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Respironics PerforMax

Full face mask

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The PerforMax minimizes skin breakdown and eliminates nasal bridge discomfort by sealing around the perimeter of the face, where facial contours are smoother and pressure sensitivity is lower. Two sizes fit a wide range of patients.

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Caractéristiques
Full face mask
Full face mask to reduce patient claustrophobia

Full face mask to reduce patient claustrophobia

PerforMax is a full face mask. This type of mask is designed to diminish uncomfortable pressure on sensitive areas of the face. The wide field of view helps patients to feel more at ease while wearing a mask.

Full face mask to reduce patient claustrophobia

Full face mask to reduce patient claustrophobia
PerforMax is a full face mask. This type of mask is designed to diminish uncomfortable pressure on sensitive areas of the face. The wide field of view helps patients to feel more at ease while wearing a mask.

Full face mask to reduce patient claustrophobia

PerforMax is a full face mask. This type of mask is designed to diminish uncomfortable pressure on sensitive areas of the face. The wide field of view helps patients to feel more at ease while wearing a mask.
Pour en savoir plus
Full face mask
Full face mask to reduce patient claustrophobia

Full face mask to reduce patient claustrophobia

PerforMax is a full face mask. This type of mask is designed to diminish uncomfortable pressure on sensitive areas of the face. The wide field of view helps patients to feel more at ease while wearing a mask.
Interchangeable elbows
Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions

Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions

Quickly switch between single and dual-limb style circuits by simply switching th elbow. The choice of a standard elbow (SE) for dual-limb circuits and entrainment elbow (EE) for single limb circuit allows the PerforMax to work with most ventilators with Non-Invasive mode of ventilation.

Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions

Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions
Quickly switch between single and dual-limb style circuits by simply switching th elbow. The choice of a standard elbow (SE) for dual-limb circuits and entrainment elbow (EE) for single limb circuit allows the PerforMax to work with most ventilators with Non-Invasive mode of ventilation.

Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions

Quickly switch between single and dual-limb style circuits by simply switching th elbow. The choice of a standard elbow (SE) for dual-limb circuits and entrainment elbow (EE) for single limb circuit allows the PerforMax to work with most ventilators with Non-Invasive mode of ventilation.
Pour en savoir plus
Interchangeable elbows
Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions

Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions

Quickly switch between single and dual-limb style circuits by simply switching th elbow. The choice of a standard elbow (SE) for dual-limb circuits and entrainment elbow (EE) for single limb circuit allows the PerforMax to work with most ventilators with Non-Invasive mode of ventilation.
Snap clips
Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal

Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal

Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal.

Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal

Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal
Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal.

Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal

Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal.
Pour en savoir plus
Snap clips
Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal

Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal

Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal.
Digital Auto-Trak compatible
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance.

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance.

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance.
Pour en savoir plus
Digital Auto-Trak compatible
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance.
Hook and loop fasteners
Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement

Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement

Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement

Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement

Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement
Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement

Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement

Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement
Pour en savoir plus
Hook and loop fasteners
Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement

Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement

Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement
Available in single- and multi-use
Available in single- or multi-use to suit your protocols

Available in single- or multi-use to suit your protocols

The multi-use PerforMax is designed to withstand disinfection and autoclaving, to minimize cross-contamination between patients. Single-use masks include an integrated sizing gauge that helps keep the mask sterile until you find the correct size. Single-use replacement headgear simplifies reprocessing. Choose the style that suits your hospital's protocols.

Available in single- or multi-use to suit your protocols

Available in single- or multi-use to suit your protocols
The multi-use PerforMax is designed to withstand disinfection and autoclaving, to minimize cross-contamination between patients. Single-use masks include an integrated sizing gauge that helps keep the mask sterile until you find the correct size. Single-use replacement headgear simplifies reprocessing. Choose the style that suits your hospital's protocols.

Available in single- or multi-use to suit your protocols

The multi-use PerforMax is designed to withstand disinfection and autoclaving, to minimize cross-contamination between patients. Single-use masks include an integrated sizing gauge that helps keep the mask sterile until you find the correct size. Single-use replacement headgear simplifies reprocessing. Choose the style that suits your hospital's protocols.
Pour en savoir plus
Available in single- and multi-use
Available in single- or multi-use to suit your protocols

Available in single- or multi-use to suit your protocols

The multi-use PerforMax is designed to withstand disinfection and autoclaving, to minimize cross-contamination between patients. Single-use masks include an integrated sizing gauge that helps keep the mask sterile until you find the correct size. Single-use replacement headgear simplifies reprocessing. Choose the style that suits your hospital's protocols.
  • Full face mask
  • Interchangeable elbows
  • Snap clips
  • Digital Auto-Trak compatible
Voir toutes les caractéristiques
Full face mask
Full face mask to reduce patient claustrophobia

Full face mask to reduce patient claustrophobia

PerforMax is a full face mask. This type of mask is designed to diminish uncomfortable pressure on sensitive areas of the face. The wide field of view helps patients to feel more at ease while wearing a mask.

Full face mask to reduce patient claustrophobia

Full face mask to reduce patient claustrophobia
PerforMax is a full face mask. This type of mask is designed to diminish uncomfortable pressure on sensitive areas of the face. The wide field of view helps patients to feel more at ease while wearing a mask.

Full face mask to reduce patient claustrophobia

PerforMax is a full face mask. This type of mask is designed to diminish uncomfortable pressure on sensitive areas of the face. The wide field of view helps patients to feel more at ease while wearing a mask.
Pour en savoir plus
Full face mask
Full face mask to reduce patient claustrophobia

Full face mask to reduce patient claustrophobia

PerforMax is a full face mask. This type of mask is designed to diminish uncomfortable pressure on sensitive areas of the face. The wide field of view helps patients to feel more at ease while wearing a mask.
Interchangeable elbows
Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions

Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions

Quickly switch between single and dual-limb style circuits by simply switching th elbow. The choice of a standard elbow (SE) for dual-limb circuits and entrainment elbow (EE) for single limb circuit allows the PerforMax to work with most ventilators with Non-Invasive mode of ventilation.

Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions

Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions
Quickly switch between single and dual-limb style circuits by simply switching th elbow. The choice of a standard elbow (SE) for dual-limb circuits and entrainment elbow (EE) for single limb circuit allows the PerforMax to work with most ventilators with Non-Invasive mode of ventilation.

Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions

Quickly switch between single and dual-limb style circuits by simply switching th elbow. The choice of a standard elbow (SE) for dual-limb circuits and entrainment elbow (EE) for single limb circuit allows the PerforMax to work with most ventilators with Non-Invasive mode of ventilation.
Pour en savoir plus
Interchangeable elbows
Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions

Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions

Quickly switch between single and dual-limb style circuits by simply switching th elbow. The choice of a standard elbow (SE) for dual-limb circuits and entrainment elbow (EE) for single limb circuit allows the PerforMax to work with most ventilators with Non-Invasive mode of ventilation.
Snap clips
Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal

Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal

Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal.

Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal

Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal
Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal.

Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal

Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal.
Pour en savoir plus
Snap clips
Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal

Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal

Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal.
Digital Auto-Trak compatible
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance.

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance.

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance.
Pour en savoir plus
Digital Auto-Trak compatible
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance.
Hook and loop fasteners
Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement

Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement

Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement

Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement

Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement
Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement

Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement

Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement
Pour en savoir plus
Hook and loop fasteners
Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement

Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement

Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement
Available in single- and multi-use
Available in single- or multi-use to suit your protocols

Available in single- or multi-use to suit your protocols

The multi-use PerforMax is designed to withstand disinfection and autoclaving, to minimize cross-contamination between patients. Single-use masks include an integrated sizing gauge that helps keep the mask sterile until you find the correct size. Single-use replacement headgear simplifies reprocessing. Choose the style that suits your hospital's protocols.

Available in single- or multi-use to suit your protocols

Available in single- or multi-use to suit your protocols
The multi-use PerforMax is designed to withstand disinfection and autoclaving, to minimize cross-contamination between patients. Single-use masks include an integrated sizing gauge that helps keep the mask sterile until you find the correct size. Single-use replacement headgear simplifies reprocessing. Choose the style that suits your hospital's protocols.

Available in single- or multi-use to suit your protocols

The multi-use PerforMax is designed to withstand disinfection and autoclaving, to minimize cross-contamination between patients. Single-use masks include an integrated sizing gauge that helps keep the mask sterile until you find the correct size. Single-use replacement headgear simplifies reprocessing. Choose the style that suits your hospital's protocols.
Pour en savoir plus
Available in single- and multi-use
Available in single- or multi-use to suit your protocols

Available in single- or multi-use to suit your protocols

The multi-use PerforMax is designed to withstand disinfection and autoclaving, to minimize cross-contamination between patients. Single-use masks include an integrated sizing gauge that helps keep the mask sterile until you find the correct size. Single-use replacement headgear simplifies reprocessing. Choose the style that suits your hospital's protocols.

Documentation

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Voir toute la documentation

Brochure (5)

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