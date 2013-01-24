Page d'accueil
La solution IntelliSpace Cardiovascular a été conçue pour simplifier les processus et optimiser les performances opérationnelles de votre service de cardiologie.

Caractéristiques
Aperçu panoramique et chronologique de vos patients
Aperçu panoramique et chronologique de vos patients

Aperçu panoramique et chronologique de vos patients

Au cœur de l’IntelliSpace Cardiovascular se trouve l’espace de travail, qui donne accès aux images et aux informations cardiovasculaires pertinentes n’importe quand et presque n’importe où. Cet espace de travail comprend une Cardiology Timeline (ligne de vie cardiologique) qui offre un aperçu graphique, panoramique et chronologique de l’ensemble des soins cardiovasculaires de vos patients. La Cardiology Timeline sert également de plate-forme de lancement pour les dossiers cliniques détaillés. IntelliSpace Cardiovascular est spécialement conçu pour répondre à vos attentes et vous aider à rationaliser vos flux cliniques et à améliorer vos performances opérationnelles sur tous vos services cardiovasculaires.
Espace de travail cardiovasculaire unique pour les soins aux patients
Espace de travail cardiovasculaire unique pour les soins aux patients

Espace de travail cardiovasculaire unique pour les soins aux patients

Cet espace de travail est le vôtre dès lors que vous accédez à votre environnement de travail personnalisé à l’aide d’un identifiant unique. Vous pouvez organiser votre journée avec la vue axée sur l’utilisateur en créant simplement une liste de travail personnalisée pour filtrer les informations dont vous avez besoin, quand vous en avez besoin. Vous pouvez également gagner du temps en utilisant la liste d’étude graphique dans les applets Search (Recherche) et Worklists (Listes de travail) pour obtenir un aperçu des images avant d’entrer dans la vue axée sur le patient. Utilisez ensuite la vue patient à icônes pour vous déplacer rapidement et facilement dans l’application clinique.
Accès immédiat à des images et documents multimodalité
Accès immédiat à des images et documents multimodalité

Accès immédiat à des images et documents multimodalité

IntelliSpace Cardiovascular, avec son accès aux applications cliniques avancées, rassemble les images multimodalité et les outils cliniques dans un espace de travail unique personnalisable. Dans la vue axée sur le patient, vous pouvez comparer des images et/ou des documents multimodalité côte à côte et les lancer directement dans des applications tierces (prenant en charge le lancement par URL) pour plus d’informations. Le lancement dans différents produits pour obtenir une visualisation complète d’un patient peut être long et frustrant. Avec le WebAPI, vous pouvez facilement accéder aux applications tierces, notamment les systèmes de planification, les applications de laboratoire et les PACS tiers spécialisés à l’intérieur du système, de l’étude, du patient et de la série.
Rapports échographiques web n’importe quand et presque n’importe où
Rapports échographiques web n’importe quand et presque n’importe où

Rapports échographiques web n’importe quand et presque n’importe où

Avec IntelliSpace Cardiovascular, vous avez accès à toutes les images échographiques de qualité diagnostique par le web. Ainsi, vous pouvez examiner les images échographiques des patients depuis votre bureau ou votre domicile. IntelliSpace Cardiovascular utilise une technologie Zero-footprint pour permettre l’accès aux images dont vous avez besoin sans surcharger vos appareils informatiques. IntelliSpace Cardiovascular vous permet d’inclure facilement les résultats et la cotation de la cinétique pariétale dans vos rapports, de réaliser des mesures, et même de finaliser vos rapports n’importe quand et presque n’importe où.
La visualisation avancée apporte une profondeur clinique
La visualisation avancée apporte une profondeur clinique

La visualisation avancée apporte une profondeur clinique

La visualisation avancée, disponible sous IntelliSpace Portal, offre la TDM, l’IRM, l’échographie et d’autres applications cliniques directement dans votre espace de travail IntelliSpace Cardiovascular. Avec leur utilisation optimisée, ces applications avancées apportent une profondeur clinique dans un environnement défini par l’utilisateur qui prend en charge la prise de décision clinique, rationalise les flux cliniques et améliore les performances opérationnelles et la prise en charge des patients. Vous pouvez accéder à ces outils dans le même environnement d’étude ou de patient sans avoir à vous authentifier. Ainsi, vous gagnez du temps et améliorez vos processus de travail.
Diagnostic Guidance, pour la fiabilité des rapports
Diagnostic Guidance, pour la fiabilité des rapports

Diagnostic Guidance, pour la fiabilité des rapports

La prise en charge des patients demande d’être confiant vis-à-vis des conclusions et des résultats relatifs aux études de ces patients. Avec l’application IntelliSpace Cardiovascular Diagnostic Guidance, vous pouvez créer des règles qui définissent les relations existant entre différents ensembles de données (énoncés diagnostiques, mesures, etc.). L’application fonctionne pendant la création des rapports d’échocardiographie et vous avertit des conflits, incohérences, omissions ou autres éléments qui pourraient être oubliés ou mal traités. Elle vous permet également d’examiner les données avant la finalisation du rapport.
IntelliSpace Cardiovascular : avantage clinique, opérationnel, financier
IntelliSpace Cardiovascular : avantage clinique, opérationnel, financier

IntelliSpace Cardiovascular : avantage clinique, opérationnel, financier

Avantage clinique grâce à un accès simple et rapide aux images et aux informations. Avantage opérationnel via la possibilité d’accéder à différents systèmes et applications depuis un emplacement unique et d’analyser les données pour rationaliser l’efficacité. Avantage financier par l’interopérabilité et la technologie Zero-footprint qui permettent de diminuer les coûts de mise en route et de gagner du temps grâce à l’interfaçage avec les systèmes existants.
  • ¹Un référentiel peut être défini pour ce serveur Web, mais ce n’est pas une obligation. Les examens convertis sont stockés sur le référentiel du serveur Web (fichiers PNG/JPG) avant d’être transférés vers les clients. Si aucun référentiel Web n’a été défini, la conversion devra se faire lors du transfert, ce qui augmentera la charge sur le serveur Web.
  • ²Les serveurs IntelliSpace Cardiovascular et Web peuvent être associés à des fins de test uniquement. La solution d’analyse avancée nécessite un serveur distinct.

