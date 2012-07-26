Später bezahlen mit Klarna
Kostenloser Versand ab 40 CHF
Später bezahlen mit Klarna
Kostenloser Versand ab 40 CHF
Eingestellt
Beste Ergebnisse – Tag für Tag
Für jederzeit großartige Ergebnisse benötigen Sie ein Bügeleisen, das Sie nie im Stich lässt. Mit seiner neuen SteamGlide Bügelsohle, einer Leistung von 2.200 W für konstant hohen Dampfausstoß sowie Entkalkertabletten ist dieses Philips Bügeleisen GC2840/02 nicht nur praktisch, sondern auch dauerhaft qualitativ hochwertig!
2.200 W
Stopper
Konstanter Dampfausstoß von bis zu 32 g/min für effektiveres Glätten
Dampfstoß von bis zu 100 g zum schnellen Glätten von selbst hartnäckigsten Falten.
Mit dem Tropf-Stopp-System des Philips Dampfbügeleisens können empfindliche Gewebe bei niedrigen Temperaturen gebügelt werden, ganz ohne Fleckenbildung durch Wassertropfen.
Auszeichnungen
4.8
von 5
5
Bewertungen
100%
empfehlen dieses Produkt.
TR64
26/07/2012
United Kingdom
easy to use
I've always used Philips irons and this one is excellent. I particularly like the drip stop feature on these irons as other brands either don't feature them or they don't work very well. This model is easy to use, lightweight and heats up very quickly. I would recommend this product.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für 2800 series GC2840 Steam iron verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für 2800 series GC2840 Steam iron verfasst
chriscross
26/07/2012
United Kingdom
easy to use
I've always used Philips irons and this one is excellent. I particularly like the drip stop feature on these irons as other brands either don't feature them or they don't work very well. This model is easy to use, lightweight and heats up very quickly. I would recommend this product.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für 2800 series GC2840 Steam iron verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für 2800 series GC2840 Steam iron verfasst
Voetsek
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
Very Impressed
I am very impressed with this iron as it is very easy to use and heats up very quickly, this is the first time I have used a Philips iron after using another brand for years, so much so that I purchased another for my son.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für 2800 series GC2840 Steam iron verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für 2800 series GC2840 Steam iron verfasst