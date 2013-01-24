Startseite
      • Wegbereiter in der Fahrzeugbeleuchtungsbranche seit 1914
      • Erfinder der Xenon HID-Lampen
      • Wird von großen Automobilherstellern empfohlen
      Icon

      X-tremeVision Gen2

      Bis zu 150% mehr Sicht**
      X-tremeVision Gen2
      Verfügbar bei:
      D1S, D2S, D2R, D3S, D4S
      Zum Katalog

      WhiteVision Gen2
       

      Gleichmäßiger weißer LED-Effekt
      WhiteVision Gen2
      Verfügbar bei:
      D1S, D2S, D2R, D3S
      Zum Katalog

      Vision
       

      Ideal für den Austausch

      maximum blue effect
      maximum blue effect
      Vision
      Verfügbar bei:
      D1S, D1R, D2S, D2R, D3S,
      D3R, D4S, D4R, D5S, D8S
      Zum Katalog
      X-tremeVision Gen2 Lichtfarbe
      X-tremeVision Gen2 Lichtleistung
      X-tremeVision Gen2
      Whitevision Gen2 Lichtfarbe
      Whitevision Gen2 Lichtleistung
      Whitevision Gen2
      Vision Lichtfarbe
      Vision Lichtleistung
      Vision


      Die Bilder dienen nur der Illustration

      * Lichtfarbe: "Bis zu"; Lichtleistung: verglichen mit den gesetzlich vorgeschriebenen Mindestwerten (außer für D2R, das bis zu 20 % mehr Sicht bietet).

      ** Verglichen mit den gesetzlich vorgeschriebenen Mindestwerten(außer für D2R, das bis zu 20 % mehr Sicht bietet).

