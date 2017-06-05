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Eingestellt

Kabellose TV-Kopfhörer

SHC8800/12

3.6

| (11) Bewertungen

High-Resolution-Heimkino-Sound

Die kabellosen Philips SHC8800 Kopfhörer lassen Sie vollkommen frei in Ihre ganz persönliche Welt des Heimkino-Sounds eintauchen. Dank einer Reichweite von 100 Metern und des für die Ohren komfortablen Design können Sie das ultimative Home Entertainment-Erlebnis genießen.

Alle Vorteile anzeigen

Herausragender Heimkino-Sound für Ihr Zuhause

High-Resolution-Heimkino-Sound

  • 40 mm Treiber/offen

  • Over-Ear

  • Weiche Ohrpolster

Automatische Anpassung des Bügels für eine optimale Passform

Automatische Anpassung des Bügels für eine optimale Passform

Der leichte Bügel passt sich von selbst an Ihre Kopfform an und sorgt somit für optimalen Tragekomfort.

High Resolution Audio über kabelgebundene Verbindung

High Resolution Audio über kabelgebundene Verbindung

High Resolution Audio bietet die beste Audioleistung und gibt Studioaufnahmen realitätsgetreuer wieder als CD-Formate mit 16 Bit/44,1 kHz. Mit dem im Lieferumfang enthaltenen Audiokabel unterstützen die kabellosen Kopfhörer SHC8800 von Philips High Resolution Audio und liefern somit kompromisslose Audioqualität über Ihr bevorzugte Gerät – so können Sie noch mehr aus Ihrem Home-Entertainment-System herausholen.

Bedienungsfreundliche Dockingstation

Bedienungsfreundliche Dockingstation

Legen Sie die Kopfhörer zum einfachen Aufladen in die Dockingstation.

Technische Daten

Support für dieses Produkt erhalten

Hier finden Sie häufig gestellte Fragen (FAQs), Bedienungsanleitungen, Sicherheitshinweise und Tipps

Bewertungen

Diese Bewertungen werden von Bazaarvoice verwaltet und entsprechen der Bazaarvoice-Authentizitätsrichtlinie, die durch Technologien zur Betrugsbekämpfung und menschliche Analysen unterstützt wird. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter
Kundenmeinungen in Form von Produkt- und Sternebewertungen sind für alle Kunden von Nutzen. Sie ermöglichen es Ihnen, mehr über das Produkt zu erfahren und eine Kaufentscheidung zu treffen. Jeder Kunde, der ein Produkt online oder im Geschäft gekauft hat, kann eine Bewertung einreichen

3.6

von 5

11

Bewertungen

1

05/06/2017

België

België

Très bon casque !!

Appareil d'une très bonne qualité, son et design!!

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SHC8800 Casque sans fil pour téléviseur verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SHC8800 Casque sans fil pour téléviseur verfasst

21/12/2017

España

España

casi perfectos

Sinceramente, adquirí este producto por que no estaba convencido de gastarme demasiado en unos Senheisser, y dudaba de que me fueran a entusisrmar, pero han resultado ser fantásticos. Tanto su facilidad de uso como su diseño han resultado sorprendentes y son comodísimos. Los uso para ver la TV y funcionan perfectamente y sin interferencias. Lo único (y por decir algo) es que les falta un poco de volumen para ser perfectos

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SHC8800 Auriculares inalámbricos para TV verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SHC8800 Auriculares inalámbricos para TV verfasst

04/12/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good sound quality

Very good sound quality and easy set up. Myself and my wife use a two sets of these to hear all audio sources particularly the television more clearly without having to have the TV volume at high levels. The sound quality makes speech very much clearer and the overall audio of better quality than our surround sound system. Both pairs can use the same base unit to get the same audio at the same time. The second base which needs to be set to another channel, easily achieved by moving a switch, we only use this for charging but could it can be connected to another source. To use the second base unit switch the first base unit off, then press the button on the headphones to search and connect to the second base station. Reverse the process to connect back to the original base unit. Only have one base unit on when getting the headphones to search for this base unit.

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SHC8800 Wireless hi-fi headphones verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SHC8800 Wireless hi-fi headphones verfasst

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