Quickly perform an MR scan to check the results of a resection during surgery, and remove extra tumor mass if necessary. This solution can help reduce repeat procedures, shorten hospitalization times and improve neurosurgery success rates.
En cliquant sur le lien, vous quitterez le site Web officiel de Royal Philips (« Philips »). Tous les liens vers des sites Web tiers pouvant apparaître sur ce site sont fournis uniquement pour votre commodité et ne représentent en aucun cas une affiliation ou une approbation des informations fournies sur ces sites Web liés. Philips ne fait aucune déclaration ou garantie d'aucune sorte concernant les sites Web tiers ou les informations qu'ils contiennent.
Fast, smooth patient transfer || Save precious time with fast i
Save precious time
Obtain fast intra-operative MRI results using Ingenia's smooth and quick transfer of patients in the dual-room MR-OR.
Save precious time
Obtain fast intra-operative MRI results using Ingenia's smooth and quick transfer of patients in the dual-room MR-OR.
Save precious time
Obtain fast intra-operative MRI results using Ingenia's smooth and quick transfer of patients in the dual-room MR-OR.
dStream || Get high MR image quality
See crystal clear details
Get Ingenia’s best-in-class MR image quality and accuracy for neuronavigation with full MR diagnostic capabilities. Additionally, benefit from Ingenia's large field-of-view, superb homogeneity and excellent geometric accuracy.
See crystal clear details
Get Ingenia’s best-in-class MR image quality and accuracy for neuronavigation with full MR diagnostic capabilities. Additionally, benefit from Ingenia's large field-of-view, superb homogeneity and excellent geometric accuracy.
See crystal clear details
Get Ingenia’s best-in-class MR image quality and accuracy for neuronavigation with full MR diagnostic capabilities. Additionally, benefit from Ingenia's large field-of-view, superb homogeneity and excellent geometric accuracy.
Dual room MR-OR || Increase MR utilization
Increase MR utilization
By connecting your neurosurgery OR to an MRI system, you can increase your MR utilization and enhance patient care. The MRI system can be used for regular diagnostic imaging when it is not being used for intra-operative imaging.
Increase MR utilization
By connecting your neurosurgery OR to an MRI system, you can increase your MR utilization and enhance patient care. The MRI system can be used for regular diagnostic imaging when it is not being used for intra-operative imaging.
Increase MR utilization
By connecting your neurosurgery OR to an MRI system, you can increase your MR utilization and enhance patient care. The MRI system can be used for regular diagnostic imaging when it is not being used for intra-operative imaging.
Three surgical workspots || Save precious time with fast i
Operate wherever you need to
The Ingenia MR-OR solution offers three surgical workspots to support neurosurgery procedures: in the OR, within arm's reach in the MR system, and at the back of the MR system.
Operate wherever you need to
The Ingenia MR-OR solution offers three surgical workspots to support neurosurgery procedures: in the OR, within arm's reach in the MR system, and at the back of the MR system.
Operate wherever you need to
The Ingenia MR-OR solution offers three surgical workspots to support neurosurgery procedures: in the OR, within arm's reach in the MR system, and at the back of the MR system.
Triple-room OR-MR-OR || Increase MR utilization
Get more flexibility
Philips MR-OR solution features front docking and rear-docking capabilities. So you can connect two ORs to the MR room. This triple-room OR-MR-OR solution enables more flexibility in patient scheduling and increases MR utilization.
Get more flexibility
Philips MR-OR solution features front docking and rear-docking capabilities. So you can connect two ORs to the MR room. This triple-room OR-MR-OR solution enables more flexibility in patient scheduling and increases MR utilization.
Get more flexibility
Philips MR-OR solution features front docking and rear-docking capabilities. So you can connect two ORs to the MR room. This triple-room OR-MR-OR solution enables more flexibility in patient scheduling and increases MR utilization.
Fast, smooth patient transfer || Save precious time with fast i
dStream || Get high MR image quality
Dual room MR-OR || Increase MR utilization
Three surgical workspots || Save precious time with fast i
Fast, smooth patient transfer || Save precious time with fast i
Save precious time
Obtain fast intra-operative MRI results using Ingenia's smooth and quick transfer of patients in the dual-room MR-OR.
Save precious time
Obtain fast intra-operative MRI results using Ingenia's smooth and quick transfer of patients in the dual-room MR-OR.
Save precious time
Obtain fast intra-operative MRI results using Ingenia's smooth and quick transfer of patients in the dual-room MR-OR.
dStream || Get high MR image quality
See crystal clear details
Get Ingenia’s best-in-class MR image quality and accuracy for neuronavigation with full MR diagnostic capabilities. Additionally, benefit from Ingenia's large field-of-view, superb homogeneity and excellent geometric accuracy.
See crystal clear details
Get Ingenia’s best-in-class MR image quality and accuracy for neuronavigation with full MR diagnostic capabilities. Additionally, benefit from Ingenia's large field-of-view, superb homogeneity and excellent geometric accuracy.
See crystal clear details
Get Ingenia’s best-in-class MR image quality and accuracy for neuronavigation with full MR diagnostic capabilities. Additionally, benefit from Ingenia's large field-of-view, superb homogeneity and excellent geometric accuracy.
Dual room MR-OR || Increase MR utilization
Increase MR utilization
By connecting your neurosurgery OR to an MRI system, you can increase your MR utilization and enhance patient care. The MRI system can be used for regular diagnostic imaging when it is not being used for intra-operative imaging.
Increase MR utilization
By connecting your neurosurgery OR to an MRI system, you can increase your MR utilization and enhance patient care. The MRI system can be used for regular diagnostic imaging when it is not being used for intra-operative imaging.
Increase MR utilization
By connecting your neurosurgery OR to an MRI system, you can increase your MR utilization and enhance patient care. The MRI system can be used for regular diagnostic imaging when it is not being used for intra-operative imaging.
Three surgical workspots || Save precious time with fast i
Operate wherever you need to
The Ingenia MR-OR solution offers three surgical workspots to support neurosurgery procedures: in the OR, within arm's reach in the MR system, and at the back of the MR system.
Operate wherever you need to
The Ingenia MR-OR solution offers three surgical workspots to support neurosurgery procedures: in the OR, within arm's reach in the MR system, and at the back of the MR system.
Operate wherever you need to
The Ingenia MR-OR solution offers three surgical workspots to support neurosurgery procedures: in the OR, within arm's reach in the MR system, and at the back of the MR system.
Triple-room OR-MR-OR || Increase MR utilization
Get more flexibility
Philips MR-OR solution features front docking and rear-docking capabilities. So you can connect two ORs to the MR room. This triple-room OR-MR-OR solution enables more flexibility in patient scheduling and increases MR utilization.
Get more flexibility
Philips MR-OR solution features front docking and rear-docking capabilities. So you can connect two ORs to the MR room. This triple-room OR-MR-OR solution enables more flexibility in patient scheduling and increases MR utilization.
Get more flexibility
Philips MR-OR solution features front docking and rear-docking capabilities. So you can connect two ORs to the MR room. This triple-room OR-MR-OR solution enables more flexibility in patient scheduling and increases MR utilization.
En cliquant sur le lien, vous quitterez le site Web officiel de Royal Philips (« Philips »). Tous les liens vers des sites Web tiers pouvant apparaître sur ce site sont fournis uniquement pour votre commodité et ne représentent en aucun cas une affiliation ou une approbation des informations fournies sur ces sites Web liés. Philips ne fait aucune déclaration ou garantie d'aucune sorte concernant les sites Web tiers ou les informations qu'ils contiennent.
En cliquant sur le lien, vous quitterez le site Web officiel de Royal Philips (« Philips »). Tous les liens vers des sites Web tiers pouvant apparaître sur ce site sont fournis uniquement pour votre commodité et ne représentent en aucun cas une affiliation ou une approbation des informations fournies sur ces sites Web liés. Philips ne fait aucune déclaration ou garantie d'aucune sorte concernant les sites Web tiers ou les informations qu'ils contiennent.