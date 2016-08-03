Suchbegriffe

DE
FR
1
0

Einkaufswagen

Zurzeit befinden sich keine Artikel in Ihrem Einkaufswagen.

    LED Innenbeleuchtung

    LED-Innenbeleuchtung

    Philips Fahrzeugbeleuchtung – Ihre erste Wahl für den Straßenverkehr

     

    • Wegbereiter in der Fahrzeugbeleuchtungsbranche seit 1914
    • Erfinder der Xenon HID-Lampen
    • Wird von großen Automobilherstellern empfohlen
    • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
    • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
    • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
    • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
    • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
    • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
    • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
    • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
    • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
    quality icon

    LED Signaling and Interior Lighting

    Ultinon LED
     

    Signal- und Innenbeleuchtung
    4000K LED
    Verfügbar bei:
    T10
    Festoon
    P21

    W21

    P21/5

    W21/5

     

    X-tremeUltinon LED
     

    Signal- und Innenbeleuchtung
    8000K LED
    Verfügbar bei:
    WT10

    Festoon

    P21

    W21

    P21/5
    W21/5

    T16
    ECE R37
    LED Retrofit
    Sie selbst sind für die Einhaltung gesetzlicher Vorschriften in Bezug auf die Verwendung der LED-Retrofit-Leuchtmittel verantwortlich.

    Finden Sie die richtige Lampe für Ihr Auto

     

     

    Zum Auswahltool gehen

     
    selector-tool

    Erfahren Sie mehr

    Fahrzeugsupport Page
    Fahrzeugsupport
    Benötigen Sie Philips Ersatz-Scheinwerferlampen für ihr Auto?
    Händler Page
    Händler
    Kaufen Sie Philips Fahrzeugprodukte online oder in einer Werkstatt/Geschäft in Ihrer Nähe
    Philips Produkt authentifizierung
    Wissenswertes zum Thema "Fahrzeugbeleuchtung
    Finden Sie in unseren Artikeln mehr über unsere Philips Technologien, Innovationen und Lösungen im Bereich Fahrzeugbeleuchtung heraus

    Wenn Sie auf diesen Link klicken, verlassen Sie die offizielle Royal Philips Healthcare („Philips“) Webseite. Alle Links zu Websites von Drittanbieter, die auf dieser Website erscheinen, werden nur zu Ihrer Bequemlichkeit bereitgestellt und stellen in keiner Weise eine Zugehörigkeit oder Billigung der auf diesen verlinkten Websites bereitgestellten Informationen dar. Philips gibt keine Zusicherungen oder Gewährleistungen jeglicher Art in Bezug auf die Websites Dritter oder die darin enthaltenen Informationen ab.

    Ich verstehe

    Wenn Sie auf diesen Link klicken, verlassen Sie die offizielle Royal Philips Healthcare („Philips“) Webseite. Alle Links zu Websites von Drittanbieter, die auf dieser Website erscheinen, werden nur zu Ihrer Bequemlichkeit bereitgestellt und stellen in keiner Weise eine Zugehörigkeit oder Billigung der auf diesen verlinkten Websites bereitgestellten Informationen dar. Philips gibt keine Zusicherungen oder Gewährleistungen jeglicher Art in Bezug auf die Websites Dritter oder die darin enthaltenen Informationen ab.

    Ich verstehe

    Unsere Seite wird am besten mit der neuesten Version von Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome oder Firefox angezeigt.