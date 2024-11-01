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Ingenia MR-OR 1.5T

MR-OR Solution

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Quickly perform an MR scan to check the results of a resection during surgery, and remove extra tumor mass if necessary. This solution can help reduce repeat procedures, shorten hospitalization times and improve neurosurgery success rates.

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Caractéristiques
Fast, smooth patient transfer || Save precious time with fast i

Save precious time

Obtain fast intra-operative MRI results using Ingenia's smooth and quick transfer of patients in the dual-room MR-OR.

Save precious time

Obtain fast intra-operative MRI results using Ingenia's smooth and quick transfer of patients in the dual-room MR-OR.

Save precious time

Obtain fast intra-operative MRI results using Ingenia's smooth and quick transfer of patients in the dual-room MR-OR.
dStream || Get high MR image quality

See crystal clear details

Get Ingenia’s best-in-class MR image quality and accuracy for neuronavigation with full MR diagnostic capabilities. Additionally, benefit from Ingenia's large field-of-view, superb homogeneity and excellent geometric accuracy.

See crystal clear details

Get Ingenia’s best-in-class MR image quality and accuracy for neuronavigation with full MR diagnostic capabilities. Additionally, benefit from Ingenia's large field-of-view, superb homogeneity and excellent geometric accuracy.

See crystal clear details

Get Ingenia’s best-in-class MR image quality and accuracy for neuronavigation with full MR diagnostic capabilities. Additionally, benefit from Ingenia's large field-of-view, superb homogeneity and excellent geometric accuracy.
Dual room MR-OR || Increase MR utilization

Increase MR utilization

By connecting your neurosurgery OR to an MRI system, you can increase your MR utilization and enhance patient care. The MRI system can be used for regular diagnostic imaging when it is not being used for intra-operative imaging.

Increase MR utilization

By connecting your neurosurgery OR to an MRI system, you can increase your MR utilization and enhance patient care. The MRI system can be used for regular diagnostic imaging when it is not being used for intra-operative imaging.

Increase MR utilization

By connecting your neurosurgery OR to an MRI system, you can increase your MR utilization and enhance patient care. The MRI system can be used for regular diagnostic imaging when it is not being used for intra-operative imaging.
Three surgical workspots || Save precious time with fast i

Operate wherever you need to

The Ingenia MR-OR solution offers three surgical workspots to support neurosurgery procedures: in the OR, within arm's reach in the MR system, and at the back of the MR system.

Operate wherever you need to

The Ingenia MR-OR solution offers three surgical workspots to support neurosurgery procedures: in the OR, within arm's reach in the MR system, and at the back of the MR system.

Operate wherever you need to

The Ingenia MR-OR solution offers three surgical workspots to support neurosurgery procedures: in the OR, within arm's reach in the MR system, and at the back of the MR system.
Triple-room OR-MR-OR || Increase MR utilization

Get more flexibility

Philips MR-OR solution features front docking and rear-docking capabilities. So you can connect two ORs to the MR room. This triple-room OR-MR-OR solution enables more flexibility in patient scheduling and increases MR utilization.

Get more flexibility

Philips MR-OR solution features front docking and rear-docking capabilities. So you can connect two ORs to the MR room. This triple-room OR-MR-OR solution enables more flexibility in patient scheduling and increases MR utilization.

Get more flexibility

Philips MR-OR solution features front docking and rear-docking capabilities. So you can connect two ORs to the MR room. This triple-room OR-MR-OR solution enables more flexibility in patient scheduling and increases MR utilization.
  • Fast, smooth patient transfer || Save precious time with fast i
  • dStream || Get high MR image quality
  • Dual room MR-OR || Increase MR utilization
  • Three surgical workspots || Save precious time with fast i
Voir toutes les caractéristiques
Fast, smooth patient transfer || Save precious time with fast i

Save precious time

Obtain fast intra-operative MRI results using Ingenia's smooth and quick transfer of patients in the dual-room MR-OR.

Save precious time

Obtain fast intra-operative MRI results using Ingenia's smooth and quick transfer of patients in the dual-room MR-OR.

Save precious time

Obtain fast intra-operative MRI results using Ingenia's smooth and quick transfer of patients in the dual-room MR-OR.
dStream || Get high MR image quality

See crystal clear details

Get Ingenia’s best-in-class MR image quality and accuracy for neuronavigation with full MR diagnostic capabilities. Additionally, benefit from Ingenia's large field-of-view, superb homogeneity and excellent geometric accuracy.

See crystal clear details

Get Ingenia’s best-in-class MR image quality and accuracy for neuronavigation with full MR diagnostic capabilities. Additionally, benefit from Ingenia's large field-of-view, superb homogeneity and excellent geometric accuracy.

See crystal clear details

Get Ingenia’s best-in-class MR image quality and accuracy for neuronavigation with full MR diagnostic capabilities. Additionally, benefit from Ingenia's large field-of-view, superb homogeneity and excellent geometric accuracy.
Dual room MR-OR || Increase MR utilization

Increase MR utilization

By connecting your neurosurgery OR to an MRI system, you can increase your MR utilization and enhance patient care. The MRI system can be used for regular diagnostic imaging when it is not being used for intra-operative imaging.

Increase MR utilization

By connecting your neurosurgery OR to an MRI system, you can increase your MR utilization and enhance patient care. The MRI system can be used for regular diagnostic imaging when it is not being used for intra-operative imaging.

Increase MR utilization

By connecting your neurosurgery OR to an MRI system, you can increase your MR utilization and enhance patient care. The MRI system can be used for regular diagnostic imaging when it is not being used for intra-operative imaging.
Three surgical workspots || Save precious time with fast i

Operate wherever you need to

The Ingenia MR-OR solution offers three surgical workspots to support neurosurgery procedures: in the OR, within arm's reach in the MR system, and at the back of the MR system.

Operate wherever you need to

The Ingenia MR-OR solution offers three surgical workspots to support neurosurgery procedures: in the OR, within arm's reach in the MR system, and at the back of the MR system.

Operate wherever you need to

The Ingenia MR-OR solution offers three surgical workspots to support neurosurgery procedures: in the OR, within arm's reach in the MR system, and at the back of the MR system.
Triple-room OR-MR-OR || Increase MR utilization

Get more flexibility

Philips MR-OR solution features front docking and rear-docking capabilities. So you can connect two ORs to the MR room. This triple-room OR-MR-OR solution enables more flexibility in patient scheduling and increases MR utilization.

Get more flexibility

Philips MR-OR solution features front docking and rear-docking capabilities. So you can connect two ORs to the MR room. This triple-room OR-MR-OR solution enables more flexibility in patient scheduling and increases MR utilization.

Get more flexibility

Philips MR-OR solution features front docking and rear-docking capabilities. So you can connect two ORs to the MR room. This triple-room OR-MR-OR solution enables more flexibility in patient scheduling and increases MR utilization.

Documentation

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Brochure

Témoignage (3)

Témoignage

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Témoignage (3)

Témoignage

Voir toute la documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Témoignage (3)

Témoignage

Fiche technique

Aimant Xtend
Aimant Xtend
Feldstärken
  • 1,5 und 3,0 T
Xtend Magnetsystem
Xtend Magnetsystem
Durchmesser der Öffnung
  • 70 cm
Aimant Xtend
Aimant Xtend
Feldstärken
  • 1,5 und 3,0 T
Xtend Magnetsystem
Xtend Magnetsystem
Durchmesser der Öffnung
  • 70 cm
Voir toutes les caractéristiques
Aimant Xtend
Aimant Xtend
Feldstärken
  • 1,5 und 3,0 T
Xtend Magnetsystem
Xtend Magnetsystem
Durchmesser der Öffnung
  • 70 cm

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