The Affiniti 70 ultrasound system offers a powerful combination of performance and workflow for quick, confident diagnosis.

It understands your every day

Philips Affiniti delivers the right balance of advanced ergonomic design and precision engineering to help you work more comfortably and intuitively. Its exceptional image quality gives you the results you need to provide the best patient care possible. See what Philips Affiniti can do for your practice.
Designed for balance

To balance these many demands, you need diagnostic information quickly – but not at the expense of accuracy. You need advanced functionality – but not at the expense of ease of use. You need a system that is ergonomic – but built to last for the daily rigors of high patient volume.
Workflow meets wow

With Philips Affiniti 70, workflow meets wow. The system addresses the everyday need to scan quickly and deliver results efficiently, while incorporating those innovations that make Philips ultrasound the choice of those who demand quality images and proven clinical applications.
Performance you can see

PureWave transducers are designed to increase penetration in technically difficult patients. PureWave’s power is strengthened by Affiniti 70’s precision beamforming, which features a wide dynamic range to deliver superb spatial and contrast resolution, outstanding tissue uniformity, fewer artifacts and reduced image clutter.
Comfort meets competence

Philips leverages the experiences of its customers to design Affiniti 70 to address the challenges of daily scanning. We understand the reality of tight spaces, high patient volume, technically difficult patients and time constraints, and we’ve designed the system with thoughtful details to help lighten your workload.
A smart investment

The Affiniti 70 boasts a low total cost of ownership, making it a smart investment. To enhance uptime, it features: 1) A modular design for enhanced reliability and rapid repair, 2) Philips remote services monitoring, which corrects issues using a standard Internet connection, reducing the need for service calls, 3) Access to our award-winning service organization.

