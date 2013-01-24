Termes recherchés
La solution IntelliSpace Cardiovascular a été conçue pour simplifier les processus et optimiser les performances opérationnelles de votre service de cardiologie.
Aperçu panoramique et chronologique de vos patients
Espace de travail cardiovasculaire unique pour les soins aux patients
Accès immédiat à des images et documents multimodalité
Rapports échographiques web n’importe quand et presque n’importe où
La visualisation avancée apporte une profondeur clinique
Diagnostic Guidance, pour la fiabilité des rapports
IntelliSpace Cardiovascular : avantage clinique, opérationnel, financier
