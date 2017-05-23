Respironics PerforMax

Termes recherchés
The PerforMax minimizes skin breakdown and eliminates nasal bridge discomfort by sealing around the perimeter of the face, where facial contours are smoother and pressure sensitivity is lower. Two sizes fit a wide range of patients.
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En cliquant sur le lien, vous quitterez le site Web officiel de Royal Philips (« Philips »). Tous les liens vers des sites Web tiers pouvant apparaître sur ce site sont fournis uniquement pour votre commodité et ne représentent en aucun cas une affiliation ou une approbation des informations fournies sur ces sites Web liés. Philips ne fait aucune déclaration ou garantie d'aucune sorte concernant les sites Web tiers ou les informations qu'ils contiennent.Je comprends
Full face mask to reduce patient claustrophobia
Full face mask to reduce patient claustrophobia
Full face mask to reduce patient claustrophobia
Full face mask to reduce patient claustrophobia
Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions
Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions
Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions
Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions
Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal
Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal
Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal
Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement
Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement
Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement
Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement
Available in single- or multi-use to suit your protocols
Available in single- or multi-use to suit your protocols
Available in single- or multi-use to suit your protocols
Available in single- or multi-use to suit your protocols
Full face mask to reduce patient claustrophobia
Full face mask to reduce patient claustrophobia
Full face mask to reduce patient claustrophobia
Full face mask to reduce patient claustrophobia
Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions
Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions
Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions
Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions
Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal
Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal
Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal
Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement
Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement
Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement
Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement
Available in single- or multi-use to suit your protocols
Available in single- or multi-use to suit your protocols
Available in single- or multi-use to suit your protocols
Available in single- or multi-use to suit your protocols
En cliquant sur le lien, vous quitterez le site Web officiel de Royal Philips (« Philips »). Tous les liens vers des sites Web tiers pouvant apparaître sur ce site sont fournis uniquement pour votre commodité et ne représentent en aucun cas une affiliation ou une approbation des informations fournies sur ces sites Web liés. Philips ne fait aucune déclaration ou garantie d'aucune sorte concernant les sites Web tiers ou les informations qu'ils contiennent.Je comprends
En cliquant sur le lien, vous quitterez le site Web officiel de Royal Philips (« Philips »). Tous les liens vers des sites Web tiers pouvant apparaître sur ce site sont fournis uniquement pour votre commodité et ne représentent en aucun cas une affiliation ou une approbation des informations fournies sur ces sites Web liés. Philips ne fait aucune déclaration ou garantie d'aucune sorte concernant les sites Web tiers ou les informations qu'ils contiennent.Je comprends
Select country/regionSuisse (Français)
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