S, D2R, D3S
      Zum Katalog

      Vision
       

      Ideal für den Austausch

      maximum blue effect
      maximum blue effect
      Vision
      Erhältlich in:
      D1S, D1R, D2S, D2R, D3S,
      D3R, D4S, D4R, D5S, D8S
      Zum Katalog
      Die Bilder dienen nur der Illustration

      * Lichtfarbe: "Bis zu"; Lichtleistung: verglichen mit den gesetzlich vorgeschriebenen Mindestwerten (außer für D2R, das bis zu 20 % mehr Sicht bietet).

      ** Verglichen mit den gesetzlich vorgeschriebenen Mindestwerten(außer für D2R, das bis zu 20 % mehr Sicht bietet).

      Finden Sie die richtige Lampe für Ihr Auto  

      Zum Auswahltool gehen
      Selector Tool

      Erfahren Sie mehr

      Fahrzeugsupport Page

      Fahrzeugsupport

      Benötigen Sie Philips Ersatz-Scheinwerferlampen für ihr Auto?
      Händler Page

      Händler

      Kaufen Sie Philips Fahrzeugprodukte online oder in einer Werkstatt/Geschäft in Ihrer Nähe
      Philips Produkt authentifizierung

      Wissenswertes zum Thema "Fahrzeugbeleuchtung"

      Finden Sie in unseren Artikeln mehr über unsere Philips Technologien, Innovationen und Lösungen im Bereich Fahrzeugbeleuchtung heraus

