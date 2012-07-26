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  • Standard Product Photo Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2840
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2840
  • Standard Product Photo Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2840
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2840

Eingestellt

2800 SeriesDampfbügeleisen

GC2840/02

4.8

| (5) Bewertungen | 100% empfehlen dieses Produkt.

1 Auszeichnung

Beste Ergebnisse – Tag für Tag

Für jederzeit großartige Ergebnisse benötigen Sie ein Bügeleisen, das Sie nie im Stich lässt. Mit seiner neuen SteamGlide Bügelsohle, einer Leistung von 2.200 W für konstant hohen Dampfausstoß sowie Entkalkertabletten ist dieses Philips Bügeleisen GC2840/02 nicht nur praktisch, sondern auch dauerhaft qualitativ hochwertig!

Alle Vorteile anzeigen

Bügeleisen mit neuer SteamGlide Bügelsohle

Beste Ergebnisse – Tag für Tag

  • 2.200 W

  • Stopper

Konstanter Dampfausstoß von bis zu 32 g/min für effektiveres Glätten

Konstanter Dampfausstoß von bis zu 32 g/min für effektiveres Glätten

Dampfstoß von 100 g glättet ohne Mühe auch hartnäckige Falten

Dampfstoß von 100 g glättet ohne Mühe auch hartnäckige Falten

Dampfstoß von bis zu 100 g zum schnellen Glätten von selbst hartnäckigsten Falten.

Tropf-Stopp-System verhindert Fleckenbildung beim Bügeln

Tropf-Stopp-System verhindert Fleckenbildung beim Bügeln

Mit dem Tropf-Stopp-System des Philips Dampfbügeleisens können empfindliche Gewebe bei niedrigen Temperaturen gebügelt werden, ganz ohne Fleckenbildung durch Wassertropfen.

Technische Daten

Support für dieses Produkt erhalten

Hier finden Sie häufig gestellte Fragen (FAQs), Bedienungsanleitungen, Sicherheitshinweise und Tipps

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Auszeichnungen

  • Bild von VRS_PBTAWARD66

Bewertungen

Diese Bewertungen werden von Bazaarvoice verwaltet und entsprechen der Bazaarvoice-Authentizitätsrichtlinie, die durch Technologien zur Betrugsbekämpfung und menschliche Analysen unterstützt wird. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter
Kundenmeinungen in Form von Produkt- und Sternebewertungen sind für alle Kunden von Nutzen. Sie ermöglichen es Ihnen, mehr über das Produkt zu erfahren und eine Kaufentscheidung zu treffen. Jeder Kunde, der ein Produkt online oder im Geschäft gekauft hat, kann eine Bewertung einreichen

4.8

von 5

5

Bewertungen

100%

empfehlen dieses Produkt.

3
2
1

26/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

easy to use

I've always used Philips irons and this one is excellent. I particularly like the drip stop feature on these irons as other brands either don't feature them or they don't work very well. This model is easy to use, lightweight and heats up very quickly. I would recommend this product.

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für 2800 series GC2840 Steam iron verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für 2800 series GC2840 Steam iron verfasst

26/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

easy to use

I've always used Philips irons and this one is excellent. I particularly like the drip stop feature on these irons as other brands either don't feature them or they don't work very well. This model is easy to use, lightweight and heats up very quickly. I would recommend this product.

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für 2800 series GC2840 Steam iron verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für 2800 series GC2840 Steam iron verfasst

02/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very Impressed

I am very impressed with this iron as it is very easy to use and heats up very quickly, this is the first time I have used a Philips iron after using another brand for years, so much so that I purchased another for my son.

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für 2800 series GC2840 Steam iron verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für 2800 series GC2840 Steam iron verfasst

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