Avalon FM50

Fetal monitor

Avalon FM series fetal and maternal monitors are Philips first and only to offer automated coincidence detection (cross-channel verification) using Smart Pulse to measure fetal & maternal heart rates separately, enhancing diagnostic confidence.

Extensive fetal parameters
Extensive fetal parameters when key information is needed

For more complex cases, the Avalon FM50 fetal monitor offers external and internal fetal parameters. These include ultrasound, fetal movement, direct fetal heart rate, Toco and intrauterine pressure, as well as maternal blood pressure, pulse rate, ECG, and Sp02.

IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care

The Avalon FM50 fetal monitor connects to IntelliSpace Perinatal, Philips obstetrical surveillance and information management system. This supports the continuum of care from the first antepartum visit to delivery, postpartum, newborn nursery, discharge, and postpartum follow-up visits.

Grand écran couleur intuitif
L’écran couleur lumineux affiche les chiffres et graphiques en grand format, afin de faciliter le suivi des courbes d’ECG maternel et fœtal.

Triplet monitoring option
Only the Avalon FM series can monitor triplets on a single monitor using the same ultrasound frequency. This allows one monitor to be used for a wide range of clinical needs.

Reliability features
With the Avalon FM series, you have the confidence of continuous data with a backup memory, battery operation, and LAN interface, combined with smart transducers and a color touchscreen.

Variety of readings
This antepartum and intrapartum monitor provides a wide range of readings. These include separate maternal pulse measurement; integrated monitoring of maternal pulse rate and blood pressure; external monitoring of fetal heart rates, uterine activity, and fetal movement; and an extensive set of internal fetal parameters such as direct fetal heart rate and uterine pressure. Maternal SpO2 monitoring is included as standard.

External touch display option
The optional external touch display gives caregivers flexibility in placing the monitor where it can be easily viewed by family members and caregivers.

General
Care stage
  • Intrapartum
Patient type
  • Fetal and maternal
Waveforms
Waveforms
Waveforms displayed
  • DECG, MECG
Parameters
Parameters
External fetal parameters
  • US/Toco
Twin capability
  • Standard
Triplets capability
  • Optional
Internal fetal parameters
  • DECG, IUP
Smart Pulse technology
  • Standard
Maternal parameters
  • Pulse, MECG, NIBP, SpO2
Cross channel verification
  • Standard
Fetal movement profile
  • Standard
Interfaces
Interfaces
PS/2 interfaces
  • Optional
Video out interface
  • Optional
Rear interface for Avalon CTS
  • Standard
Interfaces
Interfaces
System interface (optional)
  • Serial, LAN
Readings
Readings
NST timer
  • Standard
NST trace interpretation (optional)
  • Up to three Fetal Heart Rates (FHR)
Data storage
Data storage
Data buffer
  • Up to one heure(s)
Weight
Weight
Weight of system
  • &lt;19.8 lbs/&lt;9.0 kg
Display
Display
Monitor screen display
  • 6.5 in/16.51 cm
Touchscreen operation
  • Standard
Patient type
  • Fetal and maternal
